High-Protein Weight-Loss Meal Plan to Help You Feel Full

When cutting calories to lose weight, being strategic about the foods you eat can make a significant difference in how you feel each day and your overall weight-loss success. By choosing foods that fill you up without putting you over your calorie limit, you will feel full and satisfied and meet your weight loss goals. In this healthy 1-day meal plan, meals and snacks are tailored to be high in protein and fiber (we pack in 79 grams of protein and 38 grams of fiber), which take longer to digest, meaning you'll feel fuller for longer. And at 1,500 calories (a calorie level most people will lose weight following), you're on track to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week without feeling starved or deprived. Put a hold on hunger with this healthy day of eating and see all of our weight loss meal plans for more.