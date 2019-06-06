5-Day Diabetes Meal Plan for Summer
Enjoy summer's bounty of fresh fruits and vegetables with this healthy 1,500-calorie meal plan that will help you lose weight and keep your blood sugar under control. We even saved room for dessert!
Yes, it's possible to eat deliciously with diabetes-especially in the summer when fruits and vegetables are ripe and in season. If you're feeling overwhelmed by the idea of planning your meals, try following a meal plan for a few days to see what a healthy eating plan should look like. This 5-day meal plan, based on a daily target of 1,500 calories and 165 grams carbs, features in-season fruits and vegetables, healthy fats and lean protein to promote weight loss and help you stabilize your blood sugar.
Related: Best Healthy Foods for Diabetes
What makes this a healthy meal plan for diabetes?
- We've included whole-grain carbohydrates to help keep you satisfied.
- We cut back on saturated fats and sodium, which may negatively impact health.
- The carbohydrates are balanced throughout the day with a goal of 3-4 carb servings (45-60 grams of carbohydrates) at each meal.
- Each snack contains about 1 carb serving (15 grams of carbohydrates).
- We've even saved room for dessert and drinks so you have healthy options when you have a craving.
See All of Our Healthy Diabetes Meal Plans
How many daily calories should you aim for? Talk to your doctor or dietitian to determine what's right for you based on your age, activity level and weight-loss goals. In this plan, the calorie and carbohydrate totals are listed next to each meal and snack so you can swap in foods with similar nutrition as you like. And don't forget about leftovers! Save yourself some time by trading a lunch recipe for last night's dinner. Mix up your routine with these easy and delicious recipes that will have you out of the kitchen-and enjoying all that summer has to offer.
Day 1
Breakfast (360 calories, 40 g carbohydrates)
- 1 serving Strawberry-Orange Breakfast Cakes
- 1 clementine
A.M. Snack (154 calories, 20 g carbohydrates)
- 2 carrots
- ¼ cup hummus
Lunch (327 calories, 29 g carbohydrates)
- 1 serving Tomato Salad with Lemon-Basil Vinaigrette
- Avocado Toast (1 slice whole-wheat toast + ½ avocado, mashed + 1 tsp. Sriracha)
P.M. Snack (141 calories, 17 g carbohydrates)
- 10 unsalted almonds
- 1 cup raspberries
Dinner (373 calories, 38 g carbohydrates)
- 1 serving Chipotle Chicken Satay with Grilled Vegetables
- 1/2 cup brown rice
Daily total: 1,355 calories, 145 g carbohydrates
Day 2
Breakfast (331 calories, 29 g carbohydrates)
- 1¼ cups nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- ¾ cup raspberries
- 2 Tbsp. walnuts
- 1 tsp. honey
A.M. Snack (143 calories, 15 g carbohydrates)
- 2 celery stalks
- 1 Tbsp. unsalted peanut butter
- 1 clementine
Lunch (289 calories, 37 g carbohydrates)
- 1 serving Pulled Chicken & Pickled Veggie Wraps
- 1 cup strawberries
P.M. Snack (185 calories, 17 g carbohydrates)
- 5 whole-wheat crackers
- 1 oz. reduced-fat Cheddar cheese
Dinner (408 calories, 45 g carbohydrates)
Daily total: 1,357 calories, 143 g carbohydrates
Day 3
Breakfast (296 calories, 41 g carbohydrates)
- 1 serving Coconut-Cashew Breakfast Bites
- 1 clementine
A.M. Snack (156 calories, 18 g carbohydrates)
- 1 cup sugar snap peas
- ¼ cup hummus
Lunch (375 calories, 33 g carbohydrates)
- 1 serving Grilled Salmon Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette
- 2 carrots
P.M. Snack (145 calories, 19 g carbohydrates)
- 10 unsalted almonds
- 1 peach
Dinner (351 calories, 45 g carbohydrates)
- 1 serving Sheet Pan Orange-Apricot Drumsticks
- 1 cup mixed greens
- 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
Daily total: 1,323 calories, 156 g carbohydrates
Day 4
Breakfast (336 calories, 31 g carbohydrates)
- 1¼ cups nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1 cup sliced strawberries
- 2 Tbsp. walnuts
- 1 tsp. honey
A.M. Snack (146 calories, 15 g carbohydrates)
- 1 Tbsp. unsalted peanut butter
- 2 carrots
Lunch (329 calories, 40 g carbohydrates)
- 1 serving Chicken Potpie with Cauliflower Topping
- 2 clementines
P.M. Snack (139 calories, 15 g carbohydrates)
- ¼ cup part-skim mozzarella cheese
- 3 sliced tomatoes
- Basil leaves
Dinner (365 calories, 49 g carbohydrates)
- 1 serving Broccolini, Chicken Sausage & Orzo Skillet
- ½ cup raspberries
Daily total: 1,314 calories, 150 g carbohydrates
Day 5
Breakfast (271 calories, 42 g carbohydrates)
- 1 slice whole-wheat toast
- 1 Tbsp. unsalted peanut butter
- 1 sliced banana
A.M. Snack (135 calories, 16 g carbohydrates)
- 1 cup raw green beans
- ¼ cup hummus
Lunch (378 calories, 55 g carbohydrates)
- 1 serving BLT Pizza
P.M. Snack (176 calories, 17 g carbohydrates)
- 1 hard-boiled egg
- 5 whole-wheat crackers
Dinner (392 calories, 44 g carbohydrates)
- 1 serving Raspberry-Pineapple Fish Tacos
- 1/4 cup low-sodium canned black beans
Daily total: 1,351 calories, 174 g carbohydrates
Healthy Drink Options
It's important to stay hydrated, especially in the summer. Sip water throughout each day, and choose from these other low-carbohydrate drink options.
Coffee + 2 tsp. 1% milk
6 calories, 1 g carbohydrates
1% Milk (8 oz.)
102 calories, 12 g carbohydrates
21 calories, 5.5 g carbohydrates
Healthy Dessert Options
We made room for dessert! Choose one occasionally to satisfy a craving.
118 calories, 16 g carbohydrates
122 calories, 19 g carbohydrates
147 calories, 27 g carbohydrates
Note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, carbohydrates, fiber, saturated fat and sodium. If another nutrient is of particular concern, speak with your health care provider about altering this meal plan to better suit your individual health needs.