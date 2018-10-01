Hilarious Food Costumes to Win Halloween This Year

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you like to DIY or buy your costume, these ideas are genius. Find food Halloween costume ideas for adults, kids and even groups.

Halloween is my favorite time of the year-I like the decor, the joy it brings and, of course, seeing my adorable niece and nephew all dressed up in their costumes. It's also the perfect time to combine my two loves-Halloween plus food-with a food- or drink-themed costume. Save yourself some time from scouring the deepest corners of Pinterest: I already did it for you. Here's all the food costume inspiration you need to win Halloween this year:

1. Toaster + Toast

DIY Toaster + Toast Costume Photo courtesy of Studio DIY

Raise your hand if you're willing to pull me around in a wagon-turned-toaster, because this DIY costume is genius. Plus, once you have the toaster made, you don't have to stop at toast-turn it into a group costume. One person can be an everything bagel, another a toaster waffle and someone else gets to be my personal favorite, an English muffin.

2. Mac & Cheese

Boy in Mac & Cheese Halloween Costume Photo courtesy of Costume Works

You'll have to save your toilet paper rolls for a year, but all this 4-year-old wanted was to be his favorite food. Is that too much to ask?

Make it: DIY Mac & Cheese Costume

3. Salad

Boy in Salad Costume Photo courtesy of Coolest Homemade Costumes

For when you're trying to have a healthy Halloween, we bring you: salad costume. We can't get over the genius of using sponges as croutons.

Make it: DIY Salad Costume

4. Popcorn

baby in a popcorn halloween costume Photo courtesy of This Place Is Now a Home

The cutest popcorn we've EVER seen. Plus, this is the perfect way to turn a baby carrier into a group costume-movie theater employee and a box of buttery popcorn!

Make it: DIY No-Sew Popcorn Baby Costume

Buy it for yourself: Carrier Costume of a Popcorn & Movie Usher, Halloween Costumes, $30

5. Bubble Tea

Woman in a bubble tea Halloween costume Photo courtesy of Aww Sam

This one is so easy to put together yourself as a last-minute Halloween idea. You could even make it in several different colors for a whole order of bubble teas as a group costume. Or match with your baby (see below).

Make it for yourself: DIY Bubble Tea Costume

Buy it for your baby: Boba Tea Baby Costume Set, Etsy, $40

6. Taco

Woman in a taco Halloween costume Photo courtesy of Aww Sam

Honestly, we would use that taco clutch any time of the year, but this whole ensemble is genius. The only thing it's missing are a couple slices of avocado or a dollop of guacamole!

Make it: DIY Taco Costume

Buy it: Adult Taco Costume, Amazon, $30

7. Cotton Candy

Girl in pink cotton candy Halloween costume Photo courtesy of Costume Works

As a general rule of thumb, we try to stay away from too much added sugar, but we can make an exception for this adorable costume.

Make it: DIY Cotton Candy Costume

Buy it for the kids: Child Cotton Candy Costume, Walmart, $45

Buy it for yourself: Adult Cotton Candy Costume, Walmart, $40

8. Pineapple

Girl and women in DIY pineapple Halloween costumes Photo courtesy of Studio DIY

Speaking of sweet, get in on the Halloween trend of the year (see: pineapple jack-o'-lanterns) with an oh-so-sweet pineapple costume that's just as cute on adults as it is on kids!

Make it for you (or the kids): DIY Pineapple Costume

Buy it for the kids: Toddler Tropical Pineapple Costume, Halloween Costumes, $30

9. Sushi

girl in a DIY sushi Halloween costume Photo courtesy of Northstory

Grab a pillow and a scarf and you're halfway there! Add even more styles-sashimi, nigiri, maki and more-and you're on your way to winning best group costume.

Make it: DIY Sushi Costume

Buy it for you: Adult Sushi Roll Costume, Halloween Costumes, $35

Buy it for your pet: Sushi Pet Costume, Spirit Halloween, $17

10. Bunch of Grapes

girl in a DIY purple grapes Halloween costume Photo courtesy of Cute Girl Hairstyles

While we're not entirely sure how you sit down in this one, it looks like way too much fun to pass up. Just watch out for sharp objects so you don't pop!

Make it: DIY Grapes Costume

Buy it: Purple Grapes Costume, Halloween Costumes, $65

11. Avocado

Pregnant woman in avocado Halloween costume Photo courtesy of Front Roe by Louise Roe

While this is the perfect costume for showing off your baby bump, you definitely don't need to be pregnant to dress up as an avocado. Even the kids can get in on the avo fun (see below).

