Thrive Market Now Ships Clean Wine to Your Door (for About $15 a Bottle)

I'll be the first to admit I gravitate towards pretty labels when I buy wine. But I want to be the kind of person who buys wine the way I buy food-where I check the labels, choose organic when possible and educate myself on the companies and ingredients. So when I found out Thrive Market was launching a new wine collection of organic, biodynamic wines that are also affordable ($11.99 to $17.99/bottle + free shipping), I got pretty excited.

Why Is Thrive's Wine Program So Cool?

When you want the best quality wine, at a good price point, that also tastes good, it can be hard to find that perfect bottle without feeling overwhelmed by the selection at the store.

That's what's so great about Thrive Market's new wine collection: they have done research for you. Their sommelier has already handpicked wines that meet their high standards. That means their wines are all clean and don't have any added sugar. They're also low in sulfites, don't contain chemical preservatives and are minimally filtered. The wines come from small or medium-sized producers that farm organically or biodynamically.

(Learn more about what organic, biodynamic and natural wine labels mean.)

How Does It Work?

wine from thrive markets Credit: Thrive Market

You have to be a member to buy from Thrive Market (learn more below) and the wines are for sale in 6 or 12 bottle bundles. You can choose from all reds or a mix of red and white bottles. The reds include Malbec, Grenache, Syrah, Gamay and Sangiovese. White wine lovers can try a bottle of Chardonnay and Verdicchio.

Thrive Market has even created a handy "Le Wine Guide" which breaks down food pairings and accessible flavor notes. The Merlot, for example, pairs well with red meat, poultry and without food and is described as, "Medium bodied, dark fruits, softer tannin and texture. The gentle Bordeaux varietal."

They are launching with a small curated collection of bottles that will likely turn over and expand as they find more small producers.

One downside? Several states have laws that do not allow wine to be delivered from Thrive Market including AL, AZ, AR, DE, KY, MI, MS, OK, RI, SD, UT.

What Is Thrive Market?

If you're not familiar Thrive Market is sort of like Whole Foods meets Costco meets Amazon. Like Costco, you need a membership to shop there and everything is seriously discounted (my favorite granola is $3 less on Thrive than at my local store). Like Whole Foods, everything product is vetted so you're getting foods and cleaning supplies from brands you trust. And like Amazon, everything shows up right at your front door, which means no wrangling kids to get what you need.

Every time you buy a membership, they donate one to a low-income family, teacher, veteran, or student. Their goal is to make healthy easy affordable and accessible to everyone. Your membership is also free for 30 days so you can trial Thrive and see if you like it. Most members claim to see their membership fees back after 2 orders.

The addition of wine has convinced me to trial a membership and I have a feeling I'll be earning my membership money back pretty soon.