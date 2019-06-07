1-Day High-Protein Meal Plan for Diabetes: 1,500 Calories

The protein-rich meals and snacks in this plan will keep you feeling satisfied as you cut calories to lose weight.

Caitlyn Diiming
Advertisement

Feel fuller on fewer calories with this balanced weight-loss meal plan for diabetes. When cutting calories to lose weight, eating the right mix of protein, fiber and carbohydrates can balance your blood sugar and help you feel satisfied while you work towards your weight loss goal. The balanced meals and snacks in this plan feature healthy ingredients that add up to a whopping 94 grams of protein and 30 grams of fiber to energize you all the way through till the end of the day. We keep the carbs in a healthy range to make it easier to balance your blood sugar throughout the day-each meal comes in around 45 grams of carbs (or 3 carb servings) and snacks come in between 15 to 30. Read on to see what a delicious day of eating with diabetes looks like.

Breakfast (329 calories, 43 g carbs)

  • 1 cup cooked oatmeal (prepared with fat-free milk)
  • 3 Tbsp. canned pumpkin

Mix pumpkin in with oatmeal and top with a sprinkle of cinnamon.

  • 1 hard-cooked egg
  • 1 cup black coffee

Mid-Morning Snack (101 calories, 27 g carbs)

  • 1 medium pear

Lunch (397 calories, 40 g carbs)

Mix chives in with yogurt to create a quick dip for the carrots.

Afternoon Snack (200 calories, 28 g carbs)

  • 1 cup apple slices
  • 1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (399 calories, 44 g carbs)

Dessert (102 calories, 17 g carbs)

Daily Total: 1,526 calories, 94 g protein, 199 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 543 g fat, 13 g sat. fat, 337 g cholesterol, 1,323 mg sodium

Watch: How to Make Oatmeal 3 Ways

5-Day 1,500 Calorie Diabetes Meal Plan for Fall

The Best 7-Day Diabetes Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

12 Healthy Ways to Lower Your Blood Sugar

Diabetes-Friendly Lunch Ideas for Work

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com