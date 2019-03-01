30 Days of Healthy Meal Prep

With simple prep each week, you can stock your fridge and freezer with heat and eat meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Take this healthy meal-prep challenge to get started by learning the basics.

Devon O'Brien
Updated January 07, 2020
Sometimes healthy eating takes a little prep work. When weeknights get hectic (and let's be honest-when don't they?) meal prep is the key to getting healthy dinners on the table. Not to mention, making sure you're eating good-for-you breakfasts, snacks and lunches. This 30-day challenge offers healthy meal-prep recipes, weekly meal prep plans, expert prep and planning tips including shopping lists and will become your healthy blueprint for the month.

Set Yourself Up for a Month of Meal Prep Success

Whether you're just getting started with meal prep or have been prepping for ages, these meal-prep tips outline the basics of meal prep and what you need to make it a success.

A Beginner's Guide to Meal Prep

7 Tips to Help You Master Meal Prep

5 Healthy Meal Prep Ideas We Love

The Best Base Recipes to Make for Meal Prep

Easy Meal-Prep Plans

These easy-to-follow meal-prep plans map out exactly what needs to happen in order to make a healthy meal, be it breakfast, lunch or dinner. Pick one of the plan to try this week for meal prep.

How to Meal-Prep a Week of Healthy Family Dinners on Sunday

Make-Ahead Breakfast Meal Plan

How to Meal Prep a Week of High-Protein Lunches in 30 Minutes

A Sunday Meal-Prep Plan When You Only Have 30 Minutes

Watch & Learn: How to Make Meal Prep Easy

Follow along and watch as we meal prep everything from Freezer Smoothie Packs to a week of healthy vegan lunches.

30-Days of Meal Prep Recipes

Meal prep your way through the month with these healthy meal-prep recipes. Make them all, or just pick a few here and there to make you week of meals as easy as can be.

Colorful Roasted Sheet-Pan Veggies

Soy-Lime Roasted Tofu

Shredded Chicken Master Recipe

Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato

Chicken Sausage and Peppers

Easy Brown Rice

Cherry-Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

Slow-Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup Meal-Prep Freezer Pack

Avocado Hummus

Make-Ahead Smoothie Freezer Packs

Sheet-Pan Roasted Root Vegetables

Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding

Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos

Spicy Slaw Bowls with Shrimp & Edamame

Roasted Chickens

Meal-Prep Cilantro-Lime Chicken Bowls

Roasted Salmon Rice Bowl with Beets & Brussels

Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats

Meal-Prep Curried Chicken & Chili-Lime Chicken

Homemade Trail Mix

Basic Quinoa

Apple Spice Muffins

Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal

Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl with Cauliflower Rice

Fruit & Nuts Snack Mix

Sheet-Pan Eggs with Spinach & Ham

Freezer Bean & Cheese Burritos

Citrus Lime Tofu Salad

Chicken Curry Cup of Noodles

Classic Cobb Mason Jar Salad

Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix

