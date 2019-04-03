7-Day Vegan Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
Eating more vegan plant-based foods can decrease your risk for diabetes, heart disease & certain types of cancer.
Following a vegan diet, or even just including more plant-based foods in your routine, can be a healthy and delicious approach to eating. Research has shown that cutting back on animal products and eating more beans, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds is associated with a decreased risk for diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer. Plus, you may have an easier time losing weight on a vegan diet, thanks to fiber-rich foods, which help you feel full and satisfied throughout the day. At 1,500 calories, this vegan meal plan sets you up to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week and includes a variety of nutritious foods and balanced meals to make sure you're getting the nutrients you need each day. Whether you're a full-time vegan or just looking for healthy vegan recipe ideas, this plant-based meal plan makes for a week of wholesome eating.
How to Meal Prep You Week of Meals:
1. Make a batch of the Vegan Pancakes to have for breakfast on Days 1, 5 and 7. Freeze the cooked pancakes until ready to eat and reheat in the microwave.
2. Cook a batch of Basic Quinoa to have for lunch on Day 2 and dinner on Day 5.
3. Make the Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix to have on Day 4. Store the dry mix in an airtight container for up to 1 month.
Day 1
Breakfast (386 calories)
- 2 Vegan Pancakes
- 1 medium banana, sliced
- 1 Tbsp. peanut butter
Mix peanut butter with 1 tsp. warm water (or more, as needed, to thin out the peanut butter). Drizzle over pancakes and banana.
A.M. Snack (212 calories)
- 3/4 cup edamame pods, seasoned with a pinch of salt
- 1 medium orange
Lunch (331 calories)
- 1 serving White Bean & Avocado Toast
- 1 cup sliced cucumber tossed with 2 tsp. olive oil, lemon juice and seasoned with a pinch each salt & pepper.
P.M. Snack (95 calories)
- 1 medium apple
Dinner (499 calories)
- 1 serving Falafel Salad with Lemon-Tahini Dressing
Daily Totals: 1,522 calories, 52 g protein, 194 g carbohydrates, 46 g fiber, 68 g fat, 1,734 mg sodium
Day 2
Breakfast (323 calories)
- 1 serving Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin
- 1 medium orange
A.M. Snack (200 calories)
- 1 cup edamame pods, seasoned with a pinch of salt
Lunch (360 calories)
- 4 cups White Bean & Veggie Salad
P.M. Snack (101 calories)
- 1 medium pear
Dinner (500 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,485 calories, 58 g protein, 204 g carbohydrates, 59 g fiber, 57 g fat, 1,402 mg sodium
Day 3
Breakfast (266 calories)
- 1 serving Peanut Butter-Banana Toast
A.M. Snack (228 calories)
- 1/4 cup pumpkin seeds
Lunch (325 calories)
- 1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets
P.M. Snack (202 calories)
- 2 cups air-popped popcorn tossed with 1 Tbsp. each olive oil and nutritional yeast.
Dinner (483 calories)
- 1 1/2 cups Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup
- 1 small whole-wheat pita, toasted
- 1/3 cup hummus
Meal-Prep Tip: Save 1 serving Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup for lunch on Day 4.
Daily Totals: 1,505 calories, 60 g protein, 143 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 80 g fat, 1,841 mg sodium
Day 4
Breakfast (401 calories)
- 1/3 cup Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix cooked with 1 1/4 cups unsweetened soymilk
- 1 medium banana
Meal-Prep Tip: Make the Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix and store in an airtight container for up to 1 month.
A.M. Snack (101 calories)
- 1 medium pear
Lunch (346 calories)
- 1 1/2 cups Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup
- 1 small whole-wheat pita, toasted
P.M. Snack (171 calories)
- 3 Tbsp. pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
Dinner (472 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,491 calories, 57 g protein, 232 g carbohydrates, 49 g fiber, 45 g fat, 1,404 mg sodium
Day 5
Breakfast (417 calories)
- 2 Vegan Pancakes
- 1/2 cup blackberries
- 2 Tbsp. peanut butter
Mix peanut butter with 1 tsp. warm water (or more, as needed, to thin out the peanut butter). Drizzle over pancakes.
A.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 1 medium orange
Lunch (325 calories)
- 1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich
P.M. Snack (200 calories)
* 1 cup edamame pods, seasoned with a pinch of salt
Dinner (487 calories)
* 1 cup Chickpea Curry
* 1 cup Basic Quinoa
Daily Totals: 1,490 calories, 58 g protein, 179 g carbohydrates, 43 g fiber, 61 g fat, 1,335 mg sodium
Day 6
Breakfast (262 calories)
A.M. Snack (101 calories)
* 1 medium pear
Lunch (416 calories)
- 1 serving Vegan Bistro Lunch Box
- 1 medium apple
- 3 Tbsp. pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
P.M. Snack (202 calories)
- 2 cups air-popped popcorn tossed with 1 Tbsp. each olive oil and nutritional yeast.
Dinner (525 calories)
- 1 serving Thai Spaghetti Squash with Peanut Sauce
- 1 cup Vegan Thai Cucumber Salad
Daily Totals: 1,507 calories, 50 g protein, 173 g carbohydrates, 41 g fiber, 77 g fat, 1,828 mg sodium
Day 7
Breakfast (432 calories)
- 2 Vegan Pancakes
- 3/4 cup blackberries
- 2 Tbsp. peanut butter
Mix peanut butter with 1 tsp. warm water (or more, as needed, to thin out the peanut butter). Drizzle over pancakes.
A.M. Snack (105 calories)
- 1 medium banana
Lunch (325 calories)
- 4 cups serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets
P.M. Snack (202 calories)
- 2 cups air-popped popcorn tossed with 1 Tbsp. each olive oil and nutritional yeast.
Dinner (434 calories)
* 1 serving Rainbow Veggie Spring Roll Bowl
Daily Totals: 1,498 calories, 50 g protein, 160 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 73 g fat, 1,792 mg sodium
You Did It!
Congratulations on finishing this vegan weight-loss meal plan. Maybe you followed along with every single meal and snack or perhaps just used it as an inspirational guide for following a vegan diet. Either way, we hope you found this plan interesting, delicious and informative. Following a plant-based diet meal plan is a healthy way to lose weight and keep it off. Keep up the good work and try one of our other healthy vegan meal plans or vegetarian meal plans.