The 10 Best Vegan Protein Sources

Eating plant-based doesn't have to mean being protein-deficient. This list of 10 tasty protein sources will make your plate look well-rounded and leave your body feeling nourished.

Eating vegan or vegetarian is becoming a more common dietary choice, and that means more and more people have questions about getting enough nutrients, like protein, in their plant-based diet. Here's the good news: it's very, very easy to meet your daily protein requirements as a vegan. The secret? It's all about balance.

If you end up becoming a "junk food vegan," then you may end up feeling low-energy and having a protein deficiency. A diet consisting purely of frozen vegan waffles and chips won't supply enough protein (or practically any other nutrient) for your body's energy needs. But if you take full advantage of a plant-based diet and fill your plates with colorful produce, hearty grains and satisfying spuds, then you should have no problem meeting your daily protein goal.

Celeriac & Walnut Tacos

How to Determine If You're Eating Enough Protein as a Vegan

Those who aren't sure they're meeting their protein goals can easily figure that out. Download a food tracking app, such as Cronometer or MyFitnessPal, and record your regular diet for several days. Keep an eye on your protein intake and see if you're hitting your daily number.

If you aren't, try incorporating more of the suggested foods below into your meals. Remember, if you have another reason to need extra protein, such as being pregnant or following a rigorous training schedule at the gym, then it's a good idea to consult a registered dietitian and pay closer attention to tracking your protein intake.

Vegan protein sources

Best Vegan Proteins

Free of dairy, eggs and meat, this extensive guide highlights some of the best vegan protein sources available. You will see some classics on this list, like beans and tofu, as well as often-overlooked foods like green peas and wild rice that also pack some serious protein punch.

1. Soy

Top Vegan Proteins to Add to Your Diet

Pictured Recipe: Beefless Ground Beef

Soy protein can be a part of a healthy plant-based diet. Foods like tofu, tempeh, edamame and even soy milk are great options for adding protein into your diet. The ubiquitous vegan protein is often associated with processed patties or mystery "meat" loaf, but it doesn't have to be. Try cooking up a stir-fry featuring tempeh or tofu, steaming some edamame for an easy appetizer, or topping your morning cereal with soy milk. Most experts recommend eating up to two servings of soy foods a day as soy isoflavones are heart healthy and may help reduce muscle damage during exercise.

Tempeh: 17 g protein per 1/2 cup

Shelled edamame: 9 g protein per 1/2 cup

Tofu: 9 g protein per 3 ounces

Soy milk: 7 g protein per 1 cup

2. Nutritional Yeast

Vegan Queso

Pictured Recipe: Vegan Queso

Affectionately nicknamed "nooch" by the vegan community, nutritional yeast's scientific-sounding name shouldn't throw you off. It's an inactive yeast that is yellow in appearance and has a unique cheesy, umami-rich taste. It has 4 grams of protein per 2 tablespoons and, as a bonus, is a great vegan source of vitamin B12. Most food sources of vitamin B12 are animal sources, so many vegans need to supplement. Talk to your doctor to make sure you're getting enough if you eat a vegan diet. Enjoy nutritional yeast in sauces or dressings, sprinkled on your next pasta dish or tossed into a bowl of popcorn.

Nutritional yeast: 4 g protein per 2 Tbsp.

3. Seitan

Dan Dan Noodles with Seitan, Shiitake Mushrooms & Napa Cabbage

Seitan is a staple in plant-based diets. It is created with vital wheat gluten, the main protein in wheat, which results in a chewy and hearty texture that really mimics meat in some dishes. A 3-ounce serving of seitan contains 20 grams of protein. You can make seitan yourself by purchasing vital wheat gluten, or find it precooked next to the tofu in the refrigerated section of your local supermarket or natural-foods store.

Seitan: 20 g protein per 3 ounces

4. Whole Grains

How to Make Quinoa-Avocado Salad

Pictured Recipe: Quinoa Avocado Salad

Easy to eat morning, noon or night, whole grains can sneak extra protein into meals even though we typically think of them as carbohydrate sources. Many varieties are naturally high in protein, not to mention they deliver fiber, vitamins and minerals to your diet. To boost your daily grain intake, start your day with a warm bowl of oatmeal, keep lunch fresh with a quinoa salad or end your evening with wild rice-stuffed peppers for dinner.

All measurements are for cooked grains.

Quinoa: 8 g protein per 1 cup

Wild rice: 6.5 g protein per 1 cup

Oats: 6 g protein per 1 cup

Buckwheat: 5.5 g protein per 1 cup

5. Green Veggies

4027949.jpg

Often overlooked when it comes to protein, green vegetables offer more than just vitamins and minerals. Foods like spinach, Brussels sprouts and green peas all contain decent levels of protein to balance out your plate. Not to mention, greens are antioxidant-rich, full of fiber and low in calories. Try adding cooked spinach to pasta, mixing green peas into a curry or roasting up Brussels sprouts for an irresistible crispy side.

All measurements are for cooked vegetables.

Spinach: 4 g protein per 1/2 cup

Green peas: 4 g protein per 1/2 cup

Brussels sprouts: 3 g protein per 1/2 cup

6. Sprouted Bread

West Coast Avocado Toast

Pictured Recipe: West Coast Avocado Toast

Sprouted grain bread, also sometimes called Ezekiel bread due to the popular brand name, is a whole-grain baked good that has a hefty amount of protein too. Depending on the brand you purchase, one slice contains 4 to 5 grams of protein-meaning that if you make a sandwich you're already starting with a whopping 10 grams of protein before you even add the fillings. Other ideas for using sprouted-grain bread include toast, a breakfast strata or breadcrumbs.

Sprouted-grain bread: 4 g protein per slice

7. Potatoes

Loaded Sweet Potato Nacho Fries

Pictured Recipe: Loaded Sweet Potato Nacho Fries

The humble spud isn't known for being a health food due to its many unhealthy incarnations (looking at you, french fries and loaded potato skins), but it's actually a wholesome addition to your diet. Just one russet potato contains 8 grams of protein, more potassium than a banana and is a good source of fiber. Other varieties like red or sweet potatoes don't contain as much protein, but they still can contribute to your daily intake goal. Try potatoes of all types mashed, roasted, baked or scalloped.

Russet potato: 8 g per large spud

Red potato: 7 g per large spud

Sweet potato: 3.5 g per large spud

8. Legumes

containers

Pictured Recipe: Vegan Baked Beans

A go-to for vegans looking to bulk up their protein intake, legumes are the budget-friendly base of many plant-based dishes. The category of legumes contains beans and lentils, both powerhouses when it comes to plant protein. Different lentil varieties can contain up to 18 grams of protein per cup (cooked), while beans can range between 10 and 18 grams per cup depending on the type. Use lentils as taco filling, in chili or as a curry base. Beans are extremely versatile; some of our favorite ways to use them are blended into hummus, formed into fritters or as baked potato toppers.

All measurements are for cooked legumes.

Lentils: 18 g per 1 cup

Chickpeas: 11 g per 1 cup

Black beans: 14 g per 1 cup

9. Seeds

Vegan Potato Soup

Seeds aren't just for the birds. From sesame seeds whirred into tahini to flax seeds sprinkled onto oatmeal or baked into bread, seeds can be a rich source of protein and fiber in a vegan diet. Flax, chia and hemp are also good sources of plant-based omega-3 fats. Seeds are an especially nice protein option for anyone with nut allergies. Spread sunflower-seed butter on toast, blend tahini into a salad dressing or make a chia seed pudding.

Pumpkin seeds: 8 g per 1.5 oz.

Hemp seeds: 6 g per 2 tablespoons

Tahini: 5 g per 2 tablespoons

10. Nuts

Toasted Almonds with Rosemary and Cayenne

Pictured Recipe: Toasted Almonds with Rosemary and Cayenne

No plant-based pantry would be complete without several varieties of nuts, which are equally easy to snack on or to incorporate into recipes. The American Heart Association recommends eating 1.5 ounces of nuts or 2 tablespoons of nut butters several times a week. Although the serving sizes are minimal, each contains a hefty dose of protein. Easy uses include packing up pre-portioned baggies of almonds for grab-and-go snacks, whisking peanut butter into sauces and adding a sprinkling of walnuts to your next salad.