7-Day Energy-Boosting Dinner Plan

When you need a little pick-me up, skip the sugar-laden energy drink that can lead you to crash and burn. Instead opt for natural energy-boosting foods and strategies. A light dinner can be just the thing to help boost your energy in the evening. The smaller volume of food means less energy needed for digestion, leaving more for the task at hand. Focusing on protein and limiting–not eliminating–carbs can keep the sleep promoting neurotransmitter, serotonin, at bay. Try these healthy recipes for a natural energy boost.