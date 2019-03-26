7-Day Sugar-Detox Meal Plan: 1,800 Calories

Hit reset and get back on track with healthy eating habits with this simple 7-day sugar-detox meal plan. Slashing your sugar intake can help stabilize energy levels, curb over-active appetites (which is especially helpful when cutting calories to lose weight) and prevent chronic diseases like obesity, diabetes, heart disease and even certain cancers. Our bodies are well-equipped to naturally "detox" (thanks to the gut, liver and kidneys, which work together to filter out impurities). If you're an otherwise healthy person, you don't need to "cleanse" or "detox" but if you've been eating too much sugar or refined or processed foods lately, you may feel like you need a break from those foods in particular. This meal plan does just that and fuels your body with the nutrients it needs to stay healthy while limiting foods, like added sugar, that can do harm when you have too much.

In this healthy sugar-detox meal plan, we cut out all forms of added sugar-think granulated sugar, honey, maple syrup and all of these other names for sugar you may find in packaged foods-and load up on delicious whole foods for a week of satisfying sugar-free meals and snacks. This balanced week of clean eating will help you to feel refreshed, energized and good about what's on your plate. Looking for a different calorie level? See this meal plan at 1,200 and 1,800 calories.

How to Meal Prep You Week of Meals:

Read the Meal-Prep Tips throughout the meal plan for information on how you can prep-ahead and use leftovers during the week. And don't miss the Clean-Eating Shopping Tips for pointers on how to find the "cleanest" sugar-free versions of packaged foods.

Bake the Muffin-Tin Cheddar Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato in the morning of Day 1. Individually wrap the remaining quiches in plastic and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month. You'll be having this again for breakfast on Days 3 and 6. To reheat, remove plastic, wrap in a paper towel and microwave on High for 30 to 60 seconds. Start the Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup in the morning of Day 1 so it's ready in time for lunch. Refrigerate two servings to have for lunch on Day 2 and dinner on Day 6. Any leftover soup can be frozen for up to 6 months. Make the Peanut-Oat Energy Balls to have for snacks on Days 2, 3, 4 and 5. Refrigerate for up to 1 week. Make the Easy Brown Rice to use on Days 1, 3, 4 and 7.

Day 1

Breakfast (404 calories)

2 Muffin-Tin Cheddar Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato

1 medium banana

8 roasted, unsalted almonds

1 cup herbal tea

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 medium orange

Lunch (454 calories)

1 1/2 cups Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup

8 seeded whole-wheat crackers

2 cups mixed greens

2 Tbsp. Citrus-Lime Vinaigrette

2 Tbsp. pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

1 Tbsp. crumbled feta cheese

Toss greens in the vinaigrette and top salad with pumpkin seeds and feta cheese.

Meal-Prep Tip: Save leftover Citrus-Lime Vinaigrette for lunch and dinner on Day 4 and dinner on Day 6.

P.M. Snack (137 calories)

1/4 cup hummus

1/2 cup cucumber slices

1 medium carrot, cut into sticks

Dinner (560 calories)

Evening Snack (162 calories)

1/2 cup frozen raspberries

1/2 cup whole-milk plain yogurt

1 Tbsp. chia seeds

Blend raspberries together with yogurt and chia seeds to create a quick smoothie.

Daily Totals: 1,779 calories, 184 g carbohydrates, 43 g fiber, 90 g protein, 82 g fat, 2,462 mg sodium.

Day 2

Breakfast (383 calories)

1 1/3 cup Muesli with Raspberries mixed with 2 tsp. chia seeds

8 roasted, unsalted almonds

1 cup herbal tea

Clean-Eating Shopping Tip: When buying muesli, look for a brand that doesn't have added sugars, which take away from the healthy goodness of this whole-grain breakfast.

A.M. Snack (217 calories)

2 hard-boiled eggs seasoned with a pinch each of salt & pepper.

1 medium orange

Lunch (404 calories)

Clean-Eating Shopping Tip: Use sprouted grain bread during your sugar detox as it's made without added sugars, unlike many store-bought breads.

P.M. Snack (252 calories)

2 servings Peanut-Oat Energy Balls

1 medium banana

Dinner (534 calories)

2 cups No-Cook Black Bean Salad

1/4 cup hummus

10 seeded whole-wheat crackers

Clean-Eating Shopping Tip: Look for packaged crackers made without added sugars with a high fiber content or try making your own Homemade Multi-Seed Crackers.

Meal-Prep Tip: Save a serving of the No-Cook Black Bean Salad for lunch on Day 3.

Daily Totals: 1,790 calories, 240 g carbohydrates, 61 g fiber, 72 g protein, 72 g fat, 2,398 mg sodium.

