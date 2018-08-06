1-Day, 1,500-Calorie Meal Plan for High-Blood Pressure

Looking to lower high blood pressure? Start now with help from this healthy and delicious 1,500-calorie meal plan. Eating to beat high blood pressure (also known as hypertension) starts with adding in more potassium-rich foods to your diet, cutting back on salt, and maintaining a healthy weight-a combination that works together to keep blood pressure balanced and your heart healthy.

At 1,500 calories (a calorie level most people lose weight following), this one-day meal plan can help kick-start weight loss and set you on the right path toward a healthy blood pressure. We included plenty of high-potassium foods like bananas, avocados, cantaloupe, watermelon, spinach and potatoes to help you meet the recommended goal of 4,700 milligrams of potassium per day. And you won't be missing the salt because we keep things flavorful with lots of fresh herbs and spices. Give this one-day meal plan a try and, if you like what you see, try our 7-day high-blood pressure meal plans for more.