7-Day Sugar-Detox Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

Give your body a break from sugar and lose weight with this cleansing 1,500-calorie sugar-detox meal plan.

Hit reset and get your healthy eating habits back on track with this simple 7-day sugar-detox meal plan. Slashing your sugar intake can help stabilize energy levels, curb an overactive appetite (which is especially helpful when cutting calories to lose weight) and prevent chronic diseases like obesity, diabetes, heart disease and even certain cancers. Our bodies are well-equipped to naturally "detox" (thanks to the gut, liver and kidneys, which work together to filter out impurities). If you're an otherwise healthy person, you don't need to "cleanse" or "detox" but if you've been eating too much sugar or refined or processed foods lately, you may feel like you need a break from those foods in particular. This meal plan does just that and fuels your body with the nutrients it needs to stay healthy while limiting foods, like added sugar, that can do harm when you have too much.

In this healthy sugar-detox meal plan, we cut out all forms of added sugar-think granulated sugar, honey, maple syrup and all of these other names for sugar you may find in packaged foods-and load up on delicious whole foods for a week of satisfying sugar-free meals and snacks. This balanced week of clean eating will help you to feel refreshed, energized and good about what's on your plate. Plus, at 1,500 calories, you'll be on track to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week. Looking for a different calorie level? See this meal plan at 1,200 and 1,800 calories.

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Read the "Meal-Prep Tips" throughout the meal plan for information on how you can prep-ahead and use leftovers during the week. And don't miss the "Clean-Eating Shopping Tips" for pointers on how to find the "cleanest" sugar-free versions of packaged foods.

Bake the Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato in the morning on Day 1. Individually wrap the remaining quiches in plastic and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month. You'll be having this again for breakfast on Days 3 and 6. To reheat, remove plastic, wrap in a paper towel and microwave on High for 30 to 60 seconds. Start the Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup in the morning on Day 1 so it's ready in time for lunch. Refrigerate two servings to have for lunch on Day 2 and dinner on Day 6. Any leftover soup can be frozen for up to 6 months. Make the Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls to have for snacks on Days 2, 3, 4 and 5. Refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Day 1

Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens

Breakfast (343 calories)

2 Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato

1 medium banana

1 cup herbal tea

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 medium orange

Lunch (368 calories)

1 1/2 cups Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup

2 cups mixed greens

2 Tbsp. Citrus-Lime Vinaigrette

2 Tbsp. pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

1 Tbsp. crumbled feta cheese

Toss greens in the vinaigrette and top salad with pumpkin seeds and feta.

Meal-Prep Tip: Save leftover Citrus-Lime Vinaigrette for lunch on Day 4 and dinner on Day 6.

P.M. Snack (137 calories)

1/4 cup hummus

1/2 cup cucumber slices

1 medium carrot, cut into sticks

Dinner (447 calories)

1 serving Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens

Evening Snack (145 calories)

1/2 cup frozen raspberries

1/2 cup whole-milk plain yogurt

2 tsp. chia seeds

Blend raspberries together with yogurt and chia seeds to create a quick smoothie.

Daily Totals: 1,501 calories, 144 g carbohydrates, 38 g fiber, 83 g protein, 72 g fat, 2,346 mg sodium.

Day 2

salad

Breakfast (322 calories)

1 1/3 cups Muesli with Raspberries mixed with 2 tsp. chia seeds

1 cup herbal tea

Clean-Eating Shopping Tip: When buying muesli, look for a brand that doesn't have added sugars, which take away from the healthy goodness of this whole-grain breakfast.

A.M. Snack (139 calories)

1 hard-boiled egg seasoned with a pinch each of salt & pepper

1 medium orange

Lunch (404 calories)

Clean-Eating Shopping Tip: Use sprouted-grain bread during your sugar detox; it's made without added sugars, unlike many store-bought breads.

P.M. Snack (147 calories)

2 servings Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls

Dinner (512 calories)

2 cups No-Cook Black Bean Salad

1/4 cup hummus

8 seeded whole-wheat crackers

Clean-Eating Shopping Tip: Look for packaged crackers made without added sugars and with a high fiber content, or try making your own Homemade Multi-Seed Crackers.

Meal-Prep Tip: Save a serving of the No-Cook Black Bean Salad for lunch on Day 3.

