Reduce food waste with these cooking tips and leaf-to-root recipes that use the whole vegetable, including broccoli stems, carrots tops, kale ribs, beet greens and more.

Vegetables You Can Eat from Root to Stem

The average American household wastes about $2,000 worth of food a year. Fighting food waste sounds smart, right? What it doesn't sound: delicious. That's where this use-the-whole-veg, root-to-leaf cooking approach comes in. Here are some smart ways to make the most of your vegetable bounty. 100% outrageously good food. Zero waste.

1. Broccoli Stems

Use-All-the-Broccoli Stir-Fry

Broccoli florets usually take center stage, but the hard stems cook up to be delicious and tender, too, perfect as a side or a base for your dish. Here, spiralized broccoli stems transform into tender "noodles" in this lo mein–inspired dish. If you don't have a spiralizer, use a vegetable peeler to make long strips.

You can also eat broccoli stems:

Mashed with butter

Sautéed with garlic

Shredded into slaw

Stir-fried with oyster sauce

2. Carrot Tops

Roasted Carrot Tart with Carrot-Green Pesto

Yes! You can eat carrot tops. Use them just as you would any herb. Pro tip: When you buy untrimmed carrots, cut off the tops and store separately or they'll draw moisture from the carrots.

You can also eat carrot tops:

Added to green sauces, such as chimichurri

Fried to make crisp garnishes

Added to salads

Chopped into tabbouleh

Tossed with parsley, oranges and red onion

3. Leek Tops

Coriander-Crusted Cod with Leeks Two Ways

Recipes usually tell you to discard the dark green leek tops. Show them some love! Cooking them a bit longer makes them meltingly delicious. They're also high in fructans, a type of prebiotic fiber that contributes to good gut health.

You can also try leek tops:

Sautéed with sesame oil and peanuts

Roasted under a chicken

Caramelized into onion jam

Stir-fried with celery, pork and cashews

Added with other onions to French onion soup

4. Kale Ribs

Farro, Kale & Squash Salad

Think kale ribs are too tough to eat? Think again. After a good charring in the skillet, kale stems add a tender-crisp bite and touch of smokiness.

Try kale ribs:

Roasted with balsamic vinegar and tossed with Parmesan cheese

Wrapped with prosciutto and baked

Baked into a quiche

On top of a pizza

5. Cauliflower Stems

Cauliflower Steaks with Parmesan Cauliflower Rice & Romesco

Love cauliflower rice? Get the most out of your head. Dice the ribs and cut the greens into slivers and throw them in. Because they're thicker, the ribs take a little more time, so cook in oil for 2 to 3 minutes before you add in the rest of your "rice" and the leaves.

Other ways to enjoy cauliflower stems:

Pureed with leeks to make a creamy soup

Steamed and pureed with roasted garlic

Roasted with olive oil and rosemary

Spiralized and roasted, served with aioli

6. Collard Stalks

Chicken & Collard Green Spring Rolls

Woody collard stalks just need a little extra prep to show their softer side. For instance, a quick pickling turns collard stems from trash to a treasure, adding a pleasant tang to these leaf-wrapped spring rolls.

Some more ways to enjoy collard stalks:

Sautéed with bacon and cider vinegar

Stir-fried with fish sauce and lime juice

Braised with white wine and herbs

Added to an omelet

Added to split pea soup

7. Beet Greens

Roasted Beet Crostini

The entire beet plant-roots, stems and greens-is edible and can be eaten raw or cooked. In this stunning appetizer, the beets are roasted then pureed with goat cheese for a creamy ruby-red spread. The greens and stems are sautéed with olive oil and garlic for the topping.

Some more ways to enjoy beet greens:

Tossed in a salad with cooked beets

Sliced up for a veggie slaw

Sautéed with olive oil and garlic

Added to borscht

