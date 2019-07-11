Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Follow along with this 7-day meal plan to lose inches in your midsection.

Getting rid of belly fat isn't just about fitting into skinny jeans—research shows that people with less visceral belly fat (the fat that surrounds your organs) have a decreased risk for type 2 diabetes and heart disease. So not only will losing fat help you look and feel better, it will also help ward off dangerous health issues.

While there isn't one magic food that will melt away belly fat, studies have reported certain foods have special belly-fat-burning benefits, such as avocado, artichokes, whole grains, kefir, green tea, eggs, peanuts and chickpeas. These foods work in different ways to help shrink fat cells and decrease waist circumference. This 7-day meal plan incorporates these flat-belly foods, plus vegetables, whole grains, fruits and healthy fats and protein, in delicious ways to help make it easier to lose belly fat and feel great.

How to Meal Prep You Week of Meals:

Meal prep the Spinach & Artichoke Salad with Parmesan Vinaigrette (made with flat-belly foods!) to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5. Store the salad in an air-tight container (To buy: amazon.com, $25.99 for 5) and the dressing separately in a small container (To buy: amazon.com, $12 for 8). Make the Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers to have for a quick grab-and-go breakfast on Days 1, 2, 3 and 7. Store in glass air-tight containers (To buy: amazon.com, $7.19 for 1) and reheat in the microwave on High for 20 to 30 seconds when ready to eat. Freeze any remaining egg muffins in the freezer. Make the Chile-Lime Peanuts and store in a glass air-tight container to keep fresh (To buy: amazon.com, $7.19 for 1 medium container) to have throughout the week.

Day 1

Baked Vegetable Soup

Flat-Belly Bonus: Research has found that eating nuts is associated with a slimmer waistline and lower BMI. And the kick of spice you'll find in the Chile-Lime Peanuts recipe can help boost your metabolism, thanks to the compound capsaicin.

Breakfast (290 calories, 4 g fiber)

1 serving Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

1 medium orange

8 oz. green tea

A.M. Snack (214 calories, 11 g fiber)

1 cup low-fat kefir

1 cup raspberries, fresh or frozen

2 tsp. chia seeds

Lunch (345 calories, 8 g fiber)

1 serving Whole-Wheat Veggie Wrap

P.M. Snack (221 calories, 4 g fiber)

Dinner (410 calories, 13 g fiber)

2 cups Baked Vegetable Soup

1 4-inch whole-wheat pita round, toasted and topped with 1/4 cup hummus

Daily Totals: 1,480 calories, 62 g protein, 153 g carbohydrates, 41 g fiber, 76 g fat, 2,367 mg sodium

Day 2

Chickpea Pasta with Lemony-Parsley Pesto

Flat-Belly Bonus: Chickpeas are a flat-belly food with 5 grams of fiber and 5 grams of protein in 1/2 cup. Those nutrients fill you up and stabilize your blood sugar to keep you satisfied. Plus, chickpea eaters have waists 2 inches smaller than people who don't eat the bean. Today's Chickpea Pasta with Lemony-Parsley Pesto and Flat-Belly Salad at dinner delivers belly-fat burning chickpeas and artichokes.

Breakfast (290 calories, 4 g fiber)

1 serving Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

1 medium orange

8 oz. green tea

A.M. Snack (214 calories, 11 g fiber)

1 cup low-fat kefir

1 cup raspberries, fresh or frozen

2 tsp. chia seeds

Lunch (324 calories, 4 g fiber)

1 serving Spinach & Artichoke Salad with Parmesan Vinaigrette

P.M. Snack (46 calories, 2 g fiber)

1 1/2 cups air-popped popcorn topped with 1 tsp. Italian seasoning

Dinner (630 calories, 12 g fiber)

1 3/4 cups Chickpea Pasta with Lemony-Parsley Pesto

Meal-Prep Tip: Save 1 cup of the Sheet-Pan Roasted Root Vegetables (part of tonight's dinner prep) for dinner on Day 4.

Daily Totals: 1,504 calories, 62 g protein, 122 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 92 g fat, 1,940 mg sodium

Day 3

chickpea curry

Flat-Belly Bonus: Green tea contains compounds called catechins that can protect against obesity. Plus the caffeine slightly revs up your metabolism. Add in a cup or two of green tea to you daily routine, like we do in this meal plan, to get more of its health benefits.

