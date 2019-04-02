7-Day Meal Plan for a Healthy Gut: 1,200 Calories
To help you boost your gut health, we created this 7-day meal plan that features foods rich in probiotics and prebiotics.
A healthy gut is a hot topic these days. Words like probiotics, prebiotics, fermented foods, microbiome, microbiota and gut bacteria are making their way into everyday chatter-and for good reason! Research has shown that a healthy gut microbiome has many surprising health benefits, beyond just helping with digestion. Good gut bacteria have been shown to improve heart health, reduce the risk of colon cancer, and can even improve your sleep pattern and mood by producing feel-good neurotransmitters, like serotonin. An added bonus: diverse gut bacteria is also associated with a healthy weight.
To help you boost your good-gut bacteria count, we created this 7-day meal plan that features foods that promote healthy gut bacteria growth and maintenance. We've included healthy probiotic foods (like yogurt, kimchi, kefir and kombucha) that deposit helpful bacteria into the gut, as well as prebiotic foods (like high-fiber fruits, vegetables and whole grains) that feed the good-gut bacteria. We left out foods that have the tendency to harm your gut, like highly processed, refined foods that contain additives and preservatives, artificial sweeteners and red meat.
How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals:
Here's what to prep ahead to make it easy to eat healthy during the busy work week. There are other "Meal-Prep Tips" throughout the week. Be sure to read those ahead of time to know what more prep can be done during the week.
Buy store-bought cooked chicken or prepare Best Poached Chicken to have for lunch on Day 2 and Day 5. Refrigerate in an air-tight container to keep fresh.
When making the Roasted Root Veggies & Greens over Spiced Lentils for dinner on Day 2, make the associated recipe for the Sheet-Pan Roasted Vegetables. You'll use some on Day 2 and will use the leftovers on Days 3 & 6. Refrigerate in a large air-tight container to keep fresh.
For breakfasts like the Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal, pack in a leak-proof container
Pack up lunches for the week in air-tight containers to keep fresh.
Day 1
Breakfast (304 calories, 9 g fiber)
- 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie
A.M. Snack (32 calories, 4 g fiber)
- 1/2 cup raspberries
Lunch (325 calories, 12 g fiber)
- 1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets
P.M. Snack (138 calories, 6 g fiber)
- 1 medium bell pepper, cut into strips
- 1/4 cup Avocado-Yogurt Dip
Dinner (402 calories, 6 g fiber)
- 1 serving Mediterranean Chicken with Orzo Salad
Meal-Prep Tips: Prepare Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal to have for breakfast on Day 2. Buy store-bought cooked chicken or prepare Best Poached Chicken to have for lunch on Day 2 and Day 5.
Daily Totals: 1,201 calories, 70 g protein, 129 g carbohydrates, 37 g fiber, 49 g fat, 1,399 mg sodium
Day 2
Breakfast (291 calories, 6 g fiber)
- 1 serving Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal
A.M. Snack (62 calories, 7 g fiber)
- 1 cup blackberries
Lunch (301 calories, 4 g fiber)
- 1 serving Greek Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chicken
P.M. Snack (67 calories, 0 g fiber)
- 1 15-oz. bottle kombucha
- 1 clementine
Dinner (453 calories, 14 g fiber)
Meal-Prep Tip: You'll have leftover roasted root vegetables from tonight's dinner. Plan to save 1 cup of roasted veggies to have with lunch on Day 3 and Day 6 (1/2 cup for each day).
Daily Totals: 1,208 calories, 51 g protein, 164 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 43 g fat, 1,169 mg sodium
Day 3
Breakfast (281 calories, 6 g fiber)
Peanut-Butter Banana Toast
- 1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted
- 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter
- 1 medium banana, sliced
A.M. Snack (32 calories, 4 g fiber)
- 1/2 cup raspberries
Lunch (357 calories, 10 g fiber)
- 1 serving Roasted Veggie & Hummus Pita Pockets
P.M. Snack (95 calories, 3 g fiber)
- 1 medium apple
Dinner (463 calories, 4 g fiber)
- 1 serving Honey-Garlic Salmon
- 1/2 cup Easy Brown Rice
- 2 cups mixed greens
- 2 Tbsp. vinaigrette or salad dressing of your choice
Daily Totals: 1,199 calories, 57 g protein, 161 g carbohydrates, 28 g fiber, 41 g fat, 1,580 mg sodium
Day 4
Breakfast (270 calories, 12 g fiber)
- 1 serving White Bean & Avocado Toast
A.M. Snack (112 calories, 3 g fiber)
- 1 clementine
- 10 almonds
Lunch (304 calories, 4 g fiber)
- 1 serving Kimchi Shrimp Cup of Noodles
Easy Cucumber Salad
- 1 1/2 cups sliced cucumber
- 1 tsp. lemon juice
- 1 tsp. olive oil
- Salt, pepper & dried dill to taste
P.M. Snack (31 calories, 4 g fiber)
- 1/2 cup blackberries
Dinner (497 calories, 8 g fiber)
Meal-Prep Tips: Make a batch of Basic Quinoa to use for lunch and dinner on Day 5. Prepare Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal tonight to have for breakfast on Day 5.
Daily Totals: 1,215 calories, 70 g protein, 112 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 49 g fat, 1,398 mg sodium
Day 5
Breakfast (291 calories, 6 g fiber)
- 1 serving Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal
A.M. Snack (31 calories, 4 g fiber)
- 1/2 cup blackberries
Lunch (301 calories, 4 g fiber)
- 1 serving Greek Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chicken
P.M. Snack (87 calories, 4 g fiber)
- 1 medium bell pepper, cut into strips
- 1 serving Avocado-Yogurt Dip
Dinner (479 calories, 12 g fiber)
- 1 serving Tex-Mex Black Bean & Quinoa Bowl
Daily Totals: 1,189 calories, 53 g protein, 148 g carbohydrates, 29 g fiber, 46 g fat, 1,598 mg sodium
Day 6
Breakfast (310 calories, 9 g fiber)
- 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie
A.M. Snack (32 calories, 4 g fiber)
- 1/2 cup raspberries
Lunch (357 calories, 12 g fiber)
- 1 serving Roasted Veggie & Hummus Pita Pockets
P.M. Snack (101 calories, 5 g fiber)
- 1 clementine
Dinner (472 calories, 22 g fiber)
Daily Totals: 1,199 calories, 52 g protein, 208 g carbohydrates, 46 g fiber, 27 g fiber, 1,284 mg sodium
Day 7
Breakfast (280 calories, 6 g fiber)
Peanut-Butter Banana Toast
- 1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted
- 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter
- 1 medium banana, sliced
A.M. Snack (95 calories, 4 g fiber)
- 1 medium apple
Lunch (308 calories, 7 g fiber)
- 1 serving Kimchi Shrimp Cup of Noodles
- 3 medium celery stalks
- 1 serving Avocado-Yogurt Dip
P.M. Snack (112 calories, 3 g fiber)
- 1 clementine
- 10 almonds
Dinner (372 calories, 15 g fiber)
- 1 serving Lemony Linguine with Spring Vegetables
Evening Snack (55 calories, 2 g fiber)
- 1/2 cup Pineapple Nice Cream
Daily Totals: 1,223 calories, 59 g protein, 196 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 29 g fat, 1,875 mg sodium