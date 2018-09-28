Best Crackers for Diabetes

Looking for a nutritious and delicious cracker to snack on? Try one of our 18 cracker winners or finalists that are dietitian-approved and taste-tested. We conducted blind taste panels with more than 100 people, including people with diabetes, and named the top-rated crackers the winners of our Diabetic Living What to Eat contest.

Taste-Tested and Diabetes-Friendly

The search for a healthy cracker that also tastes good just got easier. Here are our taste-tested, top-rated best crackers for people with diabetes.

Through a series of dietitian approvals for nutritional requirements and taste tests with more than 100 people, including people with diabetes, we narrowed 60 qualifying crackers down to six winners and 12 tasty Diabetic Living What to EatTM finalists. Pick up a box today to add a healthful snack option to your pantry!

Nutritional Guidelines

Every cracker tested had to meet these health requirements per serving:

- 200 calories or less

- 5 g total fat or less

- 2 g saturated fat or less

- 0 g trans fat

- 25 g carbohydrate or less

- 250 mg sodium or less

- At least 1 g fiber per 15 g carb.

Cracker Chip Finalists

Is it a cracker or is it a chip? There is a new snack category on supermarket shelves called "cracker chips". We decided these foods are typically thin-and-crispy versions of crackers, so we included them in our cracker contest. Our taste-testers found the cracker chips to be packed with flavor and highly snackable. Here are the runners up in the Cracker Chips category:

Kellogg's Special K Cracker Chips, Sour Cream & Onion

Per serving (27 cracker chips, 30 g): 110 cal., 2.5 g total fat (0.5 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 230 mg sodium, 22 g carb. (3 g fiber, 1 g sugars), 2 g pro.

Nabisco Wheat Thins Toasted Chips, Great Plains Multigrain

Per serving (about 20 cracker chips, 28 g): 130 cal., 5 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 230 mg sodium, 19 g carb. (2 g fiber, 3 g sugars), 2 g pro.

Cracker Chip Winner

And the winner of the Cracker Chip category is:

Pepperidge Farm Baked Naturals Cracker Chips, Cheddar Multi-Grain

Per serving (27 cracker chips, 30 g): 130 cal., 3.5 g total fat (0.5 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 250 mg sodium, 24 g carb. (2 g fiber, 4 g sugars), 2 g pro.

Taster's comment: "I like that these are light and crispy. These cheesiness is awesome."

Why it won: Many tasters noted how the crispy texture of these cracker chips was appealing and the cheddar flavor tasted authentic. We appreciate the low calorie count for a good-size snack portion.

Woven Wheat Cracker Finalists

Woven wheat crackers are a great-tasting source of fiber. Look for options that list "whole wheat" as the first ingredient on the Nutrition Facts label. The finalists in the Woven Wheat Cracker category had reduced fat, good flavor, and just the right touch of salt. Here are the runners up in the Woven Wheat Cracker category:

Market Pantry Reduced Fat Woven Wheats

Per serving (8 crackers, 32 g): 130 cal., 3.5 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 200 mg sodium, 23 g carb. (3 g fiber, 0 g sugars), 3 g pro.

Trader Joe's Reduced Guilt Woven Wheats Wafers

Per serving (8 crackers, 32 g): 120 cal., 2.5 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 210 mg sodium, 24 g carb. (3 g fiber, 0 g sugars), 3 g pro.

Woven Wheat Cracker Winner

And the winner of the Woven Wheat Cracker category is:

Nabisco Triscuit Thin Crisps Original

Per serving (15 crackers, 30 g): 130 cal., 4.5 g total fat (0.5 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 180 mg sodium, 21 g carb. (3 g fiber, 0 g sugars), 3 g pro.

Taster's comment: "These have a nice hint of salt and a nutty, buttery flavor."

Why it won: We appreciated the generous serving size of 15 crackers, as well as the generous dose of fiber per serving. Tasters appreciated the buttery flavor these woven wheat crackers had compared to others in the category.

Pita Cracker Finalists

Though often called pita chips or pita crisps, the entries in this category had a texture, denseness, and ingredients list closer to a cracker, so we included them in our cracker contest. The top-rated pita crackers were crisp, flavorful, and strong enough to hold a scoop of dip without being too dry or hard to chew. Here are the runners up in the Pita Cracker category:

World Table Parmesan Garlic Pita Crisps

Per serving (10 crisps, 28 g): 130 cal., 5 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 230 mg sodium, 18 g carb. (2 g fiber, 1 g sugars), 3 g pro.

