1-Day, 1,500-Calorie Meal Plan for High-Blood Pressure

At 1,500 calories (a calorie level most people lose weight following), with plenty of potassium-rich foods and just a little bit of salt, this one-day meal plan can help kick-start weight loss and set you on the right path toward a healthy blood pressure.

Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD
Looking to lower high blood pressure? Start now with help from this healthy and delicious 1,500-calorie meal plan. Eating to beat high blood pressure (also known as hypertension) starts with adding in more potassium-rich foods to your diet, cutting back on salt, and maintaining a healthy weight-a combination that works together to keep blood pressure balanced and your heart healthy.

At 1,500 calories (a calorie level most people lose weight following), this one-day meal plan can help kick-start weight loss and set you on the right path toward a healthy blood pressure. We included plenty of high-potassium foods like bananas, avocados, cantaloupe, watermelon, spinach and potatoes to help you meet the recommended goal of 4,700 milligrams of potassium per day. And you won't be missing the salt because we keep things flavorful with lots of fresh herbs and spices. Give this one-day meal plan a try and, if you like what you see, try our 7-day high-blood pressure meal plans for more.

Breakfast

344 calories; 562 mg potassium; 294 mg sodium

A.M. Snack

133 calories; 467 mg potassium; 330 mg sodium

Lunch

368 calories; 782 mg potassium; 519 mg sodium

P.M. Snack

Nonfat Vanilla Yogurt & Cantaloupe

1/2 cup nonfat vanilla yogurt

1 cup cubed cantaloupe

149 calories; 598 mg potassium; 83 mg sodium

Dinner

414 calories; 2,012 mg potassium; 715 mg sodium

Dessert

101 calories; 279 mg potassium; 293 mg sodium

Daily Totals: 1,509 calories, 179 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 84 g protein, 58 g fat (13 g saturated), 121 mg cholesterol, 4,697 mg potassium, 2,248 mg sodium

Watch: 7 Foods to Lower Your Blood Pressure

