Maria Emmighausen, Art Director

Lover of culinary adventures, colorful produce, bold flavors and elegant design.

As EatingWell art director, Maria pulls fresh inspiration for the magazine's visuals, directs the mouthwatering photography and develops the look-and-feel for many of the features. She keeps a close eye on the most beautiful and original ways to present food and lifestyle and can often be found sketching out EatingWell's next feature layout.

Before joining EatingWell in 2014, Maria's professional experience spanned art, production, project management and marketing. She was the assistant art director at Garnet Hill, where she focused on catalog layouts for the Home division. At Ogilvy & Mather, one of the world's largest marketing communications companies, Maria produced documentary-style ethnographic consumer research films. She also served as a project manager for AIGA, the oldest and largest professional membership organization for design, and led the marketing team for a New York-based architectural firm and design studio. Maria earned a Bachelor of Social Science degree in social thought and political economy from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. She also has a Certificate in Graphic and Digital Design from Parsons School of Design.

Born in Vermont, Maria was raised in the White Mountains of northern New Hampshire by parents who always tended to an ever-evolving garden and foraged for local delights. She fondly remembers the family's annual tradition of poring over seed catalogs in the dead of a New England winter. The familiar smells of applesauce and tomatoes being put up remind her of autumns as a child. Maria spent time studying and working in New York but, after her daughter was born, moved back to Vermont, where she appreciates the focus on local community and the direct connection to food production. She enjoys being active in the outdoors with her family, whether it's hitting the lake after work on a summer evening or skiing together in the winter months. You might also find her practicing yoga, cooking or flying in small planes.

My point of view:

What does "eating well" mean to me?

Eating well and living well are very connected ideas to me. Mindful food sourcing, preparation and eating leads to better living, in my mind. Enjoying meals with friends and family is a big part of this as well. Eating well is one of life's greatest pleasures!

The three ingredients I simply couldn't live without…

• Lemon for brightness.

• Homemade broth for flavor-building.

• Fresh parsley, dill or basil for freshness.

My go-to dinner for nights when there's no plan…

Chop up whatever vegetables I have on hand for a simple soup or salad that I can easily and quickly prepare with my daughter. Ideally, I'll have a tin of sheep's-milk feta cheese and good olives on hand for those salads.

The healthy habit I've committed to…

Eat more veg!

My favorite EatingWell recipe…