30 Days of Healthy Meal Prep
With simple prep each week, you can stock your fridge and freezer with heat and eat meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Take this healthy meal-prep challenge to get started by learning the basics.
Sometimes healthy eating takes a little prep work. When weeknights get hectic (and let's be honest-when don't they?) meal prep is the key to getting healthy dinners on the table. Not to mention, making sure you're eating good-for-you breakfasts, snacks and lunches. This 30-day challenge offers healthy meal-prep recipes, weekly meal prep plans, expert prep and planning tips including shopping lists and will become your healthy blueprint for the month.
Related: Meal Planning 101
Set Yourself Up for a Month of Meal Prep Success
Whether you're just getting started with meal prep or have been prepping for ages, these meal-prep tips outline the basics of meal prep and what you need to make it a success.
Easy Meal-Prep Plans
These easy-to-follow meal-prep plans map out exactly what needs to happen in order to make a healthy meal, be it breakfast, lunch or dinner. Pick one of the plan to try this week for meal prep.
Watch & Learn: How to Make Meal Prep Easy
Follow along and watch as we meal prep everything from Freezer Smoothie Packs to a week of healthy vegan lunches.
30-Days of Meal Prep Recipes
Meal prep your way through the month with these healthy meal-prep recipes. Make them all, or just pick a few here and there to make you week of meals as easy as can be.