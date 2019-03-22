7-Day Meal Plan: Our Best Budget Dinners to Save You $130 This Week

Cooking more meals at home is a sure way eat healthy and cut down on total food costs to save you big bucks over the course of the year. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average American family spends upwards of $7,000 on food annually, with 43 percent of that total (or roughly $3,000) going toward restaurant and takeout meals. And with a dinner out costing anywhere between $12 and $30 per person (or an average of $21), it doesn't take long for the bill to add up.

In this 7-day meal plan, cheap ingredients and pantry staples (like whole-wheat pasta, canned chickpeas and canned tomatoes) are the secret to budget meal planning and making healthy, cost-friendly dinners. Coming in at a total weekly cost of about $15 per person (or $60 for a family of 4), this healthy meal plan on a budget will feed you for the whole week for less than what a single dinner out might cost. Let's do the math: Seven days of dinner out at an average of $21 per meal = $147, versus seven days of dinner at home, using the recipes in this meal plan = $15, which would put you at a savings of about $130 per person per week! With the healthy budget recipes in this week's meal plan, you'll keep your stomach happy and give your wallet a break.

Day 1: Noodle-Less Lasagna

4464292.jpg Image zoom

Noodle-Less Lasagna: This veg-heavy lasagna recipe uses pantry staples, like canned tomatoes and dried herbs, to create a delicious and satisfying dinner. Slices of roasted eggplant and zucchini act as the noodles in this healthy lasagna, and sweet Italian sausage (a relatively inexpensive meat option) adds savory flavor. Serve with: 1 1/2 cups mixed greens dressed with 1 Tbsp. vinaigrette.

= $2.44 per serving

Day 2: Ravioli & Vegetable Soup

3833507.jpg Image zoom

Ravioli & Vegetable Soup: Frozen veggies and ravioli cook in a soupy broth made of canned tomatoes and dried herbs to make a light but filling main course. Look for whole-wheat or whole-grain ravioli in the refrigerated or frozen section of the supermarket, or substitute tortellini. Serve with: 2 slices whole-wheat baguette, toasted and drizzled with 1 tsp. olive oil.

= $2.13 per serving

Day 3: Jalapeño-Popper Stuffed Chicken

3759384.jpg Image zoom

Jalapeño-Popper Stuffed Chicken: Five ingredients (not including salt, pepper and olive oil) is all you need to make this mouthwatering stuffed chicken breast with a creamy jalapeño-popper filling. Serve with: 1 cup Steamed Fresh Green Beans.

= $2.28 per serving

Day 4: Two-Cheese Fusilli with Marinated Tomatoes

4526587.jpg Image zoom

Two-Cheese Fusilli with Marinated Tomatoes: In this healthy vegetarian recipe, cheap whole-wheat fusilli combines with tomatoes, garlic and cheese to create a delicious pasta dinner. This recipe calls for fresh tomatoes, but you could substitute canned tomatoes. For the most flavor, choose canned whole tomatoes and dice them yourself.

= $1.71 per serving

Day 5: Bacon-Wrapped Chicken with Roasted Zucchini

4536245.jpg Image zoom

Bacon-Wrapped Chicken with Roasted Zucchini: We wrap tender chicken with strips of bacon that crisp up when placed under the broiler. It's a fast recipe for a satisfying, healthy meal. Serve with: 1/2 cup cooked brown rice.

= $1.79 per serving

Day 6: Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Chickpeas & Spinach

5571688.jpg Image zoom

Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Chickpeas & Spinach: Canned chickpeas, canned tomatoes and eggs-all affordable and versatile budget ingredients-come together to create a creamy, tomatoey, one-dish skillet dinner that's ready in a quick 25 minutes. Serve with some fresh baguette slices to sop up any remaining sauce. Serve with: 1 4-inch chunk baguette

= $1.94 per serving

Day 7: No-Cook Black Bean Salad

salad Image zoom

No-Cook Black Bean Salad: In this flavorful no-cook bean salad recipe, low-cost canned black beans are amplified into a delicious dinner salad when mixed with corn, tomatoes, red onions and leafy greens and dressed with a creamy easy-to-make avocado dressing.

= $3.58 per serving

Watch How to Make Noodle-Less Lasagna