5-Day Diabetes Meal Plan for Weight Loss

Lose weight and keep your blood sugar steady with this healthy easy diabetes diet meal plan. Each of the five days offer healthy meals and snacks that are balanced for carbohydrates, protein and fiber to help keep you blood sugar steady while you lose weight. Each meal contains 2-3 carb servings (30-45 grams of carbohydrates) and each snack is around 1 carb serving (15 grams of carbohydrates).

We kept your daily calorie total at 1,500 calories, which will put you on track to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week. Each day is actually slightly under 1,500 calories, so you'd have the freedom to add in a beverage of your choice or a diabetes-friendly dessert. And don't forget to stay hydrated! Aim for 64 oz. of water every day. With the healthy meals and snacks in this plan, losing weight with diabetes is a delicious and simple endeavor.