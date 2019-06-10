7-Day High-Blood Pressure Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

This week-long meal plan is delicious way to to keep your blood pressure in check and your heart healthy.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, about 75 million American adults have high-blood pressure (that's 1 in 3 adults). The tricky thing is that people may not even know they're included in this statistic because high-blood pressure (also known as hypertension) usually presents with no symptoms. If left untreated, high blood pressure can increase the chances of a heart attack and stroke, which is why it's important to get your blood pressure checked regularly with your doctor.

The good news is that by eating a balanced diet and leading an overall healthy lifestyle, you can help to keep blood pressure levels in check. The meals and snacks in this 7-day 2,000-calorie meal plan follow both the DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) eating pattern and the American Heart Association recommendations for a heart-healthy diet. You'll find plenty of fiber-rich fruits, vegetables and whole grains, lean protein, low-fat dairy and healthy fats like olive oil, walnuts and avocado. We included lots of high-potassium foods, such as cantaloupe, sweet potatoes and white beans, and seasoned dishes with just a little bit of salt-a combination that works together to keep blood pressure balanced. Lowering your blood pressure can sometimes be about more than just your diet. Talk to your doctor about adding in an exercise program and other healthy lifestyle factors (think: not smoking or decreasing daily stress).

Day 1

bowl of low-sodium chicken dish

Breakfast (437 calories, 275 mg sodium)

1 servingQuick-Cooking Oats

1/4 cup raisins

1/2 servingSpinach-Avocado Smoothie

Top oats with raisins and a pinch of cinnamon. Enjoy alongside half of the smoothie (save the other half for a mid-morning snack).

A.M. Snack (243 calories, 120 mg sodium)

• 1 cup raspberries

Lunch (400 calories, 639 mg sodium)

• 1 serving Quick Creamy Tomato Cup-of-Soup

Easy Grilled Cheese

• 2 tsp. unsalted butter

• 2 slices whole-wheat bread

• 3 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese

Spread butter on one side of each of the bread slices. Place 1 slice, buttered-side down, in a warm skillet. Top with cheese and the other slice of bread, buttered-side up. Cook on each side until golden brown and the cheese has melted.

P.M. Snack (210 calories, 54 mg sodium)

1 medium banana

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (577 calories, 363 mg sodium)

• 1 serving Jerk Chicken & Pineapple Slaw

• 1 1/2 cup Easy Brown Rice

Evening Snack (109 calories, 2 mg sodium)

• 2 servings Pineapple Nice Cream

Daily Totals: 1,977 calories, 82 g protein, 319 g carbohydrate, 41 g fiber, 50 g fat, 15.5 g saturated fat, 4,715 mg potassium, 1,454 mg sodium

Day 2

containers of spiralized zuccini noodles and sauce

Breakfast (380 calories, 126 mg sodium)

• 1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (235 calories, 98 mg sodium)

1 cup frozen raspberries, thawed

1/2 cup plain nonfat yogurt

2 tsp. honey

1 Tbsp. chia seeds

Top yogurt with raspberries, honey and chia seeds.

Lunch (501 calories, 592 mg sodium)

1 servingZucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognesetopped with 1 Tbsp. basil-infused olive oil

1 medium apple, sliced

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

P.M. Snack (159 calories, 26 mg sodium)

1 cup cubed cantaloupe

8 walnut halves

Dinner (526 calories, 680 mg sodium)

1 servingEasy Pea & Spinach Carbonara

1/2 servingBasic Green Salad with Vinaigrette(about 1 cup)

1 Tbsp. slivered almonds to top salad

Evening Snack (179 calories, 4 mg sodium)

• 2 servings Strawberry Nice Cream

Daily Totals: 1,980 calories, 82 g protein, 265 g carbohydrate, 53 g fiber, 77 g fat, 15 g saturated fat, 4,778 mg potassium, 1,528 mg sodium

Day 3

Skillet Lemon Chicken & Potatoes with Kale

Breakfast (419 calories, 238 mg sodium)

• 1 serving Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

• 1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (133 calories, 26 mg sodium)

1 cup cubed cantaloupe

6 walnut halves

Lunch (431 calories, 557 mg sodium)

• 1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese topped with 1 Tbsp. basil-infused olive oil

• 1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (263 calories, 80 mg sodium)

1 medium banana

1 1/2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (528 calories, 567 mg sodium)

Evening Snack (201 calories, 6 mg sodium)

3 cups air-popped popcorn topped with 1 Tbsp. no-salt-added garlic & herb seasoning

1/4 cup raisins

Daily Totals: 1,974 calories, 80 g protein, 238 g carbohydrate, 37 g fiber, 88 g fat, 15.5 g saturated fat, 5,176 mg potassium, 1,473 mg sodium

