Best Diabetic Snack Bar Brands

If you don't have fresh fruits and vegetables on hand, these Diabetic Living BETTER CHOICE bars can make a great snack substitution in a pinch. Just check the label to make sure they're right for you.

Approved for You

Approved for You

These BETTER CHOICE™ taste-tested and approved bars meet our strict nutritional guidelines to help you make smarter decisions in the grocery aisles. Whether you need to maintain blood glucose or keep from going low, there's a bar with the right carb count for you. These seven winners are calorie-conscious and offer a range of carbs for circumstances where you're without a healthy snack.

While grocery shopping, check the Nutrition Facts label for serving size. Some bars are listed as two servings per one package.

Best Breakfast Bar: Nature Valley Cinnamon Brown Sugar Soft-Baked Oatmeal Squares

Best Breakfast Bar: Nature Valley Cinnamon Brown Sugar Soft-Baked Oatmeal Squares

Made with whole grains, this breakfast bar is a great way to start the day.

NUTRITION PER SERVING:

150 cal., 5 g total fat

(1 g sat. fat), 20 mg chol.,

130 mg sodium, 23 g carb.

(2 g fiber, 9 g sugars),

2 g pro.

Best Carb Bar: Nature Valley Oats 'n Honey Crunchy Granola Bar

Best Carb Bar: Nature Valley Oats 'n Honey Crunchy Granola Bar

If your blood sugar is on the low side, these healthy granola bars will do the trick.

NUTRITION PER SERVING:

190 cal., 7 g total fat

(1 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol.,

180 mg sodium, 29 g carb.

(2 g fiber, 11 g sugars),

3 g pro.

Best Protein Bar: Luna Chocolate Cupcake Bar

Best Protein Bar: Luna Chocolate Cupcake Bar

Get a protein fix with this hunger-satisfying bar that has no chalky aftertaste.

NUTRITION PER SERVING:

190 cal., 6 g total fat

(3 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol.,

140 mg sodium, 26 g carb.

(4 g fiber, 9 g sugars),

9 g pro.

Best Sweet-and-Salty Bar: Kellogg's Special K Chocolatey Pretzel Cereal Bar

Best Sweet-and-Salty Bar: Kellogg's Special K Chocolatey Pretzel Cereal Bar

A little sweet, a little salty-this crunchy, low-cal bar is just right.

NUTRITION PER SERVING:

100 cal., 2 g total fat

(1 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol.,

80 mg sodium, 19 g carb.

(1 g fiber, 6 g sugars),

2 g pro.

Best Fruit Bar: Kind Pressed Pineapple Coconut Chia

Best Fruit Bar: Kind Pressed Pineapple Coconut Chia

This subtly sweet bar gets its sweetness all from real fruit and no added sugars.

NUTRITION PER SERVING:

130 cal., 4 g total fat

(3 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol.,

45 mg sodium, 25 g carb.

(3 g fiber, 16 g sugars),

1 g pro.

Best Kids Bar: Clif Kid Organic ZBar Iced Oatmeal Cookie

Best Kids Bar: Clif Kid Organic ZBar Iced Oatmeal Cookie

Kids will love these organic iced snack bars. And they don't have to know the bars are good for them.

NUTRITION PER SERVING:

140 cal., 4 g total fat

(1 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol.,

115 mg sodium, 24 g carb.

(3 g fiber, 12 g sugars),

2 g pro.

Best "Candy Bar" Bar: Fiber One Coconut Almond Protein Bar

Best "Candy Bar" Bar: Fiber One Coconut Almond Protein Bar

Craving a candy bar? Grab one of these coconut- and almond-filled bars coated in chocolate to satisfy your sweet tooth.

NUTRITION PER SERVING:

140 cal., 6 g total fat

(4 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol.,

95 mg sodium, 17 g carb.

(5 g fiber, 7 g sugars),