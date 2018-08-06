1-Day, 1,500-Calorie Meal Plan for High-Blood Pressure
At 1,500 calories (a calorie level most people lose weight following), with plenty of potassium-rich foods and just a little bit of salt, this one-day meal plan can help kick-start weight loss and set you on the right path toward a healthy blood pressure.
Looking to lower high blood pressure? Start now with help from this healthy and delicious 1,500-calorie meal plan. Eating to beat high blood pressure (also known as hypertension) starts with adding in more potassium-rich foods to your diet, cutting back on salt, and maintaining a healthy weight-a combination that works together to keep blood pressure balanced and your heart healthy.
At 1,500 calories (a calorie level most people lose weight following), this one-day meal plan can help kick-start weight loss and set you on the right path toward a healthy blood pressure. We included plenty of high-potassium foods like bananas, avocados, cantaloupe, watermelon, spinach and potatoes to help you meet the recommended goal of 4,700 milligrams of potassium per day. And you won't be missing the salt because we keep things flavorful with lots of fresh herbs and spices. Give this one-day meal plan a try and, if you like what you see, try our 7-day high-blood pressure meal plans for more.
Breakfast
Breakfast
- 1 serving Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin
344 calories; 562 mg potassium; 294 mg sodium
A.M. Snack
A.M. Snack
- 1 serving Vegetable Juice & Cheese Stick
133 calories; 467 mg potassium; 330 mg sodium
Lunch
Lunch
- 1 serving Salmon Salad-Stuffed Avocado
368 calories; 782 mg potassium; 519 mg sodium
P.M. Snack
P.M. Snack
Nonfat Vanilla Yogurt & Cantaloupe
1/2 cup nonfat vanilla yogurt
1 cup cubed cantaloupe
149 calories; 598 mg potassium; 83 mg sodium
Dinner
Dinner
- 1 serving Grilled Fennel-Rubbed Pork Chops & Apricots
- 1 cup cooked spinach
- 1 cup roasted potatoes
414 calories; 2,012 mg potassium; 715 mg sodium
Dessert
Dessert
- 1 serving Watermelon with Lime
101 calories; 279 mg potassium; 293 mg sodium
Daily Totals: 1,509 calories, 179 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 84 g protein, 58 g fat (13 g saturated), 121 mg cholesterol, 4,697 mg potassium, 2,248 mg sodium