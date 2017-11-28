Low-Carb Fruits Ranked from Lowest to Highest Carbs

All fruits are good for you and nutrient-rich. But if you're watching your carbs, some are lower than others.

Fruit often gets a bad rap because it's sweet and not low in carbs. But nature's candy delivers more than just carbs in the form of natural sugar. Fruits are packed with important vitamins and minerals, plus fiber. Fiber helps slow the absorption of sugar into your bloodstream so you're less likely to experience blood sugar spikes and lows too. Plus, eating fruit is actually associated with a lower risk of diabetes. If you're watching your carb intake, you may be wondering which fruits are lowest in carbs. Here we rank fruit based on how many carbs you'll get.

How Many Carbs Are in Your Fruit?

Carbs Graphic

We've ranked these common fruits based on a recommended serving size, but also provide information about how many carbs per 100 grams of fruit (about 3.5 ounces) to give you a better understanding when you're (literally) comparing apples to oranges. Here they are ranked from lowest-carb fruit to highest-carb fruit.

1. Watermelon

Watermelon Fruit Pizza

Perfect for a hot summer day, watermelon is one of the lowest carb fruits on this list . It can help quench your thirst and is an excellent source of vitamin C. You may be surprised to learn that watermelon has more beta-carotene than berries, the pigment that gives the melon its red color.



Recipe to try: Watermelon Fruit Pizza

1 cup chopped watermelon: 12 grams carbs, 47 calories.

100 grams: 8 grams carbs, 30 calories.

2. Strawberries

Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Strawberries are low in carbs, but they also provide 163% of your daily dose of vitamin C. Research has shown they can help promote heart health and stabilize blood sugar levels as well. Check out our 18 Best New Strawberry Recipes here.



Recipe to try: Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

1 cup sliced strawberries: 13 grams carbs, 53 calories.

100 grams: 8 grams carbs, 32 calories.

3. Cantaloupe

Triple Melon Smoothie

If you don't regularly enjoy it already, cantaloupe is worth a spot in your eating pattern. It is an excellent source of vitamin C and potