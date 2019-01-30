Simple 30-Day Weight-Loss Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A full month of easy-to-make recipes and helpful meal-prep tips, this healthy meal plan sets you up for weight-loss success.

Dive in and start hitting your weight-loss goals today with help from this simple 30-day meal plan featuring easy-to-make recipes and helpful meal-prep tips. You'll set yourself up for success to lose upwards of 8 pounds when following this meal plan for a full month. Each day comes in around 1,200 calories (a calorie level at which most people will lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week) and includes enough protein and fiber that you'll feel full and satisfied while cutting calories.

Image zoom

This plan is optimized to save you time and energy by reusing ingredients and leftovers in creative ways throughout the month, and weekly meal-prep steps show how a little legwork at the beginning of the week means less work during the busy weekdays. We call for healthy convenience items whenever possible, but scan the plan and see what else you can get from the store premade (like cooked brown rice, frozen riced cauliflower and spiralized zucchini noodles). By keeping this plan simple yet exciting and delicious, you'll be motivated to stick with it till the end.

Looking for something shorter to start with? Our 7-Day Diet Meal Plan to Lose Weight at 1,200 Calories is a great place to start, as is our Flat-Belly Meal Plan.

Image zoom

Week 1

How to Meal Prep for Your Week of Meals:

Cook the Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup overnight on Day 1 so it's ready for lunch on Day 2. Portion out two 1 1/2-cup servings into leak-proof containers to have later in the week for lunch on Days 3 and 5. (To buy: amazon.com, $9 for 1.) Freeze an additional two 1 1/2-cup servings to have for lunch in Week 3. Freeze any remaining soup in an air-tight container for up to 6 months. (To buy: amazon.com, $15 for 1 large) Prepare the Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats so it's ready to grab-and-go in the morning of Day 2. Store in glass leak-proof containers that can go from the fridge to the microwave. (To buy: amazon.com, $15 for 4)

Day 1

Image zoom

Breakfast: 1 serving Avocado-Egg Toast (271 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1 medium orange (62 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Butternut Squash Soup with Avocado & Chickpeas (402 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1 medium kiwi (42 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,228 calories, 58 g protein, 126 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 59 g fat, 1,709 mg sodium.

Day 2

Image zoom

Breakfast: 1 serving Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats (285 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1 serving Apple Cider Vinegar Tonic (22 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1/2 cup edamame (in pods) sprinkled with a pinch of coarse sea salt (100 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry (471 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Prepare the Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats so it's ready to grab-and-go in the morning of Day 3.

Daily Totals: 1,225 calories, 41 g protein, 181 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 41 g fat, 1,842 mg sodium.

Day 3

Image zoom

Breakfast: 1 1/2 cups Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats (285 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1 medium orange (62 calories)

P.M. Snack: 2 medium kiwis (84 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Pesto & Chicken (430 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,208 calories, 54 g protein, 146 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 52 g fat, 1,715 mg sodium.

Day 4

Image zoom

Breakfast: 1 slice Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast (266 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1 cup Apple Cider Vinegar Tonic with 1 cup blueberries (106 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets (325 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1 medium orange (62 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Freeze any leftover Easy Brown Rice in individual 1/2-cup servings.

Daily Totals: 1,223 calories, 65 g protein, 166 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 35 g fat, 1,282 mg sodium.

Day 5

Image zoom

Breakfast: 1 slice Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast (266 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1 kiwi (42 calories)

Lunch: 1 1/2 cups Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup with 3 Tbsp. hummus and 6 seeded crackers (317 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1 kiwi (42 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving Taco Spaghetti Squash Boats (553 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,221 calories, 55 g protein, 129 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 60 g fat, 1,803 mg sodium.

Day 6

Image zoom

Breakfast: 1 cup raspberries topped with 1 cup nonfat Greek yogurt, 1 Tbsp. sliced almonds & 1 tsp. honey (260 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1 cup Apple Cider Vinegar Tonic (22 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich (325 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1/2 cup edamame (in pods) sprinkled with a pinch of coarse sea salt (100 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,206 calories, 80 g protein, 115 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 49 g fat, 1,306 mg sodium.

Day 7

Image zoom

Breakfast: 1 serving Avocado-Egg Toast (271 calories)

A.M. Snack: 3/4 cup raspberries topped with 1/2 cup nonfat Greek yogurt & 1 tsp. honey (142 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets (325 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1 medium orange (62 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving Salmon Tacos with Pineapple Salsa with Broiled Mango to enjoy after dinner (422 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,222 calories, 71 g protein, 136 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 46 g fat, 1,635 mg sodium.

Image zoom

Week 2

How to Meal Prep for Your Week of Meals:

Day 8

Image zoom

A.M. Snack: 1 cup blueberries (84 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Curried Chicken Apple Wraps with 1 medium pear (345 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1 cup raspberries topped with 1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt (130 calories)

Meal-Prep Tips: Refrigerate the other 3 servings of the Herbal Chamomile Health Tonic to have on days 9, 10 and 11.

Refrigerate one 1-cup serving and one 1 1/2-cup serving of the Slow-Cooker Curried Butternut Squash Soup to have for lunch on Days 9 and 11. Save 1 serving (2 1/2 cups) of Kale Salad with Beets & Wild Rice to have for lunch on Day 9. Store in leak-proof, air-tight containers. (To buy: amazon.com, $9 for 1)

Daily Totals: 1,210 calories, 66 g protein, 138 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 53 g fat, 1,851 mg sodium.

Day 9

Image zoom

Breakfast: 1 cup raspberries topped with 1 cup nonfat Greek yogurt, 1 Tbsp. sliced almonds & 1 tsp. honey (260 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1 cup Herbal Chamomile Health Tonic and 1 cup blueberries (95 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1/2 cup edamame (in pods) sprinkled with a pinch of coarse sea salt (100 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving Greek Roasted Fish with Vegetables (422 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,202 calories, 77 g protein, 130 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 47 g fat, 1,564 mg sodium.

Day 10

Image zoom

A.M. Snack: 1 cup Herbal Chamomile Health Tonic (11 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Curried Chicken Apple Wraps with 1 medium pear (345 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1 cup raspberries topped with 1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt (130 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,202 calories, 97 g protein, 127 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 41 g fat, 1,424 mg sodium.

Day 11

Image zoom

Breakfast: 2 Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato with 1 medium orange (299 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1/2 cup blueberries (42 calories)

Lunch: 1 1/2 cups Slow-Cooker Curried Butternut Squash Soup with 3 Tbsp. hummus and 5 seeded crackers (361 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1 cup Herbal Chamomile Health Tonic (11 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving Crispy Oven-Fried Fish Tacos (496 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,209 calories, 51 g protein, 142 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 56 g fat, 1,858 mg sodium.

Day 12

Image zoom

Breakfast: 1 cup raspberries topped with 1 cup nonfat Greek yogurt, 1 Tbsp. sliced almonds & 1 tsp. honey (260 calories)

A.M. Snack: 2 medium plums with 1 cup green tea (61 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving No-Cook Black Bean Salad (322 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1 medium apple (95 calories)

Dinner: 2 cups Slow-Cooker Pasta e Fagioli Soup (457 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Save 2 cups of the No-Cook Black Bean Salad to have for lunch on Day 13. Refrigerate dressing separately and add just before serving.

Daily Totals: 1,195 calories, 51 g protein, 142 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 56 g fat, 1,858 mg sodium.

Day 13

Image zoom

Breakfast: 2 Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato and 1 medium orange (299 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1 plum and 1 cup green tea (30 calories)

Lunch: 2 cups No-Cook Black Bean Salad (322 calories)

P.M. Snack: 3/4 cup raspberries topped with 3 Tbsp. nonfat Greek yogurt and 1 Tbsp. slivered almonds (112 calories)

Dinner: 2 cups Slow-Cooker Pasta e Fagioli Soup (457 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,221 calories, 67 g protein, 131 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 54 g fat, 1,570 mg sodium.

Day 14

Image zoom

Breakfast: 2 Blueberry-Pecan Pancakes topped with 2 Tbsp. blueberries and 2 Tbsp. nonfat Greek yogurt mixed with 1 tsp. maple syrup (299 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1 cup green tea (0 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Whole-Wheat Veggie Wrap (345 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1/2 cup edamame (in pods) sprinkled with a pinch of coarse sea salt (100 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Freeze leftover Blueberry-Pecan Pancakes to have for breakfast on Days 22 and 29.

Daily Totals: 1,227 calories, 51 g protein, 155 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 49 g fat, 1,884 mg sodium.

Image zoom

Week 3

How to Meal Prep for Your Week of Meals:

You'll be having the Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup for lunch on Days 21 and 22. Remember to take the soup out of the freezer on the evening of Day 19 so it can defrost overnight in the refrigerator. Prepare the Spicy Slaw Bowls with Shrimp & Edamame and store in 4 air-tight meal prep containers (To buy: amazon.com, $26 for 5) to have for lunch on Days 16, 17, 18 and 19. Keep the cabbage mixture and dressing for the Spicy Cabbage Slaw separate and wait to combine until ready to eat. Use precooked frozen shrimp and wait to defrost the shrimp until you're ready to eat rather than all at once and wait to add the avocado, too. This will help keep the shrimp tasting fresh and the avocado from browning.

Day 15

Image zoom

Breakfast: 1 serving Avocado-Egg Toast (271 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1 cup Apple Cider Vinegar Tonic with 1 plum (52 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich (325 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1 cup raspberries topped with 1/4 cup nonfat Greek yogurt & 1 tsp. honey (127 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving Hawaiian Pork with 1 cup steamed broccoli tossed in 1 tsp. each olive oil & lime juice and seasoned with a pinch each salt and pepper (435 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Prepare the Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats so it's ready to grab-and-go in the morning of Day 16.

Daily Totals: 1,211 calories, 62 g protein, 141 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 49 g fat, 1,367 mg sodium.

Day 16

Image zoom

Breakfast: 1 1/2 cups Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats (285 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1 cup green tea (0 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Spicy Slaw Bowls with Shrimp & Edamame (364 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1/2 cup diced cucumber and 1/4 cup shelled edamame tossed in 1 tsp. lime juice and a pinch each of salt and pepper (59 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Save any leftover Easy Brown Rice to use for dinner on later days. You could also plan to make a double batch and freeze it in individual portions to save time down the road.

Prepare the Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats so it's ready to grab-and-go in the morning of Day 17.

Daily Totals: 1,223 calories, 50 g protein, 146 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 51 g fat, 1,230 mg sodium.

Day 17

Image zoom

Breakfast: 1 serving Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats (285 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1 cup Apple Cider Vinegar Tonic (22 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Spicy Slaw Bowls with Shrimp & Edamame (364 calories)

P.M. Snack: 3/4 cup raspberries (55 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving Spaghetti Squash & Chicken with Avocado Pesto (497 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,222 calories, 66 g protein, 120 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 57 g fat, 996 mg sodium.

Day 18

Image zoom

Breakfast: 1 slice Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast (266 calories)

A.M. Snack: 2 plums (61 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Spicy Slaw Bowls with Shrimp & Edamame (364 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1 cup raspberries and 1 cup green tea (64 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens (447 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,201 calories, 76 g protein, 111 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 51 g fat, 1,042 mg sodium.

Day 19

Image zoom

Breakfast: 1 slice Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast (266 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1 cup green tea (0 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Spicy Slaw Bowls with Shrimp & Edamame (364 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1 medium orange (62 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving Butternut Squash Soup with Avocado & Chickpeas and 1 slice whole-wheat toast drizzled with 1 tsp. olive oil and seasoned with a pinch each of salt and pepper (515 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Transfer the 2 individual servings of the Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup from the freezer to the refrigerator to defrost.

