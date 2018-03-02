Clean Plate Club: Healthy Ideas for Picky Eaters

Got a picky eater or two on your hands? Try these healthy eating ideas and kid-approved recipes.
Penelope Wall March 02, 2018
We know the struggle is real when it comes to getting your kids to eat-or even try-their vegetables and other healthy foods. But don't give up! Research suggests that it can take 10 to 15 tries before a kid will actually eat-and like-a new food. So, when it comes to mealtime, be persistent (not pushy) and keep serving those healthy foods. We've got healthy ideas for picky eaters and kid-approved recipes.

Eat Your Veg

Don't Give Up: 5 Tips to Get Your Kids to Eat Everything

25 Vegetable Side Dish Ideas Kids Will Actually Like

Kid-Friendly Recipes

10 Easy Dinners Kids Can Help Cook

Super-Easy Casserole Recipes for Kids

Healthy Family Dinner Ideas

Super-Tasty Quinoa Recipes for Kids

So Sneaky!

5 Ways to Sneak Veggies into Family Meals

Healthy Recipes with Hidden Veggies

Healthy Snacks Kids Love

Colorful Veggie-Packed Hummus

Homemade Veggie Chips

Strawberry & Chocolate Frozen Yogurt Bark

Homemade Granola Bars

Sweeten the Deal

9 Vegetables You Can Eat for Dessert

4 Ways to Add Some Fun to Healthy Breakfast

