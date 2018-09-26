7-Day Whole Food Meal Plan

Get your diet back on track this week with these 7 dinners that focus on real, whole food. No ingredients you don't recognize or processed, high-sugar ingredients. These dinners utilize fresh produce, whole grains and healthy fats and proteins to keep you satisfied and feeling your best.

If you're feeling like your diet needs a healthy reset, join our 30 Days of Whole Food Challenge.

Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens

Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens: In this healthy salmon dinner, you'll get a dose of greens and green dressing! Chowing down on 6 or more servings of dark leafy greens a week can help keep your brain in top shape. This dish features the Test Kitchen's current go-to method for doctoring a can of chickpeas: spice them up and roast until crispy.

Sheet-Pan Pork & Cherry Tomatoes

Sheet-Pan Pork & Cherry Tomatoes: Rutabaga is a root vegetable that tastes like cabbage and turnips had a baby. Start roasting it in the oven first while you prep the tomatoes and pork. As the tomatoes cook, they burst and create a delicious sauce to mix with the balsamic vinegar at the end.

Chicken with Tomato-Balsamic Pan Sauce

Chicken with Tomato-Balsamic Pan Sauce: Fennel seeds give this tomato and balsamic sauce an extra kick, but if you don't have them on hand, try using cumin or coriander seeds, or 1 teaspoon of a ground herb or spice. Serve this easy chicken breast recipe with whole-wheat spaghetti or crusty bread to sop up the sauce. Save the unused chicken tenders in an airtight container in your freezer for up to 3 months. Once you have enough, thaw them out for another use.

Day 4: Spaghetti Squash Shrimp Scampi

Spaghetti Squash Shrimp Scampi

Spaghetti Squash Shrimp Scampi: Give buttery shrimp scampi a healthy update with delicately sweet spaghetti squash. The parsley-flecked squash "noodles" slash calories, add fiber and leave this classic dish still plenty decadent.

Day 5: Creamy Vegan Butternut Squash Carbonara

Creamy Vegan Butternut Squash Carbonara

Creamy Vegan Butternut Squash Carbonara: Carbonara, traditionally bathed in eggs, gets a vegan makeover using roasted and pureed butternut squash instead to make it ultra-creamy. A topping of ground almonds, garlic and sage gives it texture and an herby, savory flavor in place of the cheese and bacon.

5327223.jpg

Green Veggie Bowl with Chicken & Lemon-Tahini Dressing: For this healthy 30-minute dinner, treat your veggies like pasta and cook until al dente, or just done. If you have a little extra time, double or triple the lemon-tahini dressing and use it to quickly dress a salad or as a sauce for steak or shrimp.

Meal-Prep Tip: Cook extra chicken tonight for tomorrow's dinner.

Greek Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chicken