Daily Totals: 1,207 calories, 57 g protein, 153 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 43 g fat, 1,520 mg sodium.

Day 20

Image zoom

Breakfast: 1 cup raspberries topped with 1 cup nonfat Greek yogurt, 1 Tbsp. sliced almonds & 1 tsp. honey (260 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1 medium orange and 1 cup Apple Cider Vinegar Tonic (84 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1/2 cup diced cucumber and 1/4 cup shelled edamame tossed in 1 tsp. lime juice and a pinch each of salt and pepper (59 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,215 calories, 79 g protein, 169 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 29 g fat, 1,546 mg sodium.

Day 21

Image zoom

Breakfast: 1 serving Avocado-Egg Toast (271 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1 cup raspberries topped with 2 Tbsp. nonfat Greek yogurt (89 calories)

Lunch: 1 1/2 cups Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup with 1/4 cup hummus and 6 seeded crackers (343 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1/4 cup diced cucumber and 1/4 cup shelled edamame tossed in 1 tsp. lime juice and a pinch each of salt and pepper (56 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving Stetson Chopped Salad and 1/2 slice whole-wheat toast drizzled with 1 tsp. olive oil and seasoned with a pinch each of salt and pepper (447 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Save 1 serving of the Stetson Chopped Salad to have for lunch on Day 22.

Daily Totals: 1,207 calories, 50 g protein, 138 g carbohydrates, 39 g fiber, 57 g fat, 1,937 mg sodium.

Image zoom

Week 4

How to Meal Prep for Your Week of Meals

Make the Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato. You'll use them up throughout the week for breakfasts. Individually wrap leftovers in plastic and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month. To reheat, remove plastic, wrap in a paper towel and microwave on High for 30 to 60 seconds. You'll be having the Blueberry-Pecan Pancakes for breakfast on Day 22. If you have leftovers frozen from Week 2, you can reheat the pancakes in the microwave or toaster oven.

Day 22

Image zoom

Breakfast: 2 Blueberry-Pecan Pancakes topped with 2 Tbsp. nonfat Greek yogurt mixed with 1 tsp. maple syrup (289 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1 1/4 cups raspberries (96 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Stetson Chopped Salad (376 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1/3 cup diced cucumber and 1/3 cup shelled edamame tossed in 1 tsp. lime juice and a pinch each of salt and pepper (73 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving Asian Beef Noodle Bowl and 1 kiwi (390 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Save 1 serving of the Asian Beef Noodle Bowl to have for lunch on Day 23.

Daily Totals: 1,224 calories, 52 g protein, 149 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 51 g fat, 1,274 mg sodium.

Day 23

Image zoom

Breakfast: 2 Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato and 1 medium orange (299 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1 cup raspberries (64 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Asian Beef Noodle Bowl (348 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1 cup Herbal Chamomile Health Tonic with 2 kiwis (95 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Chickpeas & Spinach with 1/2 (6-inch) whole-wheat pita bread (407 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Refrigerate the 3 remaining servings of the Herbal Chamomile Health Tonic to have on Days 24, 25 and 26.

Daily Totals: 1,213 calories, 60 g protein, 138 g carbohydrates, 28 g fiber, 50 g fat, 1,800 mg sodium.

Day 24

Image zoom

A.M. Snack: 1 medium orange (62 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich (325 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1/2 cup diced cucumber and 1/2 cup shelled edamame tossed in 1 tsp. lime juice and a pinch each of salt and pepper (109 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving (3 patties) Falafel with 2 cups mixed greens, 1/2 cup sliced cucumber and topped with 2 Tbsp. Tahini Sauce with Lemon & Garlic (458 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Refrigerate 2 Falafel patties to have for lunch on Day 25.

