EatingWell Magazine Digital Edition FAQs

DIGITAL ACCESS

Q. How do I get the EatingWell Digital Edition?

A. The EatingWell digital edition is available through the following platforms. Click below to get started:

Q: I am a digital subscriber. How do I access my digital editions?

For iPad®

Download the app from the Apple App Store: Click here to download the FREE App. Tap the "Sign in" button. Enter your Email Address and tap "Continue." Create a password, then tap "Continue." Verify your account by entering your account number. To access your account number, refer to your confirmation email or call 1-800-846-4004. Then tap "Submit." If you have already registered, you will be taken to a page that says, "Thank you! You now have Digital Access" at the top of the page. Your issues will be available for download.

Q: I want to use my account number to access my digital edition. How do I find it?

A: You can access your account number in your confirmation email or by calling 1-800-846-4004.

Q: I am a print subscriber. Can I get the digital issues as part of my subscription?

A: A print subscription does not include free access to digital issues.

Q: Can I buy a subscription to EatingWell magazine on my device?

A: Yes. Monthly and annual subscriptions are available, as well as single issues. You can subscribe or download issues in the app store. EatingWell is published 6 times a year.

GENERAL IPAD FAQ

Q: I tapped "Sign In" in the store and used my user ID and password, but I don't see issues available for download.

A: If your subscription includes digital access, please make sure that you have completed the steps listed above prior to logging in. The 10-digit account number helps us verify that you are eligible for print-subscriber access. If you are still having problems, please send us an email at ETDdigital@cdsfulfillment.com and include your name and mailing address and any additional information to help us locate you on our files.

Q: How do I cancel my digital subscription from my iPad?

On your iPad, go into your Settings app and select "iTunes and App Store" from the list. Tap "Apple ID." Tap "View Apple ID" and then type in your password. Under Subscriptions, select "Manage," and choose the title you would like to cancel. If you have a monthly subscription, select "cancel subscription." If you have an annual subscription, turn auto renew off. Your subscription will cancel at the end of your term.

Q: How do I delete and reinstall the EatingWell digital edition on my iPad?

A: From the newsstand, tap and hold down the magazine app icon until it starts to shake. Tap the black "X" in the top- left corner, and tap "Delete" in the notification box. Return to the Apple App Store and reinstall the magazine app. If you have already purchased issues, you can re-install them for free: tap "Sign In" in the top right-hand corner and log in using the email address and password you set up from your previous account. Then re-download previously purchased issues.

Q: How do I restore issues I purchased as a subscription through my iPad?

A: Please open the digital edition and tap on "Account" on the bottom rail. You will then need to tap on "Restore All Purchases" and enter the same iTunes information you used to purchase the issue or subscription.

You may then return to the Library screen and all available issues should now have a "Download" button next to them.

GENERAL TABLET EDITION FAQ

Q: If my issues are taking awhile to download, is there a way to speed this up?

A: Make sure you have a strong WiFi connection. The issues will not download over a 3G connection. If there are other devices currently on your WiFi connection, consider disabling them temporarily until the issues are done downloading. You may also want to see if any other downloads are in process on your iPad. If there are, wait until they have completed before downloading the issue.

Q: I cannot get an issue to download. What can I do?

A: Make sure you are connected to a Wi-Fi network. Our digital editions are too large to be downloaded using a 3G connection.