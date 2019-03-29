Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

In this easy lunch meal-prep plan, we walk you through five super-simple base recipes that come together to create delicious vegan lunches for the week.

If you think you can't eat healthy when you're short on time, meal prepping a week of vegan lunches can help! Meal prepping is budget-friendly, helps you stick to your diet and saves time during the busy week. Eating a vegan diet (or simply eating more plant-based foods) can decrease your risk for heart disease, diabetes and certain types of cancer. Plus, thanks to all the filling high-fiber food (think veggies, fruit, whole grains and beans), you'll be more satisfied and are more likely to lose or maintain your weight.

In this easy meal-prep plan, we walk you through five super-simple base recipes that come together to create delicious vegan lunches for the week. We already mapped out the prep plan for you (shopping list included!) and came up with some simple recipe ideas to create for the week (scroll down to the bottom of the page to see the ideas).

Watch: How to Meal-Prep for a Week of Vegan Lunches

Base Recipes to Meal-Prep

Make these ahead on Sunday:

We added a few extra shopping-list items, like sunflower seeds and mixed greens, which we use in the meal ideas at the bottom of the page. Depending on how many people you are meal prepping for, you may need to adjust the recipes to account for more or fewer servings. If you end up making more than you need, use the leftovers for dinner this week.

How to Meal-Prep a Week of Vegan Lunches

Our step-by-step plan has you starting with the recipe that takes the longest to prepare. While things are cooking, you'll prep the other menu items.

Step 1: Make the Soy-Lime Roasted Tofu

4694709.jpg

The savory citrus marinade soaks in and adds lots of delicious flavor to this roasted tofu recipe. Let the tofu marinate, and once it's in the oven roasting, move on to Step 2 and cook the rice.

Super Fast Meal-Prep Tip: Low-sodium canned beans and chickpeas are a fast and easy protein-rich alternative.

Step 2: Make the Easy Brown Rice

4548027.jpg

This foolproof recipe yields perfect brown rice every time. Make a double batch and freeze what you don't use-having precooked rice on hand will save you 45 minutes of cook time the next time you need it. As the rice simmers, chop the veggies and get them in the oven for Step 3.

Super Fast Meal-Prep Tip: Use precooked brown rice from the grocery store for even faster meal prep.

Step 3: Make the Colorful Roasted Sheet-Pan Veggies

4694682.jpg

This formula for colorful roasted vegetables makes it easy to meet your veggie quota. Use this formula each week to make a big batch of your favorite veggies. As the tofu and veggies roast and the brown rice simmers, make the Creamy Vegan Cashew Sauce and the Citrus-Lime Vinaigrette.

Super Fast Meal-Prep Tip: Buy prechopped veggies from the produce section of your grocery store to cut down on prep time, or check the buffet section or deli counter for already-roasted veggies.

Step 4: Make the Creamy Vegan Cashew Sauce

4694686.jpg

This creamy sauce goes well on top of just about anything. Swap in cilantro and lime juice for a different flavor combination.

Super Fast Meal Prep Tip: Mix flavored prepared hummus with a little warm water to thin it out into a sauce-like consistency.

Step 5: Make the Citrus-Lime Vinaigrette

4552460.jpg

Tangy and spicy, this citrus-lime vinaigrette is great poured over a salad, or mixed into a grain bowl.

Super Fast Meal Prep Tip: Opt for a premade salad dressing made with a healthy fat, like olive oil or canola oil.

Step 6: Assemble Your Lunches!

You can either build all five of your lunches now and place them in separate storage containers, (To buy: amazon.com, $30 for 5) or store the five base recipes separately in large meal-prep containers (To buy: amazon.com, $15 for 1) and build your lunches as you need them. For the salad recipes, wait until the night before to add the greens so they don't wilt and store the sauce or vinaigrette separately (To buy: amazon.com, $12 for 8) and add right before eating. Or, try packing your salads in a mason jar following this formula.

Healthy Vegan Meal-Prep Lunches

With all the base recipes ready to go, now it's time to build your lunches!

Day 1: Roasted Veggie & Tofu Brown Rice Bowl

sugar detox meal

Day 2: Citrus Lime Tofu Salad

delicious looking green salad

Day 3: Easy Brown Rice & Veggie Wrap

4727243.jpg

Day 4: Edamame & Veggie Rice Bowl

Edamame Veggie Rice Bowl

Day 5: Roasted Veggie Mason Jar Salad

Roasted Veggie Mason Jar Salad