Day 3

Breakfast (404 calories)

2 Muffin-Tin Cheddar Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato

1 medium banana

8 roasted, unsalted almonds

1 cup herbal tea

A.M. Snack (241 calories)

2 serving Peanut-Oat Energy Balls

1 medium apple

Lunch (433 calories)

2 cups No-Cook Black Bean Salad

1 slice sprouted-grain bread, toasted and drizzled with 1 tsp. olive oil

P.M. Snack (137 calories)

1/4 cup hummus

1/2 cup cucumber slices

1 medium carrot, cut into sticks

Dinner (516 calories)

2 1/2 cups Roasted Veggie Brown Rice Buddha Bowl

1 medium orange

Evening Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Daily Totals: 1,795 calories, 226 g carbohydrates, 51 g fiber, 69 g protein, 80 g fat, 1,682 mg sodium.

Day 4

Breakfast (328 calories)

1 slice Everything Bagel Avocado Toast

2 hard-boiled egg seasoned with a pinch each salt & pepper.

1 cup herbal tea

A.M. Snack (173 calories)

1 medium apple, sliced and sprinkled with cinnamon

10 roasted, unsalted almonds

Lunch (455 calories)

2 cups Edamame & Veggie Rice Bowl

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (252 calories)

1 medium banana

2 servings Peanut-Oat Energy Balls

Dinner (581 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Cook an extra 3 oz. of chicken to use in the lunch recipe on Day 5.

Daily Totals: 1,788 calories, 185 g carbohydrates, 41 g fiber, 68 g protein, 95 g fat, 1,443 mg sodium.

Day 5

Breakfast (383 calories)

1 1/3 cup Muesli with Raspberries mixed with 2 tsp. chia seeds

8 roasted, unsalted almonds

1 cup herbal tea

A.M. Snack (176 calories)

1/3 cup hummus

1 cup cucumber slices

1 medium carrot, cut into sticks

Lunch (471 calories)

1 serving Chicken & Apple Kale Wraps

1 medium pear

P.M. Snack (252 calories)

2 servings Peanut-Oat Energy Balls

1 medium banana

Dinner (530 calories)

1 serving Roasted Vegan Cauliflower Soup with Parsley-Chive Swirl

10 seeded whole-wheat crackers

2 cups mixed greens dressed with 2 Tbsp. Creamy Vegan Cashew Sauce

Meal-Prep Tip: Save a serving of the Roasted Vegan Cauliflower Soup with Parsley-Chive Swirl to have for lunch on Day 7. Refrigerate any leftovers for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months for an easy ready-made lunch or dinner down the road.

Daily Totals: 1,814 calories, 224 g carbohydrates, 51 g fiber, 69 g protein, 82 g fat, 1,515 mg sodium.

Day 6

Breakfast (404 calories)

2 Muffin-Tin Cheddar Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato

1 medium banana

8 roasted, unsalted almonds

1 cup herbal tea

A.M. Snack (155 calories)

2 hard-boiled eggs seasoned with a pinch of pepper

Lunch (462 calories)

4 cups Roasted Veggie Mason Jar Salad

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (162 calories)

1/2 cup frozen raspberries

1/2 cup whole-milk plain yogurt

3 tsp. chia seeds

Blend raspberries together with yogurt and chia seeds to create a quick smoothie.

Dinner (603 calories)

2 cups Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup

1 slice sprouted-grain bread, toasted and drizzled with 2 tsp. olive oil

2 cups mixed greens

2 Tbsp. Citrus-Lime Vinaigrette

2 Tbsp. pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

2 Tbsp. crumbled feta cheese

Toss greens in the vinaigrette and top salad with pumpkin seeds and feta cheese.

Daily Totals: 1,787 calories, 151 g carbohydrates, 40 g fiber, 91 g protein, 101 g fat, 2,444 mg sodium.

Day 7

Breakfast (352 calories)

2 cups Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl

1 cup herbal tea

A.M. Snack (155 calories)

2 hard-boiled egg seasoned with a pinch each salt & pepper.

Lunch (436 calories)

2 cups Roasted Vegan Cauliflower Soup with Parsley-Chive Swirl

6 seeded whole-wheat crackers

P.M. Snack (193 calories)

1/4 cup Creamy Vegan Cashew Sauce

1 cup cucumber slices

1 medium carrot, cut into sticks

Dinner (575 calories)

Evening Snack (102 calories)

1 serving Broiled Mango to enjoy after dinner

Daily Totals: 1,814 calories, 192 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 73 g protein, 88 g fat, 1,906 mg sodium.