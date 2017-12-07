7-Day Meal Plan: Quick 20-Minute Meals

A quick 20 minutes is all you need to get this week's easy & delicious dinners on the table.

A quick 20 minutes is all you need to get this week's easy and delicious dinners on the table. The key to keeping these dinners fast is using simple ingredients and relying on healthy convenience items like canned beans and tomatoes. Use precooked and pre-prepped ingredients to cut down on time even more.

3956252.jpg

Smoky Maple-Mustard Salmon: It doesn't get much easier-or more delicious-than this speedy recipe for roast salmon topped with a smoky maple-mustard sauce. Serve with simple steamed green beans and whole-wheat couscous tossed with pecans and chives for a fast and healthy meal.

edamame and beet salad with fresh herbs and spring mix on a plate

Green Salad with Edamame & Beets: This big salad is a feast for the eyes and an everyday way to incorporate nutrient-rich beets and plant-based protein from edamame (green soybeans). Keep a bag of frozen edamame in your freezer to use as a fast protein-rich addition to any meal. Serve this salad with toasted baguette drizzled with olive oil and seasoned with salt and pepper.

Ham and Broccoli Topped Baked Potato

Ham & Broccoli Topped Baked Potato: Jazz up your simple baked potato with this quick ham & broccoli topping. It's ready in just 10 minutes, so you have extra time to whip up a quick side salad to round out the meal.

Day 4: Cranberry Pork Loin Chops

4552465.jpg

Cranberry Pork Loin Chops: The easy and flavorful cranberry sauce that tops the pork chops is made with canned cranberries, orange juice and a mix of warming spices. Serve with a side of roasted Brussels sprouts and precooked brown rice seasoned with salt, pepper and dried thyme.

Day 5: Chickpea Curry

chickpea curry (chhole)

Chickpea Curry (Chhole): Made with convenient canned beans, this quick and healthy Indian recipe is an authentic chickpea curry that you can make in minutes. If you want an additional vegetable, stir in some roasted cauliflower florets. Serve over precooked brown rice or warm naan bread.

Day 6: Classic Sesame Noodles with Chicken

3759402.jpg

Classic Sesame Noodles with Chicken: Classic sesame noodles become a healthy meal with lean chicken and tons of veggies in this quick recipe for Asian noodles. Cut down on prep time by picking up precooked chicken from the deli of your grocery store and looking for prechopped veggies in the produce aisle.

Garlic, Sausage & Kale Naan Pizzas