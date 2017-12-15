Technical Questions

How do I enable cookies?

The membership functions on our site require you to allow cookies on your computer.

Internet Explorer 10.0 or above for Windows:

1. In Internet Explorer, click the Alt key on your keyboard and select the Tools menu dropdown.

2. Select Internet Options.

3. Click the Privacy tab.

4. Click the Sites button. This will launch the Per Site Privacy Actions window.

5. Type EatingWell.com in the Address of website text box and click on the Allow button.

6. Click the OK button near the bottom of the window.

7. Set and test your EatingWell cookie by clicking here and following the directions listed.

Firefox version 31.0 (current version, Mac or PC):

1. Click the Menu icon and select Options.

2. Click the Privacy tab.

3. In the History area, make sure the drop­down menu displays "Remember history."

4. Set and test your EatingWell cookie by clicking here and following the directions listed.

Safari version 7.0 for MacOS:

1. Click in the Safari Menu in Safari.

2. Click Preferences in the window.

3. In the new window, click the privacy icon near the top of the window.

4. Under Cookies and other website data select Details.

5. Make sure that EatingWell.com has been added to this list.

6. Click Done to save changes.

Google Chrome 36.0 (current version, Mac or PC):

1. Click the Menu icon at the top right of the browser.

2. Select Settings in the drop­down menu.

3. Click Show advanced settings.

4. Under Privacy, view Content Settings.

5. Under Cookies ensure Allow local data to be set is selected.

6. Click Done once you have set Google Chrome to allow cookies.

How do I print a recipe?

Printing directly from any recipe page is easy. Simply click the Printer icon button located on the recipe page, located above the recipe ingredients. You will then be taken to a Print Preview page, and then can click Print.

Help! My Recipe will not print!

Some browsers have difficulty with page formats and only read the advertising and framing on the page, not the recipe. An easy way to print the recipe is to use a printer-friendly format. You can use our printer­friendly option by clicking on the Print button located above the recipe ingredients.

Clearing cache

If you are experiencing page loading problems or are viewing old pages, try clearing your temporary internet files or cache.

Internet Explorer 10.0 or above for Windows:

1. In Internet Explorer, click the Alt key on your keyboard and select the Tools menu dropdown.

2. Select Internet Options.

3. The Browsing history files should be on the first screen of the General tab.

4. Click the Delete button to Delete Browsing History (not the cookies).

5. On the Delete Browsing History window, select Temporary Internet files and website files and History.

6. Click the Delete button to clear up files that may be clogging up your computer.

Firefox version 31.0 (current version, Mac or PC):

1. Click the Menu icon and select Options.

2. Select the Advanced panel.

3. Click the Network tab.

4. In the Cached Web Content section, click Clear Now.

5. Click OK to close the Options window.

Safari version 7.0 for MacOS:

1. Click in the Safari Menu and select Reset Safari.

2. On the Reset Safari window, please make sure that only the Clear History and Empty the Cache options are selected and click Reset. Be careful not to erase things that you do not want to clear.

3. Click Reset.

Google Chrome 36.0 (current version, Mac or PC):

1. Click the Chrome Menu icon on the browser toolbar.

2. Select Settings.

3. Select Clear browsing data.

4. In the dialog that appears, select the Clear browsing history checkbox.

5. Select Everything to clear your entire browsing history.

6. Click Clear browsing data.

Adding our email address to your address book

If you are subscribed to EatingWell newsletters but you are not receiving them, your email filters might be blocking delivery. EatingWell Newsletters are sent from email@mail.eatingwell.com; please allow this address in your email filters to ensure you will receive your Newsletters and they will not be returned to EatingWell. If newsletters are returned to EatingWell, your email address will be removed from the mailing list. For more information about EatingWell newsletters, visit our Newsletter FAQ page at: https://EatingWell.com/Help/questions/faq/Newsletters.aspx

Supported browsers

For optimum viewing of the website, please make sure you are using one of the following supported browsers:

● Internet Explorer (IE) version 10.0 or above for Windows.

● Firefox version 31.0 (current version, Mac or PC).

● Safari version 7.0 for MacOS.

● Google Chrome 36.0 (current version, Mac or PC).

For optimum viewing of the website on your Android or Apple mobile phone, please make sure you are using one of the following supported browsers:

● Mobile Safari version 6.0 or 7.0 for iOS.

● Android browser 4.0 for Android OS.

● Google Chrome Mobile 28.0 or 36.0 for Android OS.

For additional help or to download the latest version of browser software, visit your browser help pages at:

● Internet Explorer: http://support.microsoft.com/product/internet­explorer/internet­explorer­11

● Firefox: http://support.mozilla.org/en­US/products/firefox

● Safari: http://www.apple.com/support/safari/

● Google Chrome: http://www.google.com/support/chrome/?hl=en

Videos on EatingWell

To watch videos on EatingWell, make sure your computer meets the following requirements:

● Has Flash Player 8.0 or higher. (http://www.adobe.com/shockwave/download/alternates/)

● Meets minimum browser requirements for Adobe Flash Player and EatingWell.com (see "Supported browsers" above).

● Has a high enough network bandwidth and the recommended hardware requirements. See Adobe Flash Player's troubleshooting help pages at http://www.adobe.com/support/flashplayer/

Enabling JavaScript in your browser

Internet Explorer 10.0 or above for Windows:

1. In Internet Explorer, click the Alt key on your keyboard and select the Tools menu dropdown.

2. Select Internet Options. A dialog will pop up.

3. Click the Security tab.

4. Under Security level for this zone, click the Custom level... button.

5. Scroll down the list presented to the Scripting entry.

6. Under Active Scripting, select the Enable radio button

7. Click OK and confirm your change.

8. Click OK in the Internet Options dialog.

9. Refresh the page or visit a new page for settings to take effect.

Firefox version 31.0 (current version, Mac or PC):

1. By default, Firefox enables the use of JavaScript and requires no additional installation.

Safari version 7.0 for MacOS:

1. Click on the Safari menu in Safari.

2. Click on Preferences.

3. Click on Security.

4. Make sure these checkboxes are checked: Allow Plug­ins and Enable JavaScript.

5. Make sure the Block pop­up windows box is not selected.

Google Chrome 36.0 (current version, Mac or PC):

1. Click Google Chrome Menu.

2. Click Settings.

3. Click Show Advanced Settings.

4. Under the Privacy heading, click the Content Settings button.

5. Under the JavaScript heading, click the selection to Allow JavaScript.

6. Click Done.

I can't add recipes to my Favorites