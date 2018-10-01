Hilarious Food Costumes to Win Halloween This Year
Whether you like to DIY or buy your costume, these ideas are genius. Find food Halloween costume ideas for adults, kids and even groups.
Halloween is my favorite time of the year-I like the decor, the joy it brings and, of course, seeing my adorable niece and nephew all dressed up in their costumes. It's also the perfect time to combine my two loves-Halloween plus food-with a food- or drink-themed costume. Save yourself some time from scouring the deepest corners of Pinterest: I already did it for you. Here's all the food costume inspiration you need to win Halloween this year:
1. Toaster + Toast
Raise your hand if you're willing to pull me around in a wagon-turned-toaster, because this DIY costume is genius. Plus, once you have the toaster made, you don't have to stop at toast-turn it into a group costume. One person can be an everything bagel, another a toaster waffle and someone else gets to be my personal favorite, an English muffin.
Make it: DIY Toast + Toaster Costume
2. Mac & Cheese
You'll have to save your toilet paper rolls for a year, but all this 4-year-old wanted was to be his favorite food. Is that too much to ask?
Make it: DIY Mac & Cheese Costume
3. Salad
For when you're trying to have a healthy Halloween, we bring you: salad costume. We can't get over the genius of using sponges as croutons.
Make it: DIY Salad Costume
4. Popcorn
The cutest popcorn we've EVER seen. Plus, this is the perfect way to turn a baby carrier into a group costume-movie theater employee and a box of buttery popcorn!
Make it: DIY No-Sew Popcorn Baby Costume
Buy it for yourself: Carrier Costume of a Popcorn & Movie Usher, Halloween Costumes, $30
5. Bubble Tea
This one is so easy to put together yourself as a last-minute Halloween idea. You could even make it in several different colors for a whole order of bubble teas as a group costume. Or match with your baby (see below).
Make it for yourself: DIY Bubble Tea Costume
Buy it for your baby: Boba Tea Baby Costume Set, Etsy, $40
6. Taco
Honestly, we would use that taco clutch any time of the year, but this whole ensemble is genius. The only thing it's missing are a couple slices of avocado or a dollop of guacamole!
Make it: DIY Taco Costume
Buy it: Adult Taco Costume, Amazon, $30
7. Cotton Candy
As a general rule of thumb, we try to stay away from too much added sugar, but we can make an exception for this adorable costume.
Make it: DIY Cotton Candy Costume
Buy it for the kids: Child Cotton Candy Costume, Walmart, $45
Buy it for yourself: Adult Cotton Candy Costume, Walmart, $40
8. Pineapple
Speaking of sweet, get in on the Halloween trend of the year (see: pineapple jack-o'-lanterns) with an oh-so-sweet pineapple costume that's just as cute on adults as it is on kids!
Make it for you (or the kids): DIY Pineapple Costume
Buy it for the kids: Toddler Tropical Pineapple Costume, Halloween Costumes, $30
9. Sushi
Grab a pillow and a scarf and you're halfway there! Add even more styles-sashimi, nigiri, maki and more-and you're on your way to winning best group costume.
Make it: DIY Sushi Costume
Buy it for you: Adult Sushi Roll Costume, Halloween Costumes, $35
Buy it for your pet: Sushi Pet Costume, Spirit Halloween, $17
10. Bunch of Grapes
While we're not entirely sure how you sit down in this one, it looks like way too much fun to pass up. Just watch out for sharp objects so you don't pop!
Make it: DIY Grapes Costume
Buy it: Purple Grapes Costume, Halloween Costumes, $65
11. Avocado
While this is the perfect costume for showing off your baby bump, you definitely don't need to be pregnant to dress up as an avocado. Even the kids can get in on the avo fun (see below).
Make it: DIY Pregnant Avocado Costume
Buy it for baby: Infant Avocuddles Costume, Halloween Costumes, $40-$50 depending on size
Buy it for yourself: Avocado Adult Costume, Halloween Costumes, $35
12. Peas in a Pod
Vegetables just got a whole lot cuter, thanks to this precious "Peas in a Pod" baby costume. But don't worry, adults can join in on the fun too!
Buy it for the kids: Child Peas Costume, Halloween Costumes, $30
13. Bottle of Sriracha
Spicy-food lovers, this one's for you! This costume is super cute and so easy to make, but there's also a great ready-to-wear option online!
Make it: DIY Sriracha Costume
Buy it for yourself: Sriracha Adult Tunic Costume, Halloween Costumes, $40
14. Pizza
If we are what we eat, it's pretty fair to say veggie pizza is the perfect Halloween costume for us! Luckily, there are ready-to-wear options for both kids and adults that are just as fun, but we love that you can customize the toppings with this one.
Make it: DIY Pizza Halloween Costume
Buy it for the kids: Toddler Pizza Slice Costume, Halloween Costumes, $15
Buy it for yourself: Pizza Slice Costume for Adults, Halloween Costumes, $35
15. Starbucks Frappuccino
How cute is this? Not only is this costume easy to make in a hurry, it's also pretty inexpensive! Plus, we found a similar version for your mini-me to match.
Make it: Starbucks Cup Halloween Costume
Make it for the kids: Starbucks Frappuccino Costume for Kids
16. Takeout Container
This costume is perfect for a chilly Halloween night, as it's sure to keep your child warm throughout a trick-or-treating session. You could even get creative with what is supposed to be bursting from the top of the box-maybe broccoli, beef or rice!
Buy it for yourself: Chinese Take Out Costume, Halloween Costumes, $50
17. Spaghetti & Meatballs
Not only are we loving the sass this little model is having, but we are big fans of her pasta costume. The best part is, the mother who made this said it costs just $15 to make!
Make it for yourself: Adult Spaghetti and Meatballs Costume
Buy it for yourself: Spaghetti and Meatballs Men's Adult Halloween Costume, Walmart, $30
18. Candy Corn
If your child wants to dress up as candy for Halloween, they might as well be candy corn! This costume is cute, festive and can easily be made warmer with long leggings and a sweater underneath for a chilly October night.
Make it: A Simple Candy Corn Costume
Buy it for baby: Candy Corn Costume for Infants, Halloween Costumes, $25
Buy it for the kids: Toddler Candy Corn Costume, Walmart, $30
19. French Fries
This one might be our very favorite because we (1) love french fries and (2) love that he used balloons to make them! This is sure to be a fun project for the whole family to work on together.
Make it: DIY French Fry Halloween Costume
Buy it for your kids: Fast Food Fries Costumes for Kids, Halloween Costumes, $40
Buy it for yourself: Adult French Fries Fancy Dress Costume, Amazon, $33
20. Burger
Whether you're a big meat-eater or a veggie-lovin' vegan, this burger costume is customizable for however your like your burgers! Your child may not be able to sit down and enjoy their candy in this costume, but it's perfect for walking around the neighborhood in.
Make it: Cheeseburger Halloween Costume
Buy it for baby: Cheeseburger Costume, Etsy, $55-$65 depending on size
Buy it for your kids: Child Cheeseburger Costume, Halloween Costumes, $30
Original article by Devon O'Brien. Additional reporting by Lauren Wicks.