7-Day Dinner Plan: Quick One-Dish Dinners for Summer

These simple and delicious one-dish recipes make getting dinner on the table fast and easy, giving you more time this week to relax and enjoy the beautiful summer evenings.

These simple and delicious one-dish recipes make getting dinner on the table fast and easy. All of the recipes in this plan use one pot, pan or dish, to simplify the cooking and make cleanup quick and painless. With the time you save on cooking and doing dishes this week, you'll have extra time to simply relax and enjoy the beautiful summer evenings.

6569085.jpg

Grilled Lemon-Pepper Salmon in Foil: We're willing to bet that this easy grilled salmon in foil recipe will become a regular in your weeknight dinner rotation. Cooking fish in foil keeps it super-moist, plus you don't have to worry about the fish sticking to the grill. Butter, lemon pepper and fresh parsley perk up the flavors for this versatile main course. Cook some vegetables, such as asparagus, zucchini and corn, alongside the fish packets for a healthy dinner that's ready in less than 30 minutes. Serve with the easy Grilled Zucchini with Parmesan.

Day 2: Greek Salad with Edamame

Greek Salad with Edamame

Greek Salad with Edamame: Only one bowl is needed to make this refreshing and simple dinner. Edamame packs protein into a classic Greek salad complete with fresh basil and feta. Serve with hummus and toasted pita bread brushed with olive oil and oregano to complete this Mediterranean-inspired meal.

5571688.jpg

Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Spinach & Chickpeas: Simmer eggs in a rich tomato-cream sauce studded with chickpeas and silky spinach for a super-fast one-skillet dinner. Serve with fresh baguette slices or warm pita bread to soak up the tasty sauce.

Chicken & Sweet Potato Grill Packets with Peppers & Onions

Chicken & Sweet Potato Grill Packets with Peppers & Onion: Cleanup is not a problem in this quick, throw-together recipe. All you need is a grill and heavy-duty foil to ditch the dirty dishes. Mexican-style seasoning gives this healthy meal a kick, and it can easily be turned into tacos when served with warm tortillas.

Day 5: Easy Cauliflower Fried Rice

5487424.jpg

Easy Cauliflower Fried Rice: This fun twist on traditional fried rice uses store-bought cauliflower "rice" to create a healthier veggie-packed version. Ready in 25 minutes and made using just one skillet, this recipe comes together quickly and easily, making it perfect for busy weeknights.

One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta

One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta: This one-pot pasta with tangy tomato-basil sauce is a simple, fast and easy weeknight dinner. All of your ingredients go into one pot, and with a bit of stirring and about 25 minutes of cook time, you'll have a healthy dinner the whole family will enjoy.

Day 7: Spicy Jerk Shrimp

spicy jerk shrimp and pineapple on a sheet pan

Spicy Jerk Shrimp: In this sheet-pan dinner recipe, shrimp combine with peppers, onions and pineapple to create a simple dinner that's just as easy to clean up as it is to make. The pineapple in this recipe makes a sweet sauce that balances the heat of the Jamaican jerk seasoning and helps to caramelize everything to perfection. Serve over Easy Brown Rice to round out the meal.

Watch How to Make Spicy Jerk Shrimp with Pineapple