Grab & Go Breakfast Meal Plan

For a quick breakfast you can take on the go, try one of this week's tasty meal ideas. Save time during the week by making your breakfast ahead of time on a Sunday. Or pack up a healthy meal to bring to work. With this healthy meal plan, there's no excuse for not eating breakfast every day this week.

Vegetarian No-Sugar Meal Plan

Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato: Meal-prep on the weekend can help ease the morning rush. Bake up a batch of these mini quiches in your muffin tin on Sunday for a ready-to-eat morning meal all week. With 14 grams of protein per serving, this satisfying breakfast will help carry you through until lunch.

Day 2: Mango Piña Colada Smoothie

3759450.jpg

Mango Piña Colada Smoothie: Pack your smoothie in a mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go. Mango adds sweetness to the traditional piña colada flavors of pineapple and coconut in this healthy fruit smoothie recipe.

3879391.jpg

Seeded Whole-Grain Quick Bread: Bake a hearty loaf of bread on Sunday and you can enjoy it all week-if it doesn't disappear first. This quick bread recipe, covered with a mix of healthy high-fiber seeds, is the perfect vehicle for both sweet and savory toppings, so try it as avocado toast one day and with honey and fruit the next.

glass jar of strawberry & yogurt parfait

Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait: This fruity parfait can be layered in a jar the night before to literally grab-and-go in the morning! Choose plain yogurt and add your own sweetener to help keep a lid on added sugars. Pack the granola separately until you're ready to eat so it doesn't get soggy.

Day 5: Green Eggs & Ham Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

3758214.jpg

Green Eggs & Ham Bagel Breakfast Sandwich: Skip the fast food egg sandwich and make your own healthier version in just minutes. This healthy bagel sandwich, with layers of savory ham, Swiss cheese, egg and spinach, is ready in just 5 minutes and can be wrapped up in foil to enjoy on-the-go.

Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin: To make your own super-fast no-sugar-added jam topping, microwave frozen berries for 30 seconds and then stir in chia seeds. The chia seeds and a layer of peanut butter add heart-healthy omega-3s, making this breakfast even more nutritious.

Day 7: Apple Spice Muffins

Apple Spice Muffins

Apple Spice Muffins: Freezable muffins are a great back-up option to grab and go. These hearty whole-grain apple muffins can be made ahead of time and frozen for up to two weeks. When you're ready to eat, just pop one in the microwave for a quick 15 seconds to take the chill off. Pair with a creamy latte for a little extra protein.

