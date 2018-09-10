Science-Approved Tricks to Outsmart Your Sugar Cravings

Most Americans eat more than the recommended amount of added sugar in a typical day. It is probably not surprising that some of the top sources of added sugar in our diets come from sugar-sweetened beverages, desserts and sweet snacks. That said, sugar cravings can be tough to shake. If you're staring down the candy bowl or desire a mid-afternoon brownie pick-me-up, here are three ways to help send your sweet tooth packing.

outsmart your sugar cravings Credit: Photo: Emilija Manevska / Getty Images

1. Count to 25

Seriously: When Rush University researchers rigged a vending machine with a 25-second delay for less-healthy snacks, people were more likely to pick healthier items (those containing less than 10 grams of sugar). Immediate gratification can overwhelm willpower, but even a small pause seems to strengthen your resolve to make healthier choices. When a craving hits, see if waiting half a minute helps you choose a less-sugary snack.

2. Be Strategic with Your Morning Coffee

The real reason you want another doughnut with your coffee: the coffee! Cornell University researchers found that people who drank moderately sweetened, caffeinated coffee rated their drink as less sweet compared to those who sipped the decaf version containing the same amount of sugar. Caffeine appears to blunt your sweet taste receptors, meaning you need more sugar for food to register as sweet. Don't worry, you don't have to give up your a.m. java. In fact, coffee can boast some impressive health benefits. Instead of a sweet treat, pair your coffee with something savory, like a whole-wheat bagel with veggie cream cheese, and save your sweet treat for later in the day-when you can better enjoy it. Try one of these meal-prep breakfast recipes for a healthy start to your morning.

3. Get 40 Winks