Day 4

Southwestern Salmon Cobb Salad

Breakfast (419 calories, 238 mg sodium)

• 1 serving Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

• 1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (219 calories, 2 mg sodium)

1 cup raspberries

3 Tbsp. almonds

Lunch (491 calories, 557 mg sodium)

• 1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese topped with 1 1/2 Tbsp. basil-infused olive oil

• 1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (210 calories, 54 mg sodium)

1 medium banana

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (506 calories, 674 mg sodium)

• 1 serving Southwestern Salmon Cobb Salad

• 5-oz. glass red wine

Evening Snack (177 calories, 2 mg sodium)

• 3 cups air-popped popcorn topped with 2 tsp. olive oil and 1 Tbsp. no-salt-added garlic & herb seasoning

Daily Totals: 2,021 calories, 90 g protein, 199 g carbohydrate, 44 g fiber, 95 g fat, 20 g saturated fat, 5,365 mg potassium, 1,527 mg sodium

Day 5

Bean & Barley Soup

Breakfast (419 calories, 238 mg sodium)

• 1 serving Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

• 1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (218 calories, 98 mg sodium)

1 cup frozen raspberries, thawed

1/2 cup plain nonfat yogurt

1 1/2 Tbsp. chia seeds

Top yogurt with raspberries, walnuts and chia seeds.

Lunch (491 calories, 557 mg sodium)

• 1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese topped with 1 1/2 Tbsp. basil-infused olive oil

• 1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (206 calories, 1 mg sodium)

• 1/4 cup almonds

Dinner (431 calories, 634 mg sodium)

• 1 serving Bean & Barley Soup

• 1 cup mixed greens dressed with 2 tsp. olive oil & 1 tsp. vinegar

Evening Snack (219 calories, 2 mg sodium)

• 3 cups air-popped popcorn topped with 1 Tbsp. each olive oil and no-salt-added garlic & herb seasoning

Daily Totals: 1,984 calories, 73 g protein, 230 g carbohydrate, 54 g fiber, 109 g fat, 15 g saturated fat, 4,763 mg potassium, 1,530 mg sodium

Day 6

Sour Cream-&-Herb Baked Potatoes

Breakfast (451 calories, 154 mg sodium)

1 servingQuick-Cooking Oats

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

1 medium banana

Top oats with walnuts, banana and a pinch of cinnamon.

A.M. Snack (330 calories, 286 mg sodium)

1 cup frozen raspberries, thawed

1 1/2 cup plain nonfat yogurt

1 Tbsp. chia seeds

Top yogurt with raspberries, almonds and chia seeds.

Lunch (416 calories, 638 mg sodium)

• 1 serving Quick Creamy Tomato Cup-of-Soup

Easy Grilled Cheese

• 2 tsp. olive oil

• 2 slices whole-wheat bread

• 3 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese

Heat oil in skillet. Place 1 slice of bread in hot skillet. Top with cheese and the other slice of bread. Cook on each side until golden brown and the cheese has melted.

P.M. Snack (318 calories, 58 mg sodium)

1 medium banana

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

1/4 cup raisins

Dinner (399 calories, 141 mg sodium)

• 1 serving Sour Cream & Herbed Baked Potatoes

• 2 cups mixed greens dressed with 1 Tbsp. olive oil & 2 tsp. vinegar

Evening Snack (179 calories, 4 mg sodium)

• 2 servings Strawberry Nice Cream

Daily Totals: 1,993 calories, 67 g protein, 299 g carbohydrate, 46 g fiber, 69 g fat, 16 g saturated fat, 5,736 mg potassium, 1,281 mg sodium

Day 7

Tuna, White Bean & Dill Salad

Breakfast (367 calories, 264 mg sodium)

1 cup nonfat milk

1 cup bran cereal

1 cup blueberries

1 Tbsp. slivered almonds

Top cereal with blueberries and slivered almonds.

A.M. Snack (266 calories, 0 mg sodium)

1 medium orange

2 Tbsp. walnuts

1/4 cup raisins

Lunch (461 calories, 680 mg sodium)

1 servingTuna, White Bean & Dill Salad

1 slice whole-wheat bread, halved

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (234 calories, 192 mg sodium)

1 cup strawberries

1 cup plain nonfat yogurt

1 Tbsp. chia seeds

Top yogurt with strawberries and chia seeds.

Dinner (457 calories, 387 mg sodium)

• 1 serving Toaster Oven Tostada

Evening Snack (219 calories, 5 mg sodium)

• 3 cups air-popped popcorn topped with 1 Tbsp. each olive oil and no-salt-added garlic & herb seasoning

Daily Totals: 2,004 calories, 83 g protein, 295 g carbohydrate, 66 g fiber, 72 g fat, 12 g saturated fat, 4,945 mg potassium, 1,529 mg sodium

