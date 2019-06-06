7-Day, 1,200-Calorie Low-Carb Meal Plan to Lose Weight

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This low-carb diet plan maps out 7 days of meals to help you lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds each week.

Research suggests that eating a low-calorie, low-carb diet can help you lose weight. And while popular low-carb diets, like the ketogenic diet and Atkins diet call for super-low carb limits, you don't actually need to go that low in order to lose the weight. In fact, eating too few carbs can make weight loss harder, as you miss out on key nutrients (like fiber from whole grains, beans, fruits and vegetables) that can help you to feel full and satisfied on fewer calories.

In this easy low-carb meal plan, we keep the carbs low, but not so low that you'll miss out on those important nutrients. Plus, we made sure to include enough protein each day (over 50 grams) to help you feel satisfied while cutting carbs and calories. At 1,200 daily calories, this low-carb high-protein meal plan can help you lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week, with modifications to bump it up to 1,500 or 2,000 calories, depending on your individual needs and health goals.

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Prepare the Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers to have for breakfast and snacks throughout the week. Meal prep the Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5.

Meal-Prep Tip: Pick up some air-tight glass containers to keep your meals fresh for the week. We love these ones from Amazon, $39.

Glass Meal-Prep Containers $34.99 shop it Amazon

Day 1

sheetpan salmon and veggies

Breakfast (201 calories, 14 g carbohydrates)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/3 cup blackberries

1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts (you can buy them in bulk on Amazon, $17)

A.M. Snack (70 calories, 18 g carbohydrates)

2 clementines

Lunch (360 calories, 30 g carbohydrates)

1 serving White Bean & Veggie Salad

P.M. Snack (32 calories, 7 g carbohydrates)

1/2 cup raspberries

Dinner (555 calories, 37 g carbohydrates)

Daily Totals: 1,218 calories, 75 g protein, 106 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 61 g fat, 1,123 mg sodium

To Make it 1,500 Calories: Add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Include all modifications for the 1,500 calorie day, plus add 1 medium orange to lunch and 2 sliced whole-wheat toast with 3 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to P.M. snack.

Day 2

6885399.jpg

Breakfast (288 calories, 22 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (131 calories, 35 g carbohydrates)

1 large pear

Lunch (344 calories, 47 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls

P.M. Snack (51 calories, 10 g carbohydrates)

1 large bell pepper, sliced

Dinner (394 calories, 14 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Homemade Chicken Tenders with Everything Bagel Seasoning over Salad

Daily Totals: 1,208 calories, 56 g protein, 128 g carbohydrates, 29 g fiber, 56 g fat, 1,419 mg sodium

To Make it 1,500 Calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin with 1 tsp. butter to breakfast and 1/3 cup hummus to P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Include all modifications for the 1,500 calorie day, plus add 1 clementine to lunch and 1 serving West Coast Avocado Toast to dinner.

Day 3

Chicken Cutlets with Sundried Tomato Cream Sauce

Breakfast (288 calories, 22 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (35 calories, 9 g carbohydrates)

1 clementine

Lunch (344 calories, 47 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls

P.M. Snack (131 calories, 35 g carbohydrates)

1 large pear

Dinner (411 calories, 25 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

2 cups steamed broccoli florets

Meal-Prep Tip: Prepare 2 servings Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding to have for breakfast on Days 4 & 5.

Daily Totals: 1,209 calories, 63 g protein, 138 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 50 g fat, 1344 mg sodium

To Make it 1,500 Calories: Add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Include all modifications for the 1,500 calorie day, plus add 1 whole-wheat English muffin with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to P.M. snack and add 3/4 cup cooked quinoa to dinner.

Day 4

containers of chipotle-lime cauliflower taco bowls

Breakfast (229 calories, 30 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding

A.M. Snack (35 calories, 9 g carbohydrates)

1 clementine

Lunch (344 calories, 47 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls

P.M. Snack (226 calories, 7 g carbohydrates)

Dinner (376 calories, 21 g carbohydrates)

Daily Totals: 1,210 calories, 57 g protein, 114 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 62 g fat, 1,552 mg sodium

To Make it 1,500 Calories: Add 22 dried walnut halves to A.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Include all modifications for the 1,500 calorie day, plus add 1 slice wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to lunch and add 1 1/2 servings Cauliflower Rice Pilaf to dinner.

Day 5

No-Noodle Eggplant Lasagna

Breakfast (229 calories, 30 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding

A.M. Snack (66 calories, 4 g carbohydrates)

1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

Lunch (344 calories, 47 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls

P.M. Snack (77 calories, 3 g carbohydrates)

10 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (490 calories, 27 g carbohydrates)

Meal-Prep Tip: Reserve 2 servings of the No-Noodle Eggplant Lasagna to have for lunch on Days 6 & 7.

Daily Totals: 1,206 calories, 61 g protein, 111 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 61 g fat, 1,502 mg sodium

To Make it 1,500 Calories: Add 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to A.M. snack and increase to 1/3 cup almonds at P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Include all modifications for the 1,500 calorie day, plus add 1 slice wheat bread with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and 1 sliced avocado to dinner.

Day 6

tofu veggie curry

Breakfast (201 calories, 14 g carbohydrates)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/3 cup blackberries

1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (131 calories, 35 g carbohydrates)

1 large pear

Lunch (348 calories, 30 g carbohydrates)

1 serving No-Noodle Eggplant Lasagna

1/3 cup pomegranate seeds

P.M. Snack (116 calories, 31 g carbohydrates)

1 large apple

Dinner (428 calories, 17 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Thai Tofu & Vegetable Curry with Zucchini Noodles

Daily Totals: 1,224 calories, 67 g protein, 127 g carbohydrates, 29 g fiber, 57 g fat, 1,012 mg sodium

To Make it 1,500 Calories: Increase to 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts at breakfast and add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Include all modifications for the 1,500 calorie day, plus add 1 slice wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter and 1 medium orange to breakfast and add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack.

Day 7

Shrimp Cauliflower Fried Rice

Breakfast (288 calories, 22 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (50 calories, 12 g carbohydrates)

2 medium carrots, sliced

Lunch (337 calories, 26 g carbohydrates)

1 serving No-Noodle Eggplant Lasagna

1 medium bell pepper, sliced

P.M. Snack (131 calories, 35 g carbohydrates)

1 large pear

Dinner (413 calories, 13 g carbohydrates)

Daily Totals: 1,219 calories, 73 g protein, 108 g carbohydrates, 29 g fiber, 57 g fat, 1,742 mg sodium

To Make it 1,500 Calories: Add 1/3 cup hummus to A.M. snack and add 1/4 cup guacamole to have with the bell peppers at lunch.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Include all modifications for the 1,500 calorie day, plus add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack and add 1 sliced avocado to dinner.