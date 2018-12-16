Fun Planter Ideas That Will Brighten Up Your Indoor Kitchen Garden

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Pick the perfect pot for growing herbs and greens indoors with these 9 fun picks. Plus find tips for choosing the best container for your space.

(Photo: Ikea.com)

With so many pretty kitchen planters out there, it can be difficult to home in on the best ones for your indoor garden. We've rounded up nine of our favorite indoor kitchen planter ideas for herbs and greens, along with suggestions to help you make your selection.

(Photo: Anthropologie)

Add a fresh face to your kitchen with this whimsical collection of hand-painted flowerpots. The smallest size is ideal for starting plants from seed, which will take longer to outgrow the vessel than an already-growing seedling. (Buy it: $26.00, Anthropologie.com)

(Photo: Urban Outfitters)

This speckled stoneware pot will add a splash of color to your indoor herb garden. Drainage holes on the bottom ensure your fresh herbs won't get waterlogged. (buy it: $29.00, UrbanOutfitters.com)

(Photo: Ikea.com)

This genius planter design is great for small kitchens, because it allows you to utilize your vertical space to grow an herb garden rather than your counter tops. To create a vertical garden, hang your herbs by the window, then hook several hanging planters together by using the bar underneath (buy it: $12.99, Ikea.com).

(Photo: Williams-Sonoma)

Let your entryway coatrack double as a container garden with this planter made of on-trend copper. It's well-suited for a kitchen that lacks a sunny windowsill or is otherwise short on space (buy it: $179.95, Williams-Sonoma.com).

(Photo: Etsy)

Embrace the modern farmhouse look with these painted and sanded terra-cotta pots. Choose from a list of herbs or submit a request for custom text (buy it: from $15.00, Etsy.com).

(Image: Back to the Roots)

Eliminate the guesswork from kitchen gardening with these indoor planters that are as simple as popping the top, adding water and gently mixing in seeds. With the fun designs, you won't even notice it's a can (buy it: $24.99, BackToTheRoots.com).

(Image: Gardeners)

Pot up a centerpiece that doubles as a garden. This heavy-duty galvanized tray set comes with seven different pots for growing all your favorite herbs and greens. It can also be moved outside to give your plants extra rain or sunshine as needed (buy it: $39.95, Gardeners.com).

(Image: Crate&Barrel)

Perfect for windowsills, ledges and narrow tables, this sleek planter comes with kitchen shears for harvesting fresh herbs on the spot. Fill it with a single type of plant or mix and match (buy it: $39.95, CrateAndBarrel.com).

Tips for Choosing Your Planter

1. Make Sure It's the Right Size

Channel Goldilocks and make sure your kitchen planter is just right. Too-big containers will be difficult to move for cleaning or watering (plus will crowd your surfaces), and too-small containers will only contain fast-growing herbs and greens for a short time.

2. Ensure Proper Drainage

Excess moisture needs somewhere to go, or roots will become waterlogged. Select a container with drainage holes or place a layer of pebbles on the bottom of the pot.

3. Protect the Surface Underneath

Don't let important drainage ruin the surface under your pot. Keep floors, tabletops and woodwork safe by using a container that comes with a saucer or placing a plastic tray underneath. Check regularly to ensure no water is leaking through.

4. Think Outside the Box, er, Pot

Just because something isn't sold as a pot doesn't mean you can't put a plant in it. Repurpose stunning pottery, antique boxes or any other vessels you love. Just make sure your pick has never held any unsafe chemicals and doesn't contain any potentially harmful materials such as lead.

5. Consider Materials

Tried-and-true terra-cotta and clay are attractive, functional choices. The main drawbacks are that water evaporates faster than from plastic pots, and their heft may make moving larger vessels more difficult. Plastic pots are less expensive, lighter-weight and give water more mileage, but if you're concerned about chemicals in plastic you may wish to stick with stoneware.

6. Be Mindful of Your Decor