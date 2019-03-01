30 Days of Healthy Meal Prep

With simple prep each week, you can stock your fridge and freezer with heat and eat meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Take this healthy meal-prep challenge to get started by learning the basics.

Sometimes healthy eating takes a little prep work. When weeknights get hectic (and let's be honest-when don't they?) meal prep is the key to getting healthy dinners on the table. Not to mention, making sure you're eating good-for-you breakfasts, snacks and lunches. This 30-day challenge offers healthy meal-prep recipes, weekly meal prep plans, expert prep and planning tips including shopping lists and will become your healthy blueprint for the month.

Set Yourself Up for a Month of Meal Prep Success

Whether you're just getting started with meal prep or have been prepping for ages, these meal-prep tips outline the basics of meal prep and what you need to make it a success.

cheap meal plan basics

South of the Border Buddha Bowls

4694682.jpg

Best Poached Chicken

Easy Meal-Prep Plans

These easy-to-follow meal-prep plans map out exactly what needs to happen in order to make a healthy meal, be it breakfast, lunch or dinner. Pick one of the plan to try this week for meal prep.

How to Meal-Prep a Week of Healthy Family Dinners on Sunday

Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato

Fresh meals in containers stacked in the fridge

A Sunday Meal-Prep Plan When You Only Have 30 Minutes

Watch & Learn: How to Make Meal Prep Easy

Follow along and watch as we meal prep everything from Freezer Smoothie Packs to a week of healthy vegan lunches.

30-Days of Meal Prep Recipes

Meal prep your way through the month with these healthy meal-prep recipes. Make them all, or just pick a few here and there to make you week of meals as easy as can be.

4694682.jpg

4694709.jpg

Shredded Chicken Master Recipe

Vegetarian No-Sugar Meal Plan

4552587.jpg

4548027.jpg

Cherry-Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

Caramelized Onion and Brussels Sprout Gallette

Avocado Hummus

Make-Ahead Smoothie Freezer Packs

Sheet-Pan Roasted Root Vegetables

Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding﻿

Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos

Spicy Slaw Bowls with Shrimp & Edamame

Roasted Chicken

Meal-Prep Cilantro-Lime Chicken Bowls

7-Day Superfood Lunch Plan to Pack for Work

Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats

Meal-Prep Curried Chicken & Chili-Lime Chicken

Homemade Trail Mix

bowl of quinoa

Apple Spice Muffins

3833448.jpg

Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl with Cauliflower Rice

Fruit & Nuts Snack Mix

Sheet Pan Eggs with Spinach & Ham

Freezer Bean & Cheese Burritos

delicious looking green salad

Chicken Curry Cup of Noodles

Classic Cobb Mason Jar Salad