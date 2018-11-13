Get Your Friendsgiving Rocking with 3-Ingredient Appetizers

This go-to guide will get your gathering off to a festive start without all the stress. Find everything you need—including delicious last-minute appetizers and drinks (with a shopping list), decorations and music—to get your party going!

Photo: Melissa Fallon

Hosting a Friendsgiving gathering can sound overwhelming if you're not prepared. After spending so much time preparing for the elaborate main course, it's easy to overlook the appetizers, drinks, decorations and music. But if your dinner party doesn't start off on a high note, it may never get off the ground to be the lively evening you were hoping for. Save yourself the stress and use this last-minute party guide to get appetizers out on the table and start the party off strong. With our easy three-ingredient appetizer ideas with shopping list, printable wall banner, festive buffet label cards and lively song recommendations, you'll have everything you need to start the party off with a bang and leave everyone feeling "Thank-FULL!"

Start the Party with 3-Ingredient Appetizers

appetizer spread Photo: Melissa Fallon

Keep Friendsgiving fuss-free by serving up a variety of easy appetizers. From a savory (everything bagel!) cheese ball to balsamic-drizzled roasted pears, these easy-to-eat apps are perfect for starting off the party. Plus, we've included free printables for a shopping list, festive banner and buffet label cards to keep your party prep as simple (and adorable!) as possible.

Download the Shopping List Here

1. Roasted Pears with Prosciutto

roasted pears with prosciutto

Pictured Recipe: Roasted Pears with Prosciutto

A combination of sweet and savory makes these roasted pears pure slices of delight. Serve them on a party platter and drizzle with balsamic vinegar immediately before serving.

2. Everything Bagel Cheese Ball

everything cheeseball appetizer

Pictured Recipe: Everything Bagel Cheese Ball

A mixture of savory cheeses and flavor-packed bagel seasoning makes this cheese ball recipe a showstopping holiday appetizer. Serve with a cheese knife and an array of crisp party crackers or bagel chips for the perfect start to your Friendsgiving feast.

3. Pesto Stuffed Mushrooms

pesto stuff mushroom bites

Pictured Recipe: Pesto Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed with a hearty pesto filling, these bite-size mushrooms are the perfect finger food for serving to guests. Arrange them on a platter alongside our printable buffet label card and serve warm.

Download the Printable Label Cards for Each Recipe Here

Simply print out on white card stock, then cut, fold and place next to each platter to inform guests what delicious little masterpieces you have prepared for them!

Don't Forget the Drinks!

orange cranberry punch

Instead of stocking up on a fridgeful of drinks, whip up a batch of this nonalcoholic punch and allow guests to serve themselves by placing glasses, sliced fruits, garnishes and mix-ins (e.g., Champagne, rum, vodka for those who want to whip up a cocktail) on the counter or buffet table.

The Decorations

Print off our colorful, pun-ridden banner to jazz up any blank wall and set the mood for the party. Simply print on card stock, cut out, punch holes on the top of each letter and string them together using twine.

Download the Printable Banner:

Turn Up the Tunes!

No holiday party is complete without a mix of upbeat, classic and festive music! Add our done-for-you playlist to your queue for the perfect Friendsgiving soundtrack.