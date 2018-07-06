The Best Coffee Maker for You—Here's How to Choose

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Pour-over, French press and drip coffee makers are all good options—find which one is best for you (and your style).

There's no best way to make coffee. It all comes down to personal preference (and, honestly, what you want to see on your kitchen countertop every day). We tested a lot of different coffee makers to find the best ones for different types of coffee drinkers.

Read on to learn about the different types of coffee makers, and find the best one that suits your coffee drinking needs. Plus, check out our picks at the price point that's right for you.

Pour-Over Coffee Maker

If you're a coffee nerd (or want to be), a pour-over coffee maker is the perfect option. This method requires a few tools to get started, like a burr grinder (to grind beans to a uniform size), scale (to weight grounds) and gooseneck kettle (for more control), but anyone can do it! The key is to slowly pour heated water over the coffee grounds. Follow your pour-over coffee maker's instructions since each brand will be slightly different.

10-Cup Classic Chemex

chemex coffee maker

This retro statement piece ranges from a 3-cup size for everyday use to a 10-cup for brunch.

Buy the budget pick: 10-Cup Classic Chemex, $48, Williams Sonoma

OXO Brew Adjustable Temperature Electric Gooseneck Stainless Steel Kettle

oxo coffee maker

This kettle's curved spout (like a goose's neck) provides the controlled, slow, smooth pour this method requires (and tea kettles can't do). The double-walled carafe keeps coffee hotter longer. The OXO Good Grips® Glass Pour-Over Set ($49, bedbathandbeyond.com) is sold separately.

Buy the splurge pick: OXO Brew Adjustable Temperature Electric Gooseneck Stainless Steel Kettle, $105, OXO

French Press

If you like a rich, full-bodied-tasting cup and straightforward coffee making (pressing a plunger) sounds ideal, then you need a French press. This method takes less work than pour-over, but more work than automatic drip. You'll add grounds and heated water then press a plunger—after a prescribed amount of minutes—following the manual's instructions.

Le Creuset French Press

le creuset french press

High-fired stoneware insulates your brew and comes in all the brand's bright, pretty colors.

Buy the budget pick: Le Creuset French Press, $75, Williams Sonoma

KitchenAid Precision Press

kitchen aid french press coffee maker

Die-hard French pressers will dig this tech-filled version with a built-in scale and brew timer. The stainless-steel double wall keeps coffee hot for hours.

Buy the splurge pick: KitchenAid Precision Press, $130, Amazon

Automatic Drip Coffee Maker

If you like a lot of coffee, but would prefer to just press a button for your a.m. cup, an automatic drip coffee maker is the right choice. This method is easy-peasy. Review the user's manual, but most drip machines simply require you to add water and grounds and press "brew." (For more options, check out the best drip coffee makers, according to our Test Kitchen).

Mr. Coffee Optimal Brew

mr coffee coffee maker

This machine has a removable water reservoir for easy filling at the sink, plus a thermal carafe to keep the pot hot for house guests.

Buy the budget pick: Mr. Coffee Optimal Brew, $72, Amazon

Ninja Coffee Bar System

ninja coffee maker

The Ninja lets you tailor the size, strength and style of your cup (and comes with its own recipe book to boot)-from over-ice to latte.

Buy the splurge pick: Ninja Coffee Bar System, $180, Crate & Barrel

AeroPress

aero press coffee maker

If you're looking for something fast and portable, an AeroPress is the perfect option. Ideal for making a cup of strong coffee quickly, the AeroPress is our go-to coffee maker for camping and hiking trips. Made of BPA- and BPS-free plastic, this lightweight, packable hand press produces a strong, concentrated cup. Just push heated water through coffee grounds on a fine paper filter. Your drink is ready in 60 seconds flat.

Buy it: AeroPress Coffee & Espresso Maker, $30, Bed Bath & Beyond