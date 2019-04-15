7-Day Dinner Plan: 30-Minute 500-Calorie Dinners

Just 30 minutes is all you need to get these healthy 500-calorie meals on the table.

In this 7-day meal plan, healthy 500-calorie dinners make their way to the table in 30 minutes or less. The key to these quick dinners is the combination of fast recipes and simple sides, and relying on healthy convenience items, like precooked grains and canned chickpeas, to cut down even more on cook time. Ringing in right around 500 calories, these balanced meals are a healthy choice for anyone looking for healthy dinner options, and can be especially helpful for those trying to lose weight since they have the calorie totals already tallied up.

Ready in: 25 minutes

Salmon & Asparagus with Lemon-Garlic Butter Sauce

Salmon & Asparagus with Lemon-Garlic Butter Sauce: In three easy steps and a quick 25 minutes, you can get this delicious sheet-pan salmon and asparagus dinner on the table. The simple butter and lemon sauce that tops the asparagus and salmon is key. Serve with 1 cup of cooked quinoa seasoned with salt, pepper and fresh parsley.

Total: 491 calories

Day 2: Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry

Ready in: 20 minutes

veggies and rice in bowls with a side of fresh spinach

Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry: Thanks to a healthier store-bought curry sauce, precooked brown rice and canned chickpeas, this delicious dinner can be on the table in 20 minutes, from start to finish. To speed things up even more, buy prechopped veggies from the salad bar at the grocery store. If you like a spicy kick, add a few dashes of your favorite hot sauce at the end.

Total: 471 calories

Day 3: Garlic Shrimp with Cilantro Spaghetti Squash

Ready in: 25 minutes

Garlic Shrimp with Cilantro Spaghetti Squash

Garlic Shrimp with Cilantro Spaghetti Squash: Garlicky shrimp are served on top of buttery, cilantro-flecked spaghetti squash in this quick, healthy dinner recipe inspired by shrimp scampi. Serve with 2 cups of mixed greens dressed with 2 tablespoons Ginger-Sesame Vinaigrette to finish the meal.

Total: 474 calories

Ready in: 30 minutes

Chicken & Sun-Dried Tomato Orzo

Chicken & Sun-Dried Tomato Orzo: A quick blender sauce of sun-dried tomatoes, Romano cheese and marjoram coats juicy chicken, artichokes and orzo in this rustic Italian-inspired dish. Serve with Simple Sautéed Spinach to round out the meal.

Total: 521 calories

Day 5: Stetson Chopped Salad

Ready in: 25 minutes

Stetson Chopped Salad

Stetson Chopped Salad: In this hearty chopped salad recipe, colorful vegetables and a variety of textures from whole grains, seeds and a creamy homemade dressing combine to create a healthy and satisfying dinner salad. Serve with a 1-inch piece of warm baguette on the side.

Total: 495 calories

Ready in: 30 minutes

Lemon-Caper Black Cod with Broccoli & Potatoes

Lemon-Caper Black Cod with Broccoli & Potatoes: In this healthy 30-minute fish recipe, a lemony mustard sauce, capers and Parmesan cheese top flaky cod and sheet-pan roasted vegetables. As the veggies roast in the oven, you can cook the fish and whip up the finishing sauce so that everything is ready at the same time.

Total: 483 calories

Day 7: Spicy Chicken and Snow Pea Skillet

Ready in: 25 minutes

Spicy Chicken and Snow Pea Skillet

Spicy Chicken & Snow Pea Skillet: Cooking everything in one skillet means this easy dinner will come together quickly and cleanup will be just as fast. Here we combine chicken, veggies and chickpeas with harissa (a North African hot chile paste) to create a fresh and delicious dinner ready in just 25 minutes. Serve over 3/4 cup precooked brown rice.