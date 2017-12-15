Palm Oil vs. Palm Kernel Oil

They both come from palm trees, but there the similarity ends. Palm oil comes from the palm fruit, while palm kernel oil is extracted from the palm seed. And while over 80 percent of the fat in palm kernel oil is saturated, only 50 percent of palm oil is, making it easier on arteries. Palm oil's reddish or golden color is a clue that it also contains a fair amount of heart-healthy carotenoids. Some research even suggests that the fatty acids in palm oil don't raise cholesterol the way saturated fats traditionally do.