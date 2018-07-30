1-Day Healthy Memory-Boosting Meal Plan

Eating certain foods can help fend off Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. This 1-day meal plan helps keep your brain sharp.

Chowing down on six or more servings of dark leafy greens a week could help fend off Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. This 1,500-calorie meal plan gets you halfway there and delivers just over three servings of healthy greens like kale, spinach and romaine (yes, even romaine!). Leafy greens are packed with health-boosting nutrients and antioxidants including potassium, folate, calcium and beta carotene, which help to protect against age-related cognitive decline in addition to fending off certain cancers and chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease. With the delicious and simple recipes in this meal plan, it's super easy to get your daily fill of greens.

Breakfast

Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

Start the day off right with this creamy green smoothie. A big cup of spinach is blended with banana, yogurt and avocado for a quick and healthy breakfast you can take on the go.

A.M. Snack

fire ants

Dried cherries take the place of raisins for a fun twist on this classic snack. The crunch of the celery and protein from the peanut butter help make this a satisfying morning snack.

Lunch

sesame salad

This quick and easy salad combines 4 1/2 cups of fresh greens, precooked chicken, chopped veggies and an Asian-style vinaigrette to create a filling lunch salad that's ready in just 10 minutes.

Dinner

Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens

In this healthy salmon dinner, you'll get a hearty dose of greens, thanks to the heaping 10 cups of kale in this recipe. Paired with smoky-spiced chickpeas and salmon and topped with a creamy herbed dressing, this flavorful dinner is nutritious and delicious.

Dessert

5147279.jpg

Drizzle melted dark chocolate onto sliced kiwis and sprinkle with pistachio nuts for a fast healthy dessert or snack that satisfies your sweet, salty cravings.

Daily Total: 1,506 calories, 91 g protein, 152 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 62 g fat, 13 g sat. fat, 1,281 mg sodium

Nutrition bonus: Vitamin A (643% daily value), Folate (132% dv), Calcium (97% dv), Potassium (84% dv)