Breakfast (290 calories, 4 g fiber)

1 serving Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

1 medium orange

8 oz. green tea

A.M. Snack (210 calories, 4 g fiber)

1 medium banana

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Lunch (324 calories, 4 g fiber)

1 serving Spinach & Artichoke Salad with Parmesan Vinaigrette

P.M. Snack (159 calories, 11 g fiber)

1/2 cup low-fat kefir

1 cup raspberries, fresh or frozen

2 tsp. chia seeds

Dinner (446 calories, 10 g fiber)

1 serving Chickpea Curry

1 (6-inch) whole-wheat pita bread

Evening Snack (103 calories, 3 g fiber)

1 serving (2 rings) Apple "Donuts"

Daily Totals: 1,526 calories, 58 g protein, 163 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 77 g fat, 1,858 mg sodium

Day 4

Roasted Root Veggies and Greens over Spiced Lentils

Flat-Belly Bonus: Fiber-rich lentils feed healthy gut bacteria and keep things moving along smoothly in your gut to prevent bloating and constipation. And adding dark leafy greens (as we do in tonight's dinner) helps you take in fewer calories without increasing hunger. As per Harvard University research, vegetables are the number one food that promotes weight loss.

Breakfast (380 calories, 10 g fiber)

1 serving Matcha Green-Tea Latte

1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast

2 kiwi fruit

A.M. Snack (113 calories, 1 g fiber)

Lunch (324 calories, 4 g fiber)

1 serving Spinach & Artichoke Salad with Parmesan Vinaigrette

P.M. Snack (221 calories, 4 g fiber)

Dinner (453 calories, 14 g fiber)

1 serving Roasted Root Veggies & Greens over Spiced Lentils

Daily Totals: 1,491 calories, 65 g protein, 130 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 86 g fat, 1,753 mg sodium

Day 5

Spaghetti Squash & Chicken with Avocado Pesto

Flat-Belly Bonus: Oats are a powerhouse whole grain, high in satisfying fiber. People who swapped out refined grains and ate more whole grains (like oatmeal and brown rice) lost belly fat. Today's easy breakfast recipe for lunch delivers a healthy dose of this healthy grain in the form of yummy muesli.

Breakfast (490 calories, 18 g fiber)

1 cup kefir

3/4 cup unsweetened muesli

3/4 cup raspberries

Top kefir with muesli and berries

8 oz. green tea

A.M. Snack (113 calories, 1 g fiber)

Lunch (324 calories, 4 g fiber)

1 serving Spinach & Artichoke Salad with Parmesan Vinaigrette

P.M. Snack (95 calories, 4 g fiber)

1 medium apple

Dinner (497 calories, 8 g fiber)

1 serving Spaghetti Squash & Chicken with Avocado Pesto

Daily Totals: 1,519 calories, 77 g protein, 152 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 76 g fat, 1,449 mg sodium

Day 6

3-Day Kick-Start Meal Plan

Flat-Belly Bonus: People who eat avocado regularly are more likely to have smaller waists. True, avocados are high in fat but it's the good kind that keeps your heart healthy and fills you up.

Breakfast (296 calories, 6 g fiber)

A.M. Snack (113 calories, 1 g fiber)

Lunch (360 calories, 13 g fiber)

1 serving White Bean & Veggie Salad

A.M. Snack (210 calories, 4 g fiber)

1 medium banana

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (532 calories, 5 g fiber)

1 serving Shrimp Paulista

1 cup cooked brown rice topped with 1 tsp. chopped parsley

1 cup steamed broccoli florets topped with 2 tsp. olive oil and seasoned with a pinch each of salt and pepper

Daily Totals: 1,512 calories, 73 g protein, 156 g carbohydrates, 29 g fiber, 70 g fat, 1,666 mg sodium

Day 7

Hasselback Caprese Chicken

Flat-Belly Bonus: Protein from eggs can help you slim down and build muscle. Eating quality protein-just 10 grams-at meals throughout the day is linked with smaller waistlines.

Breakfast (290 calories, 4 g fiber)

1 serving Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

1 medium orange

8 oz. green tea

A.M. Snack (200 calories, 5 g fiber)

1 medium apple

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Lunch (230 calories, 11 g fiber)

1 serving White Bean & Avocado Toast

P.M. Snack (186 calories, 11 g fiber)

3/4 cup low-fat kefir

1 cup raspberries, fresh or frozen

2 tsp. chia seeds

Dinner (605 calories, 8 g fiber)

1 serving Hasselback Caprese Chicken

1 cup cooked brown rice

1/2 tsp. dried oregano