Daily Totals: 1,534 calories, 207 g carbohydrates, 56 g fiber, 62 g protein, 61 g fat, 2,307 mg sodium.

Day 3

sugar detox meal

Breakfast (343 calories)

2 Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato

1 medium banana

1 cup herbal tea

A.M. Snack (147 calories)

2 servings Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls

Lunch (384 calories)

2 cups No-Cook Black Bean Salad

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (112 calories)

1/4 cup hummus

1/2 cup cucumber slices

Dinner (454 calories)

2 1/2 cups Roasted Veggie Brown Rice Buddha Bowl

Evening Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Daily Totals: 1,503 calories, 181 g carbohydrates, 42 g fiber, 63 g protein, 69 g fat, 1,539 mg sodium.

Day 4

Spaghetti Squash & Chicken with Avocado Pesto

Breakfast (328 calories)

1 slice Everything Bagel Avocado Toast

2 hard-boiled eggs seasoned with a pinch each salt & pepper

1 cup herbal tea

A.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple, sliced and sprinkled with cinnamon

Lunch (394 calories)

2 cups Edamame & Veggie Rice Bowl

P.M. Snack (208 calories)

1 medium orange

2 servings Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls

Dinner (497 calories)

1 serving Spaghetti Squash & Chicken with Avocado Pesto

Meal-Prep Tip: Cook an extra 3 oz. of chicken to use in the lunch recipe on Day 5.

Daily Totals: 1,522 calories, 150 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 63 g protein, 81 g fat, 1,341 mg sodium.

Day 5

vegan cauliflower soup

Breakfast (322 calories)

1 1/3 cups Muesli with Raspberries mixed with 2 tsp. chia seeds

1 cup herbal tea

A.M. Snack (137 calories)

1/4 cup hummus

1/2 cup cucumber slices

1 medium carrot, cut into sticks

Lunch (370 calories)

1 serving Chicken & Apple Kale Wraps

P.M. Snack (147 calories)

2 servings Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls

Dinner (509 calories)

1 serving Roasted Vegan Cauliflower Soup with Parsley-Chive Swirl

8 seeded whole-wheat crackers

2 cups mixed greens dressed with 2 Tbsp. Creamy Vegan Cashew Sauce

Meal-Prep Tip: Save a serving of the Roasted Vegan Cauliflower Soup with Parsley-Chive Swirl to have for lunch on Day 7. Refrigerate any leftovers for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months for an easy ready-made lunch or dinner down the road.

Daily Totals: 1,483 calories, 160 g carbohydrates, 39 g fiber, 63 g protein, 73 g fat, 1,407 mg sodium.

Day 6

vegetable soup

Breakfast (343 calories)

2 Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato

1 medium banana

1 cup herbal tea

A.M. Snack (139 calories)

1 medium orange

1 hard-boiled egg seasoned with a pinch of pepper

Lunch (400 calories)

4 cups Roasted Veggie Mason Jar Salad

P.M. Snack (162 calories)

1/2 cup frozen raspberries

1/2 cup whole-milk plain yogurt

1 Tbsp. chia seeds

Blend raspberries together with yogurt and chia seeds to create a quick smoothie.

Dinner (450 calories)

2 cups Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup

2 cups mixed greens

2 Tbsp. Citrus-Lime Vinaigrette

2 Tbsp. pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

2 Tbsp. crumbled feta cheese

Toss greens in the vinaigrette and top salad with pumpkin seeds and feta.

Daily Totals: 1,495 calories, 137 g carbohydrates, 37 g fiber, 79 g protein, 80 g fat, 2,283 mg sodium.

Day 7

Baked Fish Tacos with Avocado

Breakfast (352 calories)

2 cups Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl

1 cup herbal tea

A.M. Snack (155 calories)

2 hard-boiled eggs seasoned with a pinch each salt & pepper

Lunch (393 calories)

2 cups Roasted Vegan Cauliflower Soup with Parsley-Chive Swirl

6 seeded whole-wheat crackers

P.M. Snack (109 calories)

2 Tbsp. Creamy Vegan Cashew Sauce

1/2 cup cucumber slices for dipping

1 medium carrot, cut into sticks

Dinner (508 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,518 calories, 145 g carbohydrates, 27 g fiber, 66 g protein, 79 g fat, 1,753 mg sodium.