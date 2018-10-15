Unique Gift Ideas for Your Friend Who Loves to Garden

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Celebrate Live Well Gift Set From Modern Sprout

Know a gardener who also appreciates a good cocktail? This adorable cocktail herb set comes with a hydroponic system and mint seeds (so they can grow it indoors whether they live on a farm or in a studio apartment), an herb pull and pinch dish, stainless steel jigger and wooden muddler. They'll be making everything from mojitos to infused water in no time.

Kuhn Rikon 3-in-1 Snips

Every gardener needs a super-sharp pair of shears that can take them from the garden to the kitchen! These self-sharpening, surgical-grade stainless steel blades are tough enough to cut through packaging, trim fresh herbs from the garden or spatchcock a chicken. We also love that they're made for right- or left-handed gardeners, and there's also a bottle opener to pop a beer top after a tough day outdoors.

Indoor Citrus Tree

Winter can be a really lame time for gardeners—especially if they live in a frigid environment where everything goes dormant until spring. Boost their spirits and give them an adorable indoor citrus tree to care for. You can choose a Calamondin orange, Key lime, or Meyer lemon tree—they're all totally edible, under $70 and available to ship straight from Amazon or the Via Citrus website. Score!

Gardenuity Culinary Herb Garden

Take the guesswork out and send your favorite gardener an all-in-one gardening kit. All plants, nutrients and compost ingredients are customized to your garden's location for optimal growing success. We love the culinary herb garden since we cook with herbs almost daily, but the cocktail garden or the veggie garden look pretty awesome too!

Greta Belly Basket

This super-chic indoor basket doesn't just look pretty—it's also eco-friendly and woven from natural seagrass material. It's perfect for sprucing up your fiddle leaf fig or potted snake plant.

Pollinator Push Garden

For young gardeners (or those who are just young at heart), we can't get enough of these pollinator push gardens. The set comes with three push-pop-esque seed containers that help plant a garden to nourish pollinators (birds, bees and butterflies). These adorable pops would make a great stocking stuffer.

Chef'n Microgreens Growing Kit

Fresh greens are within reach all year long with this indoor gardening kit by Chef'n. It's the gift you can grow!

Row 7 Vegetable Seeds

