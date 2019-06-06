7-Day, 1,200-Calorie Low-Carb Meal Plan to Lose Weight
Research suggests that eating a low-calorie, low-carb diet can help you lose weight. And while popular low-carb diets, like the ketogenic diet and Atkins diet call for super-low carb limits, you don't actually need to go that low in order to lose the weight. In fact, eating too few carbs can make weight loss harder, as you miss out on key nutrients (like fiber from whole grains, beans, fruits and vegetables) that can help you to feel full and satisfied on fewer calories.
In this easy low-carb meal plan, we keep the carbs low, but not so low that you'll miss out on those important nutrients. Plus, we made sure to include enough protein each day (over 50 grams) to help you feel satisfied while cutting carbs and calories. At 1,200 daily calories, this low-carb high-protein meal plan can help you lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week, with modifications to bump it up to 1,500 or 2,000 calories, depending on your individual needs and health goals.
How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:
- Prepare the Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers to have for breakfast and snacks throughout the week.
- Meal prep the Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5.
Meal-Prep Tip: Pick up some air-tight glass containers to keep your meals fresh for the week.
Day 1
Breakfast (201 calories, 14 g carbohydrates)
- 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/3 cup blackberries
- 1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
A.M. Snack (70 calories, 18 g carbohydrates)
- 2 clementines
Lunch (360 calories, 30 g carbohydrates)
- 1 serving White Bean & Veggie Salad
P.M. Snack (32 calories, 7 g carbohydrates)
- 1/2 cup raspberries
Dinner (555 calories, 37 g carbohydrates)
Daily Totals: 1,218 calories, 75 g protein, 106 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 61 g fat, 1,123 mg sodium
To Make it 1,500 Calories: Add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Include all modifications for the 1,500 calorie day, plus add 1 medium orange to lunch and 2 sliced whole-wheat toast with 3 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to P.M. snack.
Day 2
Breakfast (288 calories, 22 g carbohydrates)
A.M. Snack (131 calories, 35 g carbohydrates)
- 1 large pear
Lunch (344 calories, 47 g carbohydrates)
P.M. Snack (51 calories, 10 g carbohydrates)
- 1 large bell pepper, sliced
Dinner (394 calories, 14 g carbohydrates)
Daily Totals: 1,208 calories, 56 g protein, 128 g carbohydrates, 29 g fiber, 56 g fat, 1,419 mg sodium
To Make it 1,500 Calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin with 1 tsp. butter to breakfast and 1/3 cup hummus to P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Include all modifications for the 1,500 calorie day, plus add 1 clementine to lunch and 1 serving West Coast Avocado Toast to dinner.
Day 3
Breakfast (288 calories, 22 g carbohydrates)
A.M. Snack (35 calories, 9 g carbohydrates)
- 1 clementine
Lunch (344 calories, 47 g carbohydrates)
P.M. Snack (131 calories, 35 g carbohydrates)
- 1 large pear
Dinner (411 calories, 25 g carbohydrates)
- 1 serving Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce
- 2 cups steamed broccoli florets
Meal-Prep Tip: Prepare 2 servings Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding to have for breakfast on Days 4 & 5.
Daily Totals: 1,209 calories, 63 g protein, 138 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 50 g fat, 1344 mg sodium
To Make it 1,500 Calories: Add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Include all modifications for the 1,500 calorie day, plus add 1 whole-wheat English muffin with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to P.M. snack and add 3/4 cup cooked quinoa to dinner.
Day 4
Breakfast (229 calories, 30 g carbohydrates)
- 1 serving Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding
A.M. Snack (35 calories, 9 g carbohydrates)
- 1 clementine
Lunch (344 calories, 47 g carbohydrates)
P.M. Snack (226 calories, 7 g carbohydrates)
Dinner (376 calories, 21 g carbohydrates)
Daily Totals: 1,210 calories, 57 g protein, 114 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 62 g fat, 1,552 mg sodium
To Make it 1,500 Calories: Add 22 dried walnut halves to A.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Include all modifications for the 1,500 calorie day, plus add 1 slice wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to lunch and add 1 1/2 servings Cauliflower Rice Pilaf to dinner.
Day 5
Breakfast (229 calories, 30 g carbohydrates)
- 1 serving Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding
A.M. Snack (66 calories, 4 g carbohydrates)
- 1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
Lunch (344 calories, 47 g carbohydrates)
P.M. Snack (77 calories, 3 g carbohydrates)
- 10 dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (490 calories, 27 g carbohydrates)
- 1 serving No-Noodle Eggplant Lasagna
- 1 serving Traditional Greek Salad
Meal-Prep Tip: Reserve 2 servings of the No-Noodle Eggplant Lasagna to have for lunch on Days 6 & 7.
Daily Totals: 1,206 calories, 61 g protein, 111 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 61 g fat, 1,502 mg sodium
To Make it 1,500 Calories: Add 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to A.M. snack and increase to 1/3 cup almonds at P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Include all modifications for the 1,500 calorie day, plus add 1 slice wheat bread with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and 1 sliced avocado to dinner.
Day 6
Breakfast (201 calories, 14 g carbohydrates)
- 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/3 cup blackberries
- 1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
A.M. Snack (131 calories, 35 g carbohydrates)
- 1 large pear
Lunch (348 calories, 30 g carbohydrates)
- 1 serving No-Noodle Eggplant Lasagna
- 1/3 cup pomegranate seeds
P.M. Snack (116 calories, 31 g carbohydrates)
- 1 large apple
Dinner (428 calories, 17 g carbohydrates)
Daily Totals: 1,224 calories, 67 g protein, 127 g carbohydrates, 29 g fiber, 57 g fat, 1,012 mg sodium
To Make it 1,500 Calories: Increase to 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts at breakfast and add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Include all modifications for the 1,500 calorie day, plus add 1 slice wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter and 1 medium orange to breakfast and add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack.
Day 7
Breakfast (288 calories, 22 g carbohydrates)
A.M. Snack (50 calories, 12 g carbohydrates)
- 2 medium carrots, sliced
Lunch (337 calories, 26 g carbohydrates)
- 1 serving No-Noodle Eggplant Lasagna
- 1 medium bell pepper, sliced
P.M. Snack (131 calories, 35 g carbohydrates)
- 1 large pear
Dinner (413 calories, 13 g carbohydrates)
- 1 serving Shrimp Cauliflower Fried Rice
- 2 cups mixed greens
- 1 serving Homemade Vinaigrette with Sesame & Ginger
Daily Totals: 1,219 calories, 73 g protein, 108 g carbohydrates, 29 g fiber, 57 g fat, 1,742 mg sodium
To Make it 1,500 Calories: Add 1/3 cup hummus to A.M. snack and add 1/4 cup guacamole to have with the bell peppers at lunch.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Include all modifications for the 1,500 calorie day, plus add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack and add 1 sliced avocado to dinner.
