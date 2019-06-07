1-Day High-Protein Meal Plan for Diabetes: 1,500 Calories
The protein-rich meals and snacks in this plan will keep you feeling satisfied as you cut calories to lose weight.
Feel fuller on fewer calories with this balanced weight-loss meal plan for diabetes. When cutting calories to lose weight, eating the right mix of protein, fiber and carbohydrates can balance your blood sugar and help you feel satisfied while you work towards your weight loss goal. The balanced meals and snacks in this plan feature healthy ingredients that add up to a whopping 94 grams of protein and 30 grams of fiber to energize you all the way through till the end of the day. We keep the carbs in a healthy range to make it easier to balance your blood sugar throughout the day-each meal comes in around 45 grams of carbs (or 3 carb servings) and snacks come in between 15 to 30. Read on to see what a delicious day of eating with diabetes looks like.
Breakfast (329 calories, 43 g carbs)
- 1 cup cooked oatmeal (prepared with fat-free milk)
- 3 Tbsp. canned pumpkin
Mix pumpkin in with oatmeal and top with a sprinkle of cinnamon.
- 1 hard-cooked egg
- 1 cup black coffee
Mid-Morning Snack (101 calories, 27 g carbs)
- 1 medium pear
Lunch (397 calories, 40 g carbs)
- 1 serving Turkey, Apple and Havarti Sandwich
- 1 cup carrot sticks
- 2 Tbsp. plain low-fat (2%) Greek yogurt
- 2 tsp. snipped chives
Mix chives in with yogurt to create a quick dip for the carrots.
Afternoon Snack (200 calories, 28 g carbs)
- 1 cup apple slices
- 1 Tbsp. peanut butter
Dinner (399 calories, 44 g carbs)
- 1 serving Seared Pork Chops with Apples and Onions
- 8 oz. fat-free milk
Dessert (102 calories, 17 g carbs)
- 1 serving Dark Fudgy Brownies
Daily Total: 1,526 calories, 94 g protein, 199 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 543 g fat, 13 g sat. fat, 337 g cholesterol, 1,323 mg sodium
