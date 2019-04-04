7-Day Vegan Sugar-Detox Meal Plan: 1,800 Calories
Make the switch over to healthy whole foods with this easy-to-follow vegan sugar-detox meal plan. If you feel like you've been overdoing it lately with refined sugar and processed foods, this healthy 1,800-calorie meal plan makes it easy to "detox" from those less-than-healthy foods and get the nutrients your body craves. Each day is loaded with fresh fruits and veggies, lean plant-based protein and high-fiber whole grains, and the plan cuts out all forms of added sugar (like granulated sugar, honey, maple syrup and all of these other names for sugar you may see in packaged foods). And while our bodies can naturally "detox" on their own, making the switch to cut out certain unhealthy foods can help you feel great and get back on track with healthy eating habits. Plus, following a vegan diet (or even just adding in more plant-based foods) is associated with a decreased risk of diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer and can make losing weight easier, thanks to all the fiber, which keeps you feeling feel full and satisfied between meals. Whether you're fully vegan or just looking for more plant-forward recipe ideas, this meal plan is packed with wholesome eats everyone will love.
Looking for a different calorie level? See this same meal plan at 1,200 and 1,500 calories.
How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:
1. Prep the Vegan Pancakes for breakfast on Days 1 and 4. Cook the pancakes and freeze in an airtight container, in a single layer, for up to 3 months. Then, reheat in the microwave or oven. Omit the 1 Tbsp. sugar in this recipe, to keep this recipe free of added sugars.
2. When making the Roasted Veggie Brown Rice Buddha Bowl for lunch on Day 1, make the associated recipes linked on the recipe page (Easy Brown Rice, Colorful Roasted Sheet-Pan Veggies, Soy-Lime Roasted Tofu and Creamy Vegan Cashew Sauce). You'll use the leftovers in different meals throughout the week.
3. Mix together the Oatmeal Mix for breakfast on Days 2 and 6. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 month.
4. Make 2 Green Smoothie packs ahead of time for breakfast on Days 3 and 7. Place 1 chopped banana, ½ ripe apple (or pear) and 1 cup chopped kale leaves in a freezer-safe bag and freeze. To serve, place one freezer pack in a blender along with 1/2 cup water, 6 ice cubes, 1½ teaspoons ground flaxseed and ¼ cup orange juice. Continue, adding protein powder, as indicated on the meal plan.
5. Make and refrigerate the Citrus-Lime Vinaigrette for lunch on Days 3 and 4.
Day 1
Breakfast (423 calories)
- 3Vegan Pancakes
- 1 Tbsp. peanut butter
- 1 cup raspberries
Thin peanut butter with 1 teaspoon warm water and drizzle on pancakes. Serve with raspberries.
A.M. Snack (249 calories)
- 1 medium apple
- 3 Tbsp. almonds
Lunch (454 calories)
* 2 1/2 cups Roasted Veggie Brown Rice Buddha Bowl
P.M. Snack (167 calories)
- 1/4 cup plain hummus
- 2 medium celery stalks, cut into sticks
- 2 medium carrots, cut into sticks
Dinner (528 calories)
* 1 cup no-sodium canned white beans, rinsed
Stir beans into an individual portion (2 cups) of the spaghetti squash and sauce.
Meal-Prep Tip: Save 2 cups of the Spaghetti Squash with Tomato Basil Sauce to have for lunch on Day 2.
Daily Totals: 1,821 calories, 233 g carbohydrates, 54 g fiber, 71 g protein, 75 g fat, 1,602 mg sodium.
Day 2
Breakfast (381 calories)
* 1/3 cup Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal, cooked with 1¼ cups unsweetened soymilk
* 1 cup blueberries
A.M. Snack (245 calories)
- 1 medium banana
- 1 Tbsp. peanut butter
Lunch (463 calories)
* 2 cups leftover Spaghetti Squash with Tomato Basil Sauce
* 3/4 cup no-sodium-added canned white beans, rinsed
Stir beans into an individual portion (2 cups) of the spaghetti squash and sauce.
P.M. Snack (141 calories)
* 1 1/2 cups steamed edamame in pods, seasoned with coarse salt
Dinner (565 calories)
- 3 cups mixed greens
- ½ cup chopped cucumber
- 1 small tomato, diced
- 3 Tbsp.Tahini Sauce with Lemon & Garlic
- 2 Tbsp. pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
- 1Fafafel Burger(just the patty)
Toss together greens, cucumber, tomato, sauce and pumpkin seeds. Top with the falafel patty.
Meal-Prep Tip: Refrigerate 1 falafel patty for dinner on Day 4.
Daily Totals: 1,794 calories, 233 g carbohydrates, 53 g fiber, 73 g protein, 70 g fat, 1,588 mg sodium.
Day 3
Breakfast (445 calories)
- 1 medium apple
- 10 almonds
- 1 servingGreen Smoothie
- 3 Tbsp. plant-based protein powder (try Bob's Red Mill pea protein powder)
Place smoothie ingredients and protein powder in a blender and puree until creamy.
P.M. Snack (167 calories)
- 1/4 cup plain hummus
- 2 medium celery stalks, cut into sticks
- 2 medium carrots, cut into sticks
Lunch (455 calories)
* 1 serving Edamame & Veggie Rice Bowl
* 1 medium orange
P.M. Snack (141 calories)
* 1 1/2 cup steamed edamame in pods, seasoned with a pinch of coarse salt
Dinner (595 calories)
- 2 1/2 cupsVegetarian Black Bean Soup
- 3 cups mixed greens
- 1/2 cup chopped cucumber
- 2 Tbsp.Citrus Vinaigrette
- 1 Tbsp. pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
Toss greens and cucumber with vinaigrette. Top with pumpkin seeds. Serve alongside the soup.
Meal-Prep Tip: Save 2 1/2 cups of the Vegetarian Black Bean Soup to have for lunch on Day 7.
Daily Totals: 1,803 calories, 249 g carbohydrates, 64 g fiber, 77 g protein, 66 g fat, 1,808 mg sodium.
Day 4
Breakfast (423 calories)
- 3Vegan Pancakes
- 1 Tbsp. peanut butter
- 1 cup raspberries
Thin peanut butter with 1 teaspoon warm water, then drizzle on pancakes. Serve with raspberries.
A.M. Snack (240 calories)
- 3 Tbsp. pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
- 1 medium banana
Lunch (452 calories)
* 4 cups Citrus Lime Tofu Salad
* 1 medium orange
P.M. Snack (95 calories)
* 1 medium apple
Dinner (565 calories)
- 3 cups mixed greens
- ½ cup chopped cucumber
- 1 small tomato, diced
- 3 Tbsp.Tahini Sauce with Lemon & Garlic
- 2 Tbsp. pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
- 1Fafafel Burger(just the patty)
Toss together greens, cucumber, tomato, sauce and pumpkin seeds. Top with the falafel patty.
Daily Totals: 1,775 calories, 209 g carbohydrates, 49 g fiber, 71 g protein, 87 g fat, 1,644 mg sodium.
Day 5
Breakfast (367 calories)
* 1 serving Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin
* 1 medium banana
A.M. Snack (256 calories)
- 1 medium pear
- 2 Tbsp. almonds
Lunch (432 calories)
* 4 cups Roasted Veggie Mason Jar Salad
* 1/2 cup raspberries
P.M. Snack (141 calories)
* 1 1/2 cups steamed edamame in pods, seasoned with a pinch of coarse salt
Dinner (603 calories)
* 1 1/2 cups Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff
* 1 1/2 cup steamed broccoli, tossed in 2 tsp. each olive oil and fresh lemon juice, and seasoned with salt and pepper.
Meal-Prep Tip: Save 1 1/2 cups of the Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff to have for dinner on Day 7.
Daily Totals: 1,799 calories, 208 g carbohydrates, 52 g fiber, 76 g protein, 87 g fat, 1,327 mg sodium.
Day 6
Breakfast (381 calories)
* 1/3 cup Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal, cooked with 1¼ cups unsweetened soymilk
* 1 cup blueberries
A.M. Snack (167 calories)
- 1/4 cup plain hummus
- 2 medium celery stalks, cut into sticks
- 2 medium carrots, cut into sticks
Lunch (462 calories)
* 4 cups Roasted Veggie Mason Jar Salad
* 1 medium orange
P.M. Snack (135 calories)
- 1/2 cup raspberries
- 2 Tbsp. almonds
Dinner (658 calories)
* 2 1/2 cups Roasted Veggie Brown Rice Buddha Bowl
* 1 serving Broiled Mango, to enjoy after dinner
Daily Totals: 1,802 calories, 225 g carbohydrates, 48 g fiber, 84 g protein, 77 g fat, 1,392 mg sodium.
Day 7
Breakfast (435 calories)
- 1 cup blueberries
- 10 almonds
- 1 servingGreen Smoothie
- 3 Tbsp. plant-based protein powder (try Bob's Red Mill pea protein powder)
Place smoothie ingredients and protein powder in a blender and puree until creamy.
A.M. Snack (200 calories)
- 1 medium apple, sliced
- 1 Tbsp. peanut butter
Lunch (446 calories)
* 2 1/2 cups leftover Vegetarian Black Bean Soup
* 1 medium orange
P.M. Snack (94 calories)
* 1 cup steamed edamame in pods, seasoned with a pinch of coarse salt
Dinner (603 calories)
* 1 1/2 cups Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff
* 1 1/2 cup steamed broccoli, tossed in 2 tsp. each olive oil and fresh lemon juice, and seasoned with salt and pepper.
Daily Totals: 1,777 calories, 263 g carbohydrates, 57 g fiber, 73 g protein, 56 g fat, 1,555 mg sodium.