Daily Totals: 1,203 calories, 51 g protein, 123 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 60 g fat, 1,628 mg sodium.

Day 25

Image zoom

A.M. Snack: 1 medium orange (62 calories)

Lunch: 1/2 (6-inch) whole-wheat pita bread stuffed with 2 Falafel patties, 1 cup mixed greens, 1/4 cup sliced cucumber and 1 Tbsp. Tahini Sauce with Lemon & Garlic (366 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1 cup raspberries topped with 1/4 cup nonfat Greek yogurt & 1 tsp. honey (127 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving Roasted Chicken & Winter Squash over Mixed Greens (415 calories)

Meal-Prep Tips: Plan to use any leftover chicken from tonight's dinner or cook extra so you have enough for the Curried Chicken Apple Wraps on Days 26 & 27 (you'll need 1 cup shredded chicken total).

Prep the Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats so it's ready to grab-and-go in the morning of Day 26.

Daily Totals: 1,218 calories, 66 g protein, 137 g carbohydrates, 29 g fiber, 50 g fat, 1,604 mg sodium.

Day 26

Image zoom

Breakfast: 1 1/2 cups Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats (285 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1 cup Herbal Chamomile Health Tonic (22 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Curried Chicken Apple Wraps with 1 medium pear (345 calories)

P.M. Snack: 2 kiwis (84 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,212 calories, 73 g protein, 148 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 44 g fat, 1,462 mg sodium.

Day 27

Image zoom

Breakfast: 2 Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato and 1 medium orange (299 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1/2 cup blueberries and 1 cup green tea (42 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Curried Chicken Apple Wraps with 1 medium pear (345 calories)

P.M. Snack: 2 Tbsp. hummus and 1/2 medium bell pepper, sliced (64 calories)

Dinner: 2 cups White Turkey Chili (466 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Refrigerate two (1 1/2-cup) servings of the White Turkey Chili to have for lunch on Days 28 and 29.

Daily Totals: 1,216 calories, 85 g protein, 139 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 48 g fat, 1,772 mg sodium.

Day 28

Image zoom

A.M. Snack: 1 cup raspberries and 1 cup green tea (64 calories)

Lunch: 1 1/2 cups White Turkey Chili (350 calories)

P.M. Snack: 2 Tbsp. hummus and 1/2 medium bell pepper, sliced (64 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,211 calories, 73 g protein, 113 g carbohydrates, 28 g fiber, 59 g fat, 1,857 mg sodium.

Image zoom

Week 5

How to Meal Prep for Your Week of Meals

You'll be having the Blueberry-Pecan Pancakes for breakfast on Day 29. If you have leftovers frozen from Week 2, you can reheat the pancakes in the microwave or toaster oven. You'll be having the Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato that you made and froze in Week 4 for breakfast on Day 30. To reheat, remove plastic, wrap in a paper towel and microwave on High for 30 to 60 seconds.

Day 29

Image zoom

Breakfast: 2 Blueberry-Pecan Pancakes topped with 3 Tbsp. blueberries and 2 Tbsp. nonfat Greek yogurt mixed with 1 tsp. maple syrup (305 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1 cup raspberries and 1 cup green tea (64 calories)

Lunch: 1 1/2 cups White Turkey Chili (350 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1 medium orange (62 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving Cod with Tomato Cream Sauce with 1/2 cup Easy Brown Rice and 2 cups mixed greens dressed with 2 tsp. each olive oil and balsamic vinegar (446 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,226 calories, 65 g protein, 148 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 45 g fat, 1,491 mg sodium.

Day 30

Image zoom

Breakfast: 2 Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato and 1 medium orange (299 calories)

A.M. Snack: 3/4 cup blueberries and 1 cup green tea (63 calories)

Lunch: 2 cups No-Cook Black Bean Salad (322 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1/3 cup diced cucumber and 1/3 cup shelled edamame tossed in 1 tsp. lime juice and a pinch each of salt and pepper (73 calories)