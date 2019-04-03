7-Day Vegan Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

Eating more vegan plant-based foods can decrease your risk for diabetes, heart disease & certain types of cancer.

Following a vegan diet, or even just including more plant-based foods in your routine, can be a healthy and delicious approach to eating. Research has shown that cutting back on animal products and eating more beans, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds is associated with a decreased risk for diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer. Plus, you may have an easier time losing weight on a vegan diet, thanks to fiber-rich foods, which help you feel full and satisfied throughout the day. At 1,500 calories, this vegan meal plan sets you up to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week and includes a variety of nutritious foods and balanced meals to make sure you're getting the nutrients you need each day. Whether you're a full-time vegan or just looking for healthy vegan recipe ideas, this plant-based meal plan makes for a week of wholesome eating.

How to Meal Prep You Week of Meals:

1. Make a batch of the Vegan Pancakes to have for breakfast on Days 1, 5 and 7. Freeze the cooked pancakes until ready to eat and reheat in the microwave.

2. Cook a batch of Basic Quinoa to have for lunch on Day 2 and dinner on Day 5.

3. Make the Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix to have on Day 4. Store the dry mix in an airtight container for up to 1 month.

See All of Our Healthy Vegan Meal Plans

Day 1

7-Day Superfood Dinner Plan

Breakfast (386 calories)

2 Vegan Pancakes

1 medium banana, sliced

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Mix peanut butter with 1 tsp. warm water (or more, as needed, to thin out the peanut butter). Drizzle over pancakes and banana.

A.M. Snack (212 calories)

3/4 cup edamame pods, seasoned with a pinch of salt

1 medium orange

Lunch (331 calories)

1 serving White Bean & Avocado Toast

1 cup sliced cucumber tossed with 2 tsp. olive oil, lemon juice and seasoned with a pinch each salt & pepper.

P.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Dinner (499 calories)

1 serving Falafel Salad with Lemon-Tahini Dressing

Daily Totals: 1,522 calories, 52 g protein, 194 g carbohydrates, 46 g fiber, 68 g fat, 1,734 mg sodium

Day 2

containers

Breakfast (323 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (200 calories)

1 cup edamame pods, seasoned with a pinch of salt

Lunch (360 calories)

4 cups White Bean & Veggie Salad

P.M. Snack (101 calories)

1 medium pear

Dinner (500 calories)

2 cups Black-Bean Quinoa Buddha Bowl

Daily Totals: 1,485 calories, 58 g protein, 204 g carbohydrates, 59 g fiber, 57 g fat, 1,402 mg sodium

Day 3

cauliflower soup

Breakfast (266 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter-Banana Toast

A.M. Snack (228 calories)

1/4 cup pumpkin seeds

Lunch (325 calories)

1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

P.M. Snack (202 calories)

2 cups air-popped popcorn tossed with 1 Tbsp. each olive oil and nutritional yeast.

Dinner (483 calories)

1 1/2 cups Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup

1 small whole-wheat pita, toasted

1/3 cup hummus

Meal-Prep Tip: Save 1 serving Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup for lunch on Day 4.

Daily Totals: 1,505 calories, 60 g protein, 143 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 80 g fat, 1,841 mg sodium

Day 4

Berry-Kefir Smoothie

Breakfast (401 calories)

1/3 cup Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix cooked with 1 1/4 cups unsweetened soymilk

1 medium banana

Meal-Prep Tip: Make the Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix and store in an airtight container for up to 1 month.

A.M. Snack (101 calories)

1 medium pear

Lunch (346 calories)

1 1/2 cups Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup

1 small whole-wheat pita, toasted

P.M. Snack (171 calories)

3 Tbsp. pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

Dinner (472 calories)

1 serving Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing

Daily Totals: 1,491 calories, 57 g protein, 232 g carbohydrates, 49 g fiber, 45 g fat, 1,404 mg sodium

Day 5

chickpea curry (chhole)

Breakfast (417 calories)

2 Vegan Pancakes

1/2 cup blackberries

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Mix peanut butter with 1 tsp. warm water (or more, as needed, to thin out the peanut butter). Drizzle over pancakes.

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 medium orange

Lunch (325 calories)

1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

P.M. Snack (200 calories)

* 1 cup edamame pods, seasoned with a pinch of salt

Dinner (487 calories)

* 1 cup Chickpea Curry

* 1 cup Basic Quinoa

Daily Totals: 1,490 calories, 58 g protein, 179 g carbohydrates, 43 g fiber, 61 g fat, 1,335 mg sodium

Day 6

spaghetti squash

Breakfast (262 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

A.M. Snack (101 calories)

* 1 medium pear

Lunch (416 calories)

1 serving Vegan Bistro Lunch Box

1 medium apple

3 Tbsp. pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

P.M. Snack (202 calories)

2 cups air-popped popcorn tossed with 1 Tbsp. each olive oil and nutritional yeast.

Dinner (525 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,507 calories, 50 g protein, 173 g carbohydrates, 41 g fiber, 77 g fat, 1,828 mg sodium

Day 7

plate full of fresh veggies

Breakfast (432 calories)

2 Vegan Pancakes

3/4 cup blackberries

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Mix peanut butter with 1 tsp. warm water (or more, as needed, to thin out the peanut butter). Drizzle over pancakes.

A.M. Snack (105 calories)

1 medium banana

Lunch (325 calories)

4 cups serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

P.M. Snack (202 calories)

2 cups air-popped popcorn tossed with 1 Tbsp. each olive oil and nutritional yeast.

Dinner (434 calories)

* 1 serving Rainbow Veggie Spring Roll Bowl

Daily Totals: 1,498 calories, 50 g protein, 160 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 73 g fat, 1,792 mg sodium

You Did It!