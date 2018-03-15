Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Container gardening with peppers is a wonderful way to enjoy tangy bell peppers and spicy jalapeños alike. Learn how to grow peppers in a pot for maximum results, including how to water peppers, tips for growing peppers and more.

Growing peppers in containers is a great way to harvest homegrown produce even when you're short on space. With the right tools, the proper plants, sunlight, fertilizer and water, you'll be picking a peck of peppers before you know it. Learn eight easy steps to grow peppers in a pot this summer.

1. Select a Large Container

Peppers need room for their roots to spread, so choose a pot at least 12 inches in diameter. A young pepper plant may initially appear small in such a large vessel, but it will fill out the container when it's full size.

Purchase a pot with holes in the bottom, or drill your own to ensure adequate drainage. Use a plastic or metal pot in favor of fast-drying terra cotta, especially because peppers require consistently moist soil.

2. Fill Your Container with Organic Potting Mix

Use a seed starting mix or potting mix for your peppers. They drain much more thoroughly than garden soil, which is key to preventing peppers from becoming waterlogged. Look for a natural, organic potting mix-they're specially formulated for containers with nutrients already added. A good potting mix will hold moisture and provide the plant's roots with aeration and important nutrients.

Pepper plants are susceptible to blossom end rot, a condition where the ends of the vegetable turn black due to a lack of calcium. Combat this by adding calcium granules to the soil at planting time and then again as often as the particular brand of calcium you purchase prescribes.

3. Pick the Right Pepper Plant

Start with seedlings rather than using seed packets to help maximize the growing season and opt for compact varieties well-suited for containers, such as Bonnie Plants® Lunchbox Sweet Snacking Pepper and Jalapeño hot pepper, as opposed to larger varieties of pepper seeds that can tower over 3 feet tall. Luckily, many hot pepper plants are naturally small in stature.

4. Place Plants Outside in a Sunny, Warm Spot

Most pepper varieties hail from hotter climates, so it's no surprise that peppers peak during summer months in much of the United States. They thrive best at temperatures between 70 and 80°F during the day and 60 to 70°F at night. Too-hot or too-cold temps are not ideal for fruit production and may cause plant distress and misshapen fruits. So make sure to plant peppers after the last frost date.

Sun-loving peppers need a minimum of six hours of full sun per day, though more is preferable. A shaded backyard or covered patio will leave you with disappointing results, as will growing peppers indoors with a grow light. Seek a sunny front porch or driveway if needed.

5. Water & Feed the Plants

Peppers require consistently moist soil, and container-bound plants generally require more frequent watering than those in the ground. Plan on watering daily, especially in midsummer. Before watering, check the soil; you'll know the plant needs water if the top inch of soil is dry. If it's not dry, don't water-you'll risk overwatering the plant. Water early in the morning. Daytime watering evaporates too quickly to provide enough benefit, while nighttime watering can leave plants wet for too long and cause them to become waterlogged and harbor bacteria and fungi. A watering can will work just fine, as well a hose with a gentle-setting spray nozzle. Aim for the base of the plant, not the leaves.

Feed with a natural, organic plant food designed for fruits and vegetables, applying per the product label's instructions (about every 7-14 days). Feeding is especially important while the plants are flowering.

6. Harvest When Ready

To know when your peppers are ready to harvest, check the plant's tag to see what the mature color of the pepper should be. Bell peppers can be picked when green or left on the plant to turn yellow, orange and then red.

7. Eat Up!

Preserve your peppers with a sweet pickling brine or enjoy them fresh with one of these savory, summery dishes:

