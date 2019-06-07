1-Day High-Protein Meal Plan for Diabetes: 1,500 Calories

Feel fuller on fewer calories with this balanced weight-loss meal plan for diabetes. When cutting calories to lose weight, eating the right mix of protein, fiber and carbohydrates can balance your blood sugar and help you feel satisfied while you work towards your weight loss goal. The balanced meals and snacks in this plan feature healthy ingredients that add up to a whopping 94 grams of protein and 30 grams of fiber to energize you all the way through till the end of the day. We keep the carbs in a healthy range to make it easier to balance your blood sugar throughout the day-each meal comes in around 45 grams of carbs (or 3 carb servings) and snacks come in between 15 to 30. Read on to see what a delicious day of eating with diabetes looks like.