The Healthiest Orders at Starbucks

Here's how to drink and eat a little healthier during your next starbucks run.

Photo: gowithstock/shutterstock

So you stop in for that half-caf skinny grande latte-and the free WiFi-but you can cobble together a more than-decent breakfast and lunch at Starbucks too. Whether you're looking for a hot coffee, iced drink or something too eat-our top picks come with serious benefits (and way less sugar than you'll find on the rest of this coffee mogul's menu). Here's what we're ordering.

Try this: 9 Rules for How to Make a Perfect Cup of Coffee

Best Coffee Drink: Short Flat White with Nonfat Milk (60 cal)

A flat white, which is somewhere between a cappuccino and a latte, gives you those frothy-coffee-drink feels, plus a hefty hit of calcium (about a quarter of your daily requirement). The not-always-advertised 8-oz. "short" size is worth the ask, to keep calories in check.

Best Icy Drink: Unsweetened Passion Tango Iced Tea (0 cal)

Yup, tap water's healthy (and free) but for some cold calorie-free excitement-and heart-healthy antioxidants-you can't beat the Shaken iced tea line. We love this black tea with hints of hibiscus, lemon-grass and apple. With ice, it feels like a cocktail.

Best Breakfast: Spinach, Feta and Cage-Free Egg White Breakfast Wrap (290 cal)

The Classic Oatmeal will always be our healthy go-to (especially when the Oatmealista lets us order it made with milk), but we love this wrap's savory simplicity. Wish the sodium tab (830 mg) was a bit lower-but with 19 grams of protein and 6 grams of filling fiber, it will keep you full till lunchtime. Add a fruit cup to amp fiber up to 10 grams-well on the way to the daily reco of 25 to 30 grams.

Best Lunch: Lentils & Vegetable Protein Bowl with Brown Rice (650 cal)