Make it: DIY Pregnant Avocado Costume

Buy it for baby: Infant Avocuddles Costume, Halloween Costumes, $40-$50 depending on size

Buy it for yourself: Avocado Adult Costume, Halloween Costumes, $35

12. Peas in a Pod

baby with green peas in a pod costume Photo courtesy of: Mom Junction

Vegetables just got a whole lot cuter, thanks to this precious "Peas in a Pod" baby costume. But don't worry, adults can join in on the fun too!

Make it: How to Make a Pea Pod Costume for Your Baby at Home

Buy it for the kids: Child Peas Costume, Halloween Costumes, $30

13. Bottle of Sriracha

woman with red Sriracha label T-shirt on and green bottle lid hat Photo courtesy of: Sarah Hearts

Spicy-food lovers, this one's for you! This costume is super cute and so easy to make, but there's also a great ready-to-wear option online!

Make it: DIY Sriracha Costume

Buy it for yourself: Sriracha Adult Tunic Costume, Halloween Costumes, $40

14. Pizza

child with whole pizza costume on Photo courtesy of: DIY Network

If we are what we eat, it's pretty fair to say veggie pizza is the perfect Halloween costume for us! Luckily, there are ready-to-wear options for both kids and adults that are just as fun, but we love that you can customize the toppings with this one.

Make it: DIY Pizza Halloween Costume

Buy it for the kids: Toddler Pizza Slice Costume, Halloween Costumes, $15

Buy it for yourself: Pizza Slice Costume for Adults, Halloween Costumes, $35

15. Starbucks Frappuccino

woman dressed as a starbucks cup Photo courtesy of: Southern Curls & Pearls

How cute is this? Not only is this costume easy to make in a hurry, it's also pretty inexpensive! Plus, we found a similar version for your mini-me to match.

Make it: Starbucks Cup Halloween Costume

Make it for the kids: Starbucks Frappuccino Costume for Kids

16. Takeout Container

child wearing Chinese take-out container costume Photo courtesy of: Coolest Homemade Costumes

This costume is perfect for a chilly Halloween night, as it's sure to keep your child warm throughout a trick-or-treating session. You could even get creative with what is supposed to be bursting from the top of the box-maybe broccoli, beef or rice!

Buy it for yourself: Chinese Take Out Costume, Halloween Costumes, $50

17. Spaghetti & Meatballs

child wearing spaghetti and meatballs costume Photo courtesy of: Costume Works

Not only are we loving the sass this little model is having, but we are big fans of her pasta costume. The best part is, the mother who made this said it costs just $15 to make!

Make it for yourself: Adult Spaghetti and Meatballs Costume

Buy it for yourself: Spaghetti and Meatballs Men's Adult Halloween Costume, Walmart, $30

18. Candy Corn

child wearing a candy corn costume Photo courtesy of: Dukes & Duchesses

If your child wants to dress up as candy for Halloween, they might as well be candy corn! This costume is cute, festive and can easily be made warmer with long leggings and a sweater underneath for a chilly October night.

Make it: A Simple Candy Corn Costume

Buy it for baby: Candy Corn Costume for Infants, Halloween Costumes, $25

Buy it for the kids: Toddler Candy Corn Costume, Walmart, $30

19. French Fries

man wearing french fries costume Photo courtesy of: Evan G. Cooper

This one might be our very favorite because we (1) love french fries and (2) love that he used balloons to make them! This is sure to be a fun project for the whole family to work on together.

Make it: DIY French Fry Halloween Costume

Buy it for your kids: Fast Food Fries Costumes for Kids, Halloween Costumes, $40

Buy it for yourself: Adult French Fries Fancy Dress Costume, Amazon, $33

20. Burger

child wearing cheeseburger costume Photo courtesy of: A Thoughtful Place

Whether you're a big meat-eater or a veggie-lovin' vegan, this burger costume is customizable for however your like your burgers! Your child may not be able to sit down and enjoy their candy in this costume, but it's perfect for walking around the neighborhood in.

Make it: Cheeseburger Halloween Costume

Buy it for baby: Cheeseburger Costume, Etsy, $55-$65 depending on size

Buy it for your kids: Child Cheeseburger Costume, Halloween Costumes, $30

