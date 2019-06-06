5-Day Diabetes Meal Plan for Summer

Enjoy summer's bounty of fresh fruits and vegetables with this healthy 1,500-calorie meal plan that will help you lose weight and keep your blood sugar under control. We even saved room for dessert!

Micaela Young, M.S., C.P.T.
June 06, 2019
Yes, it's possible to eat deliciously with diabetes-especially in the summer when fruits and vegetables are ripe and in season. If you're feeling overwhelmed by the idea of planning your meals, try following a meal plan for a few days to see what a healthy eating plan should look like. This 5-day meal plan, based on a daily target of 1,500 calories and 165 grams carbs, features in-season fruits and vegetables, healthy fats and lean protein to promote weight loss and help you stabilize your blood sugar.

What makes this a healthy meal plan for diabetes?

  • We've included whole-grain carbohydrates to help keep you satisfied.
  • We cut back on saturated fats and sodium, which may negatively impact health.
  • The carbohydrates are balanced throughout the day with a goal of 3-4 carb servings (45-60 grams of carbohydrates) at each meal.
  • Each snack contains about 1 carb serving (15 grams of carbohydrates).
  • We've even saved room for dessert and drinks so you have healthy options when you have a craving.

How many daily calories should you aim for? Talk to your doctor or dietitian to determine what's right for you based on your age, activity level and weight-loss goals. In this plan, the calorie and carbohydrate totals are listed next to each meal and snack so you can swap in foods with similar nutrition as you like. And don't forget about leftovers! Save yourself some time by trading a lunch recipe for last night's dinner. Mix up your routine with these easy and delicious recipes that will have you out of the kitchen-and enjoying all that summer has to offer.

Day 1

Breakfast (360 calories, 40 g carbohydrates)

A.M. Snack (154 calories, 20 g carbohydrates)

  • 2 carrots
  • ¼ cup hummus

Lunch (327 calories, 29 g carbohydrates)

P.M. Snack (141 calories, 17 g carbohydrates)

  • 10 unsalted almonds
  • 1 cup raspberries

Dinner (373 calories, 38 g carbohydrates)

Daily total: 1,355 calories, 145 g carbohydrates

Day 2

Breakfast (331 calories, 29 g carbohydrates)

  • 1¼ cups nonfat plain Greek yogurt
  • ¾ cup raspberries
  • 2 Tbsp. walnuts
  • 1 tsp. honey

A.M. Snack (143 calories, 15 g carbohydrates)

  • 2 celery stalks
  • 1 Tbsp. unsalted peanut butter
  • 1 clementine

Lunch (289 calories, 37 g carbohydrates)

P.M. Snack (185 calories, 17 g carbohydrates)

  • 5 whole-wheat crackers
  • 1 oz. reduced-fat Cheddar cheese

Dinner (408 calories, 45 g carbohydrates)

Daily total: 1,357 calories, 143 g carbohydrates

Day 3

Breakfast (296 calories, 41 g carbohydrates)

A.M. Snack (156 calories, 18 g carbohydrates)

  • 1 cup sugar snap peas
  • ¼ cup hummus

Lunch (375 calories, 33 g carbohydrates)

P.M. Snack (145 calories, 19 g carbohydrates)

  • 10 unsalted almonds
  • 1 peach

Dinner (351 calories, 45 g carbohydrates)

Daily total: 1,323 calories, 156 g carbohydrates

Day 4

Breakfast (336 calories, 31 g carbohydrates)

  • 1¼ cups nonfat plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 cup sliced strawberries
  • 2 Tbsp. walnuts
  • 1 tsp. honey

A.M. Snack (146 calories, 15 g carbohydrates)

  • 1 Tbsp. unsalted peanut butter
  • 2 carrots

Lunch (329 calories, 40 g carbohydrates)

P.M. Snack (139 calories, 15 g carbohydrates)

  • ¼ cup part-skim mozzarella cheese
  • 3 sliced tomatoes
  • Basil leaves

Dinner (365 calories, 49 g carbohydrates)

Daily total: 1,314 calories, 150 g carbohydrates

Day 5

Breakfast (271 calories, 42 g carbohydrates)

  • 1 slice whole-wheat toast
  • 1 Tbsp. unsalted peanut butter
  • 1 sliced banana

A.M. Snack (135 calories, 16 g carbohydrates)

  • 1 cup raw green beans
  • ¼ cup hummus

Lunch (378 calories, 55 g carbohydrates)

P.M. Snack (176 calories, 17 g carbohydrates)

  • 1 hard-boiled egg
  • 5 whole-wheat crackers

Dinner (392 calories, 44 g carbohydrates)

Daily total: 1,351 calories, 174 g carbohydrates

Healthy Drink Options

It's important to stay hydrated, especially in the summer. Sip water throughout each day, and choose from these other low-carbohydrate drink options.

Coffee + 2 tsp. 1% milk

6 calories, 1 g carbohydrates

1% Milk (8 oz.)

102 calories, 12 g carbohydrates

Raspberry Ginger Lime Seltzer

21 calories, 5.5 g carbohydrates

Healthy Dessert Options

We made room for dessert! Choose one occasionally to satisfy a craving.

Key Lime Mason Jar Cheesecakes

118 calories, 16 g carbohydrates

Blueberry-Swirl Buttermilk Ice Cream

122 calories, 19 g carbohydrates

Mango Tiramisù

147 calories, 27 g carbohydrates

Note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, carbohydrates, fiber, saturated fat and sodium. If another nutrient is of particular concern, speak with your health care provider about altering this meal plan to better suit your individual health needs.

