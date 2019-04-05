Easy 1,200-Calorie Meal-Prep Plan for Weight Loss
If you love what's on your plate and it's easy to make, then sticking to your health and weight-loss goals is as simple as can be. We homed in on this principle and created this 1,200-calorie easy meal-prep plan for weight loss using the simplest, most delicious recipes we have. All of the recipes can be fully or partially prepped ahead on a Sunday to save you time and energy during the busy workweek. Plus, leftovers are key to keeping this week of meals simple. Print off the shopping list, make time to do the prep on Sunday, and get ready to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds this week.
When healthy eating is as simple as we made it in this plan, successful and sustainable weight loss becomes reality. Looking for a different calorie level? See this same plan at a higher calorie level: 1,500-Calorie Meal Prep Plan.
How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:
- Make the Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins. Pack up individual servings (2 egg muffins) in air-tight containers (To buy: amazon.com, $9 for three), so they're ready to grab and go on Days 1, 4, 6 and 7.
- Prep these 3 recipes—Meal-Prep Sheet-Pan Chicken Thighs, Sautéed Peppers & Onions, and Citrus-Lime Vinaigrette—and cook 20 ounces dry whole-wheat rotini (to make 10 cups cooked pasta total). Store everything but the dressing separately in large meal-prep containers (To buy: amazon.com, $30 for 4). You'll use these ingredients in different recipes throughout the week, like the Easy Chicken Enchilada Casserole, the One-Pot Greek Pasta, the Cheese Quesadillas with Peppers & Onions and the Slow-Cooker Pasta e Fagioli Soup.
- Prepare the Slow-Cooker Pasta e Fagioli Soup Freezer Pack with your prepped chicken and pasta. Store in a large freezer-safe storage bag (like Stasher brand reusable silicone bags—To buy: amazon.com, $20 for 1) and freeze. Remember to defrost the pack overnight on Day 5 so it's ready to go in the slow cooker in the morning on Day 6.
- Prep the Spicy Slaw Bowls with Shrimp & Edamame and store in air-tight meal-prep containers (To buy: amazon, $30 for 5). Don't miss the make-ahead note at the bottom of the recipe for storage tips, like keeping the dressing separate in a smaller meal-prep container (To buy: amazon.com, $23) and waiting to defrost the shrimp.
- Make 3 servings of Apple-Cinnamon Overnight Oats and store in separate containers (To buy: amazon.com, $14 for 1) This recipe calls for almond milk, but any milk will do.
Day 1
Breakfast (254 calories)
- 2 Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins
- 2/3 cup fresh raspberries
A.M. Snack (84 calories)
- 4 dried figs
Lunch (283 calories)
Southwest Salad with Black Beans
- 2 cups mixed salad greens
- 1/4 cup frozen corn, thawed
- 1/4 cup sliced cucumber
- 1/2 avocado, diced
- 2 Tbsp. chopped red onion
- 1/3 cup canned low-sodium black beans, rinsed
- 2 Tbsp.Citrus-Lime Vinaigrette
Meal-Prep Tip: Freeze 1/2 cup black beans to have for lunch on Day 7. Any remaining beans can be frozen for up to 6 months.
P.M. Snack (138 calories)
- 1 clementine
- 2 Tbsp. unsalted roasted almonds
Dinner (449 calories)
- 1 serving Easy Chicken Enchilada Casserole
- 2 cups mixed salad greens
- 2 Tbsp. Citrus-Lime Vinaigrette
Daily Totals: 1,207 calories, 56 g protein, 125 g carbohydrate, 36 g fiber, 63 g fat, 1,515 mg sodium.
Day 2
Breakfast (267 calories)
- 1 serving Apple-Cinnamon Overnight Oats
- Topped with 1 Tbsp. almonds, pecans or other nuts of your choice
A.M. Snack (117 calories)
- 2/3 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 2 Tbsp. fresh raspberries
Lunch (364 calories)
P.M. Snack (16 calories)
- 1 cup sliced cucumber seasoned with a pinch of salt and pepper
Dinner (449 calories)
- 1 serving Easy Chicken Enchilada Casserole
- 2 cups mixed salad greens
- 2 Tbsp. Citrus-Lime Vinaigrette
Daily Totals: 1,213 calories, 74 g protein, 119 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 53 g fat, 1,749 mg sodium.
Day 3
Breakfast (267 calories)
- 1 serving Apple-Cinnamon Overnight Oats
- Topped with 1 Tbsp. almonds, pecans or other nuts of your choice
A.M. Snack (35 calories)
- 1 clementine
Lunch (364 calories)
P.M. Snack (63 calories)
- 3 dried figs
Dinner (487 calories)
- 1 serving One-Pot Greek Pasta
Daily Totals: 1,216 calories, 60 g protein, 147 g carbohydrate, 29 g fiber, 48 g fat, 1,161 mg sodium.
Day 4
Breakfast (259 calories)
- 2 Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins
- 3/4 cup fresh raspberries
A.M. Snack (100 calories)
- 1/2 cup steamed edamame pods seasoned with coarse salt to taste (1/8 tsp.)
Lunch (298 calories)
- 1 cup One-Pot Greek Pasta
- 1/2 cup sliced cucumber
- 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 Tbsp. Citrus-Lime Vinaigrette
Toss cucumbers and tomatoes together with vinaigrette.
P.M. Snack (95 calories)
- 1 medium apple
Dinner (469 calories)
- 1 serving Cheese Quesadillas with Peppers & Onions
- 2 cups mixed salad greens
- 2 Tbsp. Citrus-Lime Vinaigrette
Daily Totals: 1,221 calories, 56 g protein, 122 g carbohydrate, 28 g fiber, 60 g fat, 2,119 mg sodium.
Day 5
Breakfast (267 calories)
- 1 serving Apple-Cinnamon Overnight Oats
- Topped with 1 Tbsp. almonds, pecans or other nuts of your choice
A.M. Snack (31 calories)
- 1/2 cup fresh blackberries
Lunch (364 calories)
P.M. Snack (77 calories)
- 1 small apple
Dinner (469 calories)
- 1 serving Cheese Quesadillas with Peppers & Onions
- 2 cups mixed salad greens
- 2 Tbsp. Citrus-Lime Vinaigrette
Meal-Prep Tip: Defrost the Slow-Cooker Pasta e Fagioli Soup Freezer Pack overnight so it's ready to go in the slow cooker in the morning on Day 6.
Daily Totals: 1,209 calories, 55 g protein, 127 g carbohydrate, 31 g fiber, 56 g fat, 1,545 mg sodium.
Day 6
Breakfast (273 calories)
- 2 Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins
- 1 cup fresh blackberries
A.M. Snack (35 calories)
- 1 clementine
Lunch (364 calories)
P.M. Snack (63 calories)
- 3 dried figs
Dinner (457 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,192 calories, 81 g protein, 105 g carbohydrate, 29 g fiber, 53 g fat, 1,446 mg sodium.
Day 7
Breakfast (242 calories)
- 2 Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins
- 1/2 cup fresh blackberries
A.M. Snack (35 calories)
- 1 clementine
Lunch (320 calories)
Southwest Salad with Black Beans
- 2 cups mixed salad greens
- 1/4 cup frozen corn, thawed
- 1/4 cup sliced cucumber
- 1/4 avocado, diced
- 2 Tbsp. chopped red onion
- 1/2 cup canned low-sodium black beans, rinsed
- 2 Tbsp. Citrus-Lime Vinaigrette
P.M. Snack (155 calories)
- 3 Tbsp. unsalted roasted almonds
Dinner (457 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,209 calories, 68 g protein, 106 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 63 g fat, 1,319 mg sodium.