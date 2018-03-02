Clean Plate Club: Healthy Ideas for Picky Eaters

We know the struggle is real when it comes to getting your kids to eat-or even try-their vegetables and other healthy foods. But don't give up! Research suggests that it can take 10 to 15 tries before a kid will actually eat-and like-a new food. So, when it comes to mealtime, be persistent (not pushy) and keep serving those healthy foods. We've got healthy ideas for picky eaters and kid-approved recipes.