Kashi Pita Crisps Original 7 Grain with Sea Salt

Per serving (11 crisps, 31 g): 120 cal., 3 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 180 mg sodium, 22 g carb. (5 g fiber, 2 g sugars), 3 g pro.

Pita Cracker Winner

And the winner of the Pita Cracker category is:

Trader Joe's Multigrain Pita Chips with Sesame Seeds

Per serving (8 chips, 28 g): 120 cal., 3 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 140 mg sodium, 20 g carb. (3 g fiber, 1 g sugars), 4 g pro.

Taster's comment: "These are nicely crisp -- great for dipping."

Why it won: Many tasters noted the difference in texture of the pita crackers: some were thin and easily breakable, while others were almost too hard to chew. The finalists in this category struck a nice balance of crispness while still being tender. We like how the winning pita crackers have no saturated fat and the lowest sodium in the category.

Multigrain Cracker Finalists

The crackers in the multigrain category boasted whole grains and seeds on the ingredients list and a healthful dose of fiber in each serving (at least 1 g fiber per 15 g carbohydrate). Here are the runners up in the Multigrain Cracker category:

Archer Farms Simply Balanced Toasted Eight Grain Crackers

Per serving (18 crackers, 30 g): 130 cal., 3 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 220 mg sodium, 22 g carb. (2 g fiber, 2 g sugars), 3 g pro.

Nabisco Wheat Thins Multigrain Crackers

Per serving (15 crackers, 31 g): 140 cal., 4.5 g total fat (0.5 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 200 mg sodium, 22 g carb. (3 g fiber, 3 g sugars), 3 g pro.

Multigrain Cracker Winner

And the winner of the Multigrain Cracker category is:

Kellogg's Special K Crackers Multi-Grain

Per serving (24 crackers, 30 g): 120 cal., 3 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 220 mg sodium, 23 g carb. (3 g fiber, 6 g sugars), 3 g pro.

Taster's comment: "This is a nicely balanced cracker, with enough salt and good crunchy texture."

Why it won: Taste-testers noted how these crackers had good flavor without tasting too wheatlike or dry. We appreciate the low calorie count and high fiber amount per 24 crackers.

Herb-Flavor Cracker Finalists

There are so many unique flavors of crackers on store shelves that we just had to include this category in our cracker contest. We were happy to see the crackers in this category still qualified for our sodium requirement of 250 milligrams or less, and they also had some of the highest amounts of fiber per serving. The winning flavors included mixes of savory herbs and garden vegetables. Here are the runners up in the Herb-Flavor Cracker category:

Nabisco Wheat Thins Fiber Selects, Garden Vegetable

Per serving (15 crackers, 30 g): 120 cal., 4 g total fat (0.5 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 240 mg sodium, 22 g carb. (5 g fiber, 3 g sugars), 2 g pro.

Kellogg's Special K Crackers, Savory Herb

Per serving (24 crackers, 30 g): 120 cal., 3 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 210 mg sodium, 22 g carb. (3 g fiber, 3 g sugars), 3 g pro.

Herb-Flavor Cracker Winner

And the winner of the Herb-Flavor Cracker category is:

Nabisco Triscuit, Rosemary & Olive Oil

Per serving (18 crackers, 28 g): 120 cal., 4 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 135 mg sodium, 20 g carb. (3 g fiber, 0 g sugars), 3 g pro.

Taster's comment: "A hearty cracker. The herb flavor is amazing. I really like these!"

Why it won: Tasters noted how the rosemary was not overpowering, but rather the perfect complement to the crisp wheat texture and buttery flavor. We like this food as a flavorful and satisfying 1-carb-choice snack.

Gluten-Free Cracker Finalists

More gluten-free products entering the market means more options for people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance, as well as those who want to eliminate wheat and other gluten-containing foods from their diet. Here are the runners up in the Gluten-Free Cracker category:

Crunchmaster Multi-Seed Crackers, Original

Per serving (15 crackers, 30 g): 140 cal., 5 g total fat (0.5 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 110 mg sodium, 20 g carb. (2 g fiber, 0 g sugars), 3 g pro.

Health Valley Rice Bran Crackers

Per serving (6 crackers, 28 g): 120 cal., 3 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 40 mg sodium, 22 g carb. (1 g fiber, 5 g sugars), 2 g pro.

Gluten-Free Cracker Winner

And the winner of the Gluten-Free Cracker category is:

Crunchmaster Multi-Grain Crackers, Roasted Vegetable Flavor

Per serving (15 crackers, 30 g): 120 cal., 3 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 90 mg sodium, 23 g carb. (3 g fiber, 2 g sugars), 2 g pro.

Taster's comment: "I'm getting a unique spicy flavor. They taste like pizza!"