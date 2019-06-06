5-Day Diabetes Meal Plan for Summer

Enjoy summer's bounty of fresh fruits and vegetables with this healthy 1,500-calorie meal plan that will help you lose weight and keep your blood sugar under control. We even saved room for dessert!

Yes, it's possible to eat deliciously with diabetes-especially in the summer when fruits and vegetables are ripe and in season. If you're feeling overwhelmed by the idea of planning your meals, try following a meal plan for a few days to see what a healthy eating plan should look like. This 5-day meal plan, based on a daily target of 1,500 calories and 165 grams carbs, features in-season fruits and vegetables, healthy fats and lean protein to promote weight loss and help you stabilize your blood sugar.

What makes this a healthy meal plan for diabetes?

We've included whole-grain carbohydrates to help keep you satisfied.

We cut back on saturated fats and sodium, which may negatively impact health.

The carbohydrates are balanced throughout the day with a goal of 3-4 carb servings (45-60 grams of carbohydrates) at each meal.

Each snack contains about 1 carb serving (15 grams of carbohydrates).

We've even saved room for dessert and drinks so you have healthy options when you have a craving.

How many daily calories should you aim for? Talk to your doctor or dietitian to determine what's right for you based on your age, activity level and weight-loss goals. In this plan, the calorie and carbohydrate totals are listed next to each meal and snack so you can swap in foods with similar nutrition as you like. And don't forget about leftovers! Save yourself some time by trading a lunch recipe for last night's dinner. Mix up your routine with these easy and delicious recipes that will have you out of the kitchen-and enjoying all that summer has to offer.

Day 1

Breakfast (360 calories, 40 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Strawberry-Orange Breakfast Cakes

1 clementine

A.M. Snack (154 calories, 20 g carbohydrates)

2 carrots

¼ cup hummus

Lunch (327 calories, 29 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Tomato Salad with Lemon-Basil Vinaigrette

Avocado Toast (1 slice whole-wheat toast + ½ avocado, mashed + 1 tsp. Sriracha)

P.M. Snack (141 calories, 17 g carbohydrates)

10 unsalted almonds

1 cup raspberries

Dinner (373 calories, 38 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Chipotle Chicken Satay with Grilled Vegetables

1/2 cup brown rice

Daily total: 1,355 calories, 145 g carbohydrates

Day 2

Breakfast (331 calories, 29 g carbohydrates)

1¼ cups nonfat plain Greek yogurt

¾ cup raspberries

2 Tbsp. walnuts

1 tsp. honey

A.M. Snack (143 calories, 15 g carbohydrates)

2 celery stalks

1 Tbsp. unsalted peanut butter

1 clementine

Lunch (289 calories, 37 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Pulled Chicken & Pickled Veggie Wraps

1 cup strawberries

P.M. Snack (185 calories, 17 g carbohydrates)

5 whole-wheat crackers

1 oz. reduced-fat Cheddar cheese

Dinner (408 calories, 45 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Better-Than-Takeout Burgers with Sweet Potato Fries

Daily total: 1,357 calories, 143 g carbohydrates

Day 3

Breakfast (296 calories, 41 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Coconut-Cashew Breakfast Bites

1 clementine

A.M. Snack (156 calories, 18 g carbohydrates)

1 cup sugar snap peas

¼ cup hummus

Lunch (375 calories, 33 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Grilled Salmon Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette

2 carrots

P.M. Snack (145 calories, 19 g carbohydrates)

10 unsalted almonds

1 peach

Dinner (351 calories, 45 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Sheet Pan Orange-Apricot Drumsticks

1 cup mixed greens

1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

Daily total: 1,323 calories, 156 g carbohydrates

Day 4

Breakfast (336 calories, 31 g carbohydrates)

1¼ cups nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1 cup sliced strawberries

2 Tbsp. walnuts

1 tsp. honey

A.M. Snack (146 calories, 15 g carbohydrates)

1 Tbsp. unsalted peanut butter

2 carrots

Lunch (329 calories, 40 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Chicken Potpie with Cauliflower Topping

2 clementines

P.M. Snack (139 calories, 15 g carbohydrates)

¼ cup part-skim mozzarella cheese

3 sliced tomatoes

Basil leaves

Dinner (365 calories, 49 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Broccolini, Chicken Sausage & Orzo Skillet

½ cup raspberries

Daily total: 1,314 calories, 150 g carbohydrates

Day 5

Breakfast (271 calories, 42 g carbohydrates)

1 slice whole-wheat toast

1 Tbsp. unsalted peanut butter

1 sliced banana

A.M. Snack (135 calories, 16 g carbohydrates)

1 cup raw green beans

¼ cup hummus

Lunch (378 calories, 55 g carbohydrates)

1 serving BLT Pizza

P.M. Snack (176 calories, 17 g carbohydrates)

1 hard-boiled egg

5 whole-wheat crackers

Dinner (392 calories, 44 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Raspberry-Pineapple Fish Tacos

1/4 cup low-sodium canned black beans

Daily total: 1,351 calories, 174 g carbohydrates

Healthy Drink Options

It's important to stay hydrated, especially in the summer. Sip water throughout each day, and choose from these other low-carbohydrate drink options.

Coffee + 2 tsp. 1% milk

6 calories, 1 g carbohydrates

1% Milk (8 oz.)

102 calories, 12 g carbohydrates

21 calories, 5.5 g carbohydrates

Healthy Dessert Options

We made room for dessert! Choose one occasionally to satisfy a craving.

118 calories, 16 g carbohydrates

122 calories, 19 g carbohydrates

147 calories, 27 g carbohydrates