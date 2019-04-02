7-Day Meal Plan for a Healthy Gut: 1,200 Calories

To help you boost your gut health, we created this 7-day meal plan that features foods rich in probiotics and prebiotics.

Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Updated February 24, 2020
A healthy gut is a hot topic these days. Words like probiotics, prebiotics, fermented foods, microbiome, microbiota and gut bacteria are making their way into everyday chatter-and for good reason! Research has shown that a healthy gut microbiome has many surprising health benefits, beyond just helping with digestion. Good gut bacteria have been shown to improve heart health, reduce the risk of colon cancer, and can even improve your sleep pattern and mood by producing feel-good neurotransmitters, like serotonin. An added bonus: diverse gut bacteria is also associated with a healthy weight.

To help you boost your good-gut bacteria count, we created this 7-day meal plan that features foods that promote healthy gut bacteria growth and maintenance. We've included healthy probiotic foods (like yogurt, kimchi, kefir and kombucha) that deposit helpful bacteria into the gut, as well as prebiotic foods (like high-fiber fruits, vegetables and whole grains) that feed the good-gut bacteria. We left out foods that have the tendency to harm your gut, like highly processed, refined foods that contain additives and preservatives, artificial sweeteners and red meat.

How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals:

Here's what to prep ahead to make it easy to eat healthy during the busy work week. There are other "Meal-Prep Tips" throughout the week. Be sure to read those ahead of time to know what more prep can be done during the week.

  1. Buy store-bought cooked chicken or prepare Best Poached Chicken to have for lunch on Day 2 and Day 5. Refrigerate in an air-tight container to keep fresh. (To buy: amazon.com, $15 for 1 large)
  2. When making the Roasted Root Veggies & Greens over Spiced Lentils for dinner on Day 2, make the associated recipe for the Sheet-Pan Roasted Vegetables. You'll use some on Day 2 and will use the leftovers on Days 3 & 6. Refrigerate in a large air-tight container to keep fresh. (To buy: amazon.com, $15 for 1 large)
  3. For breakfasts like the Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal, pack in a leak-proof container (To buy: amazon.com, $9 for 1)
  4. Pack up lunches for the week in air-tight containers to keep fresh. (To buy: amazon.com, $26 for 5)

Day 1

Breakfast (304 calories, 9 g fiber)

A.M. Snack (32 calories, 4 g fiber)

  • 1/2 cup raspberries

Lunch (325 calories, 12 g fiber)

P.M. Snack (138 calories, 6 g fiber)

Dinner (402 calories, 6 g fiber)

Meal-Prep Tips: Prepare Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal to have for breakfast on Day 2. Buy store-bought cooked chicken or prepare Best Poached Chicken to have for lunch on Day 2 and Day 5.

Daily Totals: 1,201 calories, 70 g protein, 129 g carbohydrates, 37 g fiber, 49 g fat, 1,399 mg sodium

Day 2

Breakfast (291 calories, 6 g fiber)

A.M. Snack (62 calories, 7 g fiber)

  • 1 cup blackberries

Lunch (301 calories, 4 g fiber)

P.M. Snack (67 calories, 0 g fiber)

  • 1 15-oz. bottle kombucha
  • 1 clementine

Dinner (453 calories, 14 g fiber)

Meal-Prep Tip: You'll have leftover roasted root vegetables from tonight's dinner. Plan to save 1 cup of roasted veggies to have with lunch on Day 3 and Day 6 (1/2 cup for each day).

Daily Totals: 1,208 calories, 51 g protein, 164 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 43 g fat, 1,169 mg sodium

Day 3

Breakfast (281 calories, 6 g fiber)

Peanut-Butter Banana Toast

  • 1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted
  • 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter
  • 1 medium banana, sliced

A.M. Snack (32 calories, 4 g fiber)

  • 1/2 cup raspberries

Lunch (357 calories, 10 g fiber)

P.M. Snack (95 calories, 3 g fiber)

  • 1 medium apple

Dinner (463 calories, 4 g fiber)

Daily Totals: 1,199 calories, 57 g protein, 161 g carbohydrates, 28 g fiber, 41 g fat, 1,580 mg sodium

Day 4

Breakfast (270 calories, 12 g fiber)

A.M. Snack (112 calories, 3 g fiber)

  • 1 clementine
  • 10 almonds

Lunch (304 calories, 4 g fiber)

Easy Cucumber Salad

  • 1 1/2 cups sliced cucumber
  • 1 tsp. lemon juice
  • 1 tsp. olive oil
  • Salt, pepper & dried dill to taste

P.M. Snack (31 calories, 4 g fiber)

  • 1/2 cup blackberries

Dinner (497 calories, 8 g fiber)

Meal-Prep Tips: Make a batch of Basic Quinoa to use for lunch and dinner on Day 5. Prepare Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal tonight to have for breakfast on Day 5.

Daily Totals: 1,215 calories, 70 g protein, 112 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 49 g fat, 1,398 mg sodium

Day 5

Breakfast (291 calories, 6 g fiber)

A.M. Snack (31 calories, 4 g fiber)

  • 1/2 cup blackberries

Lunch (301 calories, 4 g fiber)

P.M. Snack (87 calories, 4 g fiber)

Dinner (479 calories, 12 g fiber)

Daily Totals: 1,189 calories, 53 g protein, 148 g carbohydrates, 29 g fiber, 46 g fat, 1,598 mg sodium

Day 6

Breakfast (310 calories, 9 g fiber)

A.M. Snack (32 calories, 4 g fiber)

  • 1/2 cup raspberries

Lunch (357 calories, 12 g fiber)

P.M. Snack (101 calories, 5 g fiber)

  • 1 clementine

Dinner (472 calories, 22 g fiber)

Daily Totals: 1,199 calories, 52 g protein, 208 g carbohydrates, 46 g fiber, 27 g fiber, 1,284 mg sodium

Day 7

Breakfast (280 calories, 6 g fiber)

Peanut-Butter Banana Toast

  • 1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted
  • 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter
  • 1 medium banana, sliced

A.M. Snack (95 calories, 4 g fiber)

  • 1 medium apple

Lunch (308 calories, 7 g fiber)

P.M. Snack (112 calories, 3 g fiber)

  • 1 clementine
  • 10 almonds

Dinner (372 calories, 15 g fiber)

Evening Snack (55 calories, 2 g fiber)

Daily Totals: 1,223 calories, 59 g protein, 196 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 29 g fat, 1,875 mg sodium

