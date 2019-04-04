7-Day Clean-Eating Vegetarian Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 1,200 Calories

Hit the reset button with this clean-eating vegetarian meal plan. Filled with healthy plant-based whole foods, you'll give your body the nutrients it needs and none of the stuff it doesn't (think added sugars, refined grains and unhealthy fats).

Packed with healthy whole foods, this vegetarian clean-eating meal plan will give your body the nutrients it needs and none of the stuff it doesn't. We ditch added sugars, simple starches and unhealthy fats while pumping up the high-fiber fruits, vegetables and plant-based proteins (like beans, edamame and lentils). The high-fiber, high-protein meals and snacks in this plan will help you feel fuller on fewer calories, and will better balance your blood sugar to keep energy levels stable throughout the day, which is especially important if you're eating fewer calories to lose weight. Think it's hard to get enough protein on a vegetarian diet? Try these top vegetarian protein foods.

A little meal-prep at the beginning of the week makes the busy weekdays easier and ensures you'll have healthy and delicious meals at the ready. With this week of healthy eating already mapped out, pair this meal plan with daily exercise and you're on track to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week. If 1,200 calories is too low for you, see this same meal plan at 1,500 calories.

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

1. When making theRoasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacosfor dinner on Day 1, make the associated recipe for theSheet-Pan Roasted Root Vegetablesand save the leftovers to use later in the week for different meals.

2. Cook 5 hard-boiled eggs to have with breakfast on Days 2 and 6 and as snacks throughout the week.

3. Make theSherry-Shallot Vinaigretteto use throughout the week.

4. Assemble and freeze theSlow-Cooker Creamy Lentil Soup Freezer Packto have on Days 5 and 7.

Day 1

Image zoom

Breakfast (318 Calories)

• 1 serving Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie

A.M. Snack (103 calories)

• 2 Tbsp. unsalted almonds

Lunch (343 calories)

• 1 serving Greek Salad with Edamame

P.M. Snack (30 calories)

• 1 plum

Dinner (343 calories)

• 1 serving Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos

Evening Snack (78 calories)

• 3/4 cup Frosted Grapes

Daily Totals: 1,216 calories, 50 g protein, 143 g carbohydrate, 33 g fiber, 57 g fat, 967 mg sodium.

Day 2

Image zoom

Breakfast (230 Calories)

• 1 serving Egg Salad Avocado Toast

A.M. Snack (32 calories)

• 1/2 cup raspberries

Lunch (343 calories)

• 1 serving Greek Salad with Edamame

P.M. Snack (78 calories)

• 1 large hard-boiled egg seasoned with a pinch each salt and pepper

Dinner (496 calories)

• 2 servings Kale Salad with Beets and Wild Rice

• 1 slice whole-wheat toast topped with 1/4 avocado, mashed, and seasoned with a pinch each salt and pepper

Meal-Prep Tip: Reserve 2 servings of Kale Salad with Beets & Wild Rice to have for lunch on Day 3.

Daily Totals: 1,180 calories, 53 g protein, 98 g carbohydrate, 31 g fiber, 70 g fat, 1,986 mg sodium.

Day 3

Image zoom

Breakfast (268 calories)

1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

1/4 cup raspberries

2 Tbsp. unsalted almonds

A.M. Snack (101 calories)

• 1 cup sliced cucumber

Toss cucumber together with vinaigrette to create a quick cucumber salad.

Lunch (345 calories)

• 2 servings leftover Kale Salad with Beets & Wild Rice

P.M. Snack (32 calories)

• 1/2 cup raspberries

Dinner (370 calories)

• 1 serving Roasted Root Veggies & Greens over Spiced Lentils

Daily Totals: 1,183 calories, 60 g protein, 113 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 61 g fat, 1,187 mg sodium.

Day 4

Image zoom

Breakfast (318 calories)

• 1 serving Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie

A.M. Snack (78 calories)

• 1 large hard-boiled egg seasoned with a pinch each of salt and pepper

Lunch (374 calories)

• 1 serving Green Salad with Pita Bread & Hummus

If desired, use the Sherry-Shallot Vinaigrette to dress the salad in place of the simple olive oil and balsamic dressing listed in the recipe.

P.M. Snack (30 calories)

• 1 plum

Dinner (400 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: You should have 3/4 cup cannellini beans left over from dinner. Save them to use in dinner on Day 7. Cook the Slow-Cooker Creamy Lentil Soup Freezer Pack overnight so it's ready to take for lunch on Day 5 and save for lunch on Day 7.

Daily Totals: 1,200 calories, 52 g protein, 146 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 53 g fat, 1,592 mg sodium.

Day 5

Image zoom

Breakfast (252 calories)

1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

1/4 cup raspberries

2 Tbsp. unsalted almonds

A.M. Snack (30 calories)

• 1 plum

Lunch (320 calories)

• 1 serving Slow-Cooker Creamy Lentil Soup

P.M. Snack (115 calories)

3/4 cup sliced carrots

3 Tbsp. hummus

Dinner (419 calories)

• 2 3/4 cup Tofu & Vegetable Scramble

Evening Snack (78 calories)

• 3/4 cup Frosted Grapes

Daily Totals: 1,215 calories, 80 g protein, 131 g carbohydrate, 32 g fiber, 47 g fat, 1,530 mg sodium.

Day 6

Image zoom

Breakfast (230 calories)

• 1 serving Egg Salad Avocado Toast

A.M. Snack (103 calories)

• 2 Tbsp. almonds

Lunch (374 calories)

• 1 serving Green Salad with Pita Bread & Hummus

If desired, use the Sherry-Shallot Vinaigrette to dress the salad in place of the simple olive oil and balsamic dressing listed in the recipe.

P.M. Snack (78 calories)

• 1 hard-boiled egg seasoned with a pinch each salt and pepper.

Dinner (430 calories)

• 1 serving Squash & Red Lentil Curry

• 2 cups mixed greens tossed with 1 Tbsp. Sherry-Shallot Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,214 calories, 50 g protein, 124 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 64 g fat, 2,281 mg sodium.

Day 7

Image zoom

Breakfast (318 calories)

• 1 serving Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie

A.M. Snack (61 calories)

• 2 plums

Lunch (320 calories)

• 1 serving leftover Slow-Cooker Creamy Lentil Soup

P.M. Snack (135 calories)

1/2 cup raspberries

2 Tbsp. almonds

Dinner (361 calories)

• 1 serving Raw Vegan Zoodles with Romesco

• 3/4 cup canned cannellini beans, rinsed

Microwave the beans until heated through, about 1 minute. Mix in with the zoodles and sauce.

• 2 cups mixed greens tossed with 1 Tbsp. Sherry-Shallot Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,195 calories, 60 g protein, 157 g carbohydrate, 42 g fiber, 46 g fat, 1,482 mg sodium.

Something went wrong. An error has occurred and your entry was not submitted. Please try again. Close