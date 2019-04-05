Easy 1,200-Calorie Meal-Prep Plan for Weight Loss

If you love what's on your plate and it's easy to make, then sticking to your health and weight-loss goals is as simple as can be. We homed in on this principle and created this 1,200-calorie easy meal-prep plan for weight loss using the simplest, most delicious recipes we have. All of the recipes can be fully or partially prepped ahead on a Sunday to save you time and energy during the busy workweek. Plus, leftovers are key to keeping this week of meals simple. Print off the shopping list, make time to do the prep on Sunday, and get ready to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds this week.