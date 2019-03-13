5-Day Diabetes Meal Plan for Weight Loss

Lose weight and keep you blood sugar steady with this healthy 5-day diabetes meal plan.

Caitlyn Diimig, R.D.
March 13, 2019
Advertisement
https://static.onecms.io/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2019/03/Diabetes-Meal-Plan-for-Weight-Loss-960x960.jpg

Lose weight and keep your blood sugar steady with this healthy easy diabetes diet meal plan. Each of the five days offer healthy meals and snacks that are balanced for carbohydrates, protein and fiber to help keep you blood sugar steady while you lose weight. Each meal contains 2-3 carb servings (30-45 grams of carbohydrates) and each snack is around 1 carb serving (15 grams of carbohydrates).

We kept your daily calorie total at 1,500 calories, which will put you on track to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week. Each day is actually slightly under 1,500 calories, so you'd have the freedom to add in a beverage of your choice or a diabetes-friendly dessert. And don't forget to stay hydrated! Aim for 64 oz. of water every day. With the healthy meals and snacks in this plan, losing weight with diabetes is a delicious and simple endeavor.

Looking for more? Don't miss our 7-Day Diabetes Meal Plan

Day 1

https://www.eatingwell.com/article/287653/clean-eating-challenge/attachment/2014273/

Breakfast

Snack

  • 1 medium banana
  • 1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Lunch

Snack

  • 1 low-fat cheese stick
  • 1 cup raspberries

Dinner

Daily Total: 1,359 calories, 136 g carbohydrates

Day 2

Breakfast

  • 1 whole-wheat English muffin half
  • 1/4 avocado, mashed
  • 1 over-easy egg
  • 1/2 cup grapes

Snack

  • 2 Tbsp. raisins
  • 2 Tbsp. unsalted peanuts

Lunch

Snack

  • 1/4 cup hummus
  • 1 cup carrot sticks

Dinner

Daily Total: 1,244 calories, 146 g carbohydrates

Day 3

Breakfast

Snack

  • 1 wedge light Swiss spreadable cheese
  • 7 reduced-fat wheat crackers
  • 1/2 cup grapes

Lunch

Snack

  • 2 Tbsp. raisins
  • 2 Tbsp. unsalted peanuts

Dinner

Daily Total: 1,336 calories, 160 g carbohydrates

Day 4

Breakfast

  • 1 whole-wheat English muffin half
  • 1/4 avocado, mashed
  • 1 over-easy egg
  • 1/2 cup grapes

Snack

  • 1 cup carrot sticks
  • 1 Tbsp. light ranch dressing

Lunch

Snack

  • 1/4 cup hummus
  • 1 cup green bell pepper strips

Dinner

Daily Total: 1,389 calories, 162 g carbohydrates

Day 5

Breakfast

  • 1 cup oatmeal (prepared with water)
  • 1 Tbsp. peanut butter
  • 1/2 cup blueberries

Snack

  • 1 cup grapes
  • 1 low-fat mozzarella cheese stick

Lunch

Snack

  • 2 Tbsp. raisins
  • 2 Tbsp. unsalted peanuts

Dinner

Daily Total: 1,288 calories, 142 g carbohydrates

WATCH: What Does a 1-Day Diabetes Meal Plan Look Like?

`
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com