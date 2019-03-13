5-Day Diabetes Meal Plan for Weight Loss
Lose weight and keep you blood sugar steady with this healthy 5-day diabetes meal plan.
Lose weight and keep your blood sugar steady with this healthy easy diabetes diet meal plan. Each of the five days offer healthy meals and snacks that are balanced for carbohydrates, protein and fiber to help keep you blood sugar steady while you lose weight. Each meal contains 2-3 carb servings (30-45 grams of carbohydrates) and each snack is around 1 carb serving (15 grams of carbohydrates).
We kept your daily calorie total at 1,500 calories, which will put you on track to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week. Each day is actually slightly under 1,500 calories, so you'd have the freedom to add in a beverage of your choice or a diabetes-friendly dessert. And don't forget to stay hydrated! Aim for 64 oz. of water every day. With the healthy meals and snacks in this plan, losing weight with diabetes is a delicious and simple endeavor.
Day 1
Breakfast
- 1 serving Rainbow Frittata
- 1 slice whole-wheat toast
- 1 Tbsp. reduced-sugar jelly
Snack
- 1 medium banana
- 1 Tbsp. peanut butter
Lunch
- 1 serving Spicy Thai Noodles
Snack
- 1 low-fat cheese stick
- 1 cup raspberries
Dinner
Daily Total: 1,359 calories, 136 g carbohydrates
Day 2
Breakfast
- 1 whole-wheat English muffin half
- 1/4 avocado, mashed
- 1 over-easy egg
- 1/2 cup grapes
Snack
- 2 Tbsp. raisins
- 2 Tbsp. unsalted peanuts
Lunch
- 1 serving Strawberry Arugula Salad
- 6 oz. light vanilla Greek yogurt
Snack
- 1/4 cup hummus
- 1 cup carrot sticks
Dinner
- 1 serving Meatballs with Roasted Green Beans and Potatoes
- 1 cup raspberries
Daily Total: 1,244 calories, 146 g carbohydrates
Day 3
Breakfast
- 1 hard-cooked egg
- 1 serving Cherry-Mocha Smoothie
Snack
- 1 wedge light Swiss spreadable cheese
- 7 reduced-fat wheat crackers
- 1/2 cup grapes
Lunch
- 1 serving Springtime Cacio e Pepe
- 1 cup carrot sticks
- 1 Tbsp. light ranch dressing
Snack
- 2 Tbsp. raisins
- 2 Tbsp. unsalted peanuts
Dinner
- 1 serving Shrimp and Pea Pod Stir-Fry
- 1 cup whole strawberries
Daily Total: 1,336 calories, 160 g carbohydrates
Day 4
Breakfast
- 1 whole-wheat English muffin half
- 1/4 avocado, mashed
- 1 over-easy egg
- 1/2 cup grapes
Snack
- 1 cup carrot sticks
- 1 Tbsp. light ranch dressing
Lunch
- 1 serving Thai-Style Salad
- 1 medium banana
Snack
- 1/4 cup hummus
- 1 cup green bell pepper strips
Dinner
- 1 serving Chipotle Beef Tacos
- 1 serving Mexican Street Corn
- 1 serving Tangy Pepper Salad
Daily Total: 1,389 calories, 162 g carbohydrates
Day 5
Breakfast
- 1 cup oatmeal (prepared with water)
- 1 Tbsp. peanut butter
- 1/2 cup blueberries
Snack
- 1 cup grapes
- 1 low-fat mozzarella cheese stick
Lunch
- 1 serving Bacon Ranch Salad
- 1 cup whole strawberries
Snack
- 2 Tbsp. raisins
- 2 Tbsp. unsalted peanuts
Dinner
- 1 serving Spicy Chicken and Snow Pea Skillet
- 1 cup raspberries
Daily Total: 1,288 calories, 142 g carbohydrates