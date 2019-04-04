7-Day Vegan Sugar-Detox Meal Plan: 1,800 Calories

Make the switch over to healthy whole foods with this easy-to-follow vegan sugar-detox meal plan. If you feel like you've been overdoing it lately with refined sugar and processed foods, this healthy 1,800-calorie meal plan makes it easy to "detox" from those less-than-healthy foods and get the nutrients your body craves. Each day is loaded with fresh fruits and veggies, lean plant-based protein and high-fiber whole grains, and the plan cuts out all forms of added sugar (like granulated sugar, honey, maple syrup and all of these other names for sugar you may see in packaged foods). And while our bodies can naturally "detox" on their own, making the switch to cut out certain unhealthy foods can help you feel great and get back on track with healthy eating habits. Plus, following a vegan diet (or even just adding in more plant-based foods) is associated with a decreased risk of diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer and can make losing weight easier, thanks to all the fiber, which keeps you feeling feel full and satisfied between meals. Whether you're fully vegan or just looking for more plant-forward recipe ideas, this meal plan is packed with wholesome eats everyone will love.