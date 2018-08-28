30-Day Vegan Challenge
There is a lot of hype surrounding veganism, so why not give it a try? Our 30-Day Vegan Challenge will help you answer questions like is vegan the healthiest diet? Or is vegan right for you? Mix up your routine with 30 days of healthy plant-packed recipes and hacks to make it vegan for a month.
Vegan Diet Basics
Ultimate Guide to the Vegan Diet
We did a deeper dive into the vegan diet to help you figure out if it's right for you. From what you can and can't eat, to the benefits and downsides—here's everything you need to know about the vegan diet.
4 Health Benefits of a Vegan Diet (and a Few Potential Drawbacks)
See if switching to a completely plant-based diet is right for you.
Meal Plan Inspiration
Anti-Inflammatory Vegan Meal Plan
In this healthy plant-based meal plan, the principles of an anti-inflammatory diet come together for a week of delicious, wholesome meals and snacks to help you feel your best.
In this vegan Mediterranean meal plan, we interweave principles of both diets to create a healthy plant-based approach to eating for better health.
High-Protein Vegan Diet Meal Plan
Lose weight the healthy way with this 7-day high-protein vegan meal plan.
Vegan Weight-Loss Meal Plan on a Budget
Lose weight—and save yourself money in the process—with this budget-friendly vegan meal plan.
How To Eat Vegan
9 Healthy Tips to Help You Start Eating a Vegan Diet
If cutting out meat, dairy and eggs leaves you confused about how to eat a healthy, balanced diet, you're in the right place. Here are 9 healthy tips to starting a vegan diet.
How to Meal Prep for a Week of Vegan Lunches
In this easy lunch meal-prep plan, we walk you through five super-simple base recipes that come together to create delicious vegan lunches for the week.
Beyond the Challenge
The 10 Best Vegan Protein Sources
Eating plant-based doesn't have to mean being protein-deficient. This list of 10 tasty protein sources will make your plate look well-rounded and leave your body feeling nourished.
6 Best Tips for Eating Plant-Based on a Budget
Eating plant-based on a budget isn't as tough as it may seem. Whether you want to start incorporating Meatless Monday into your week or go full-on vegan, we have some great money-saving tips for you!
Plant-Based Snacks That Pack a Lot of Protein
From crunchy chickpeas to roasted tofu, plant-based snacks don't have to be boring.
I Went Vegan for 30 Days and Here's What Happened
No meat, no fish, no dairy and no eggs for a month. Learn what I ate, my challenges and successes, plus my overall results and takeaway from one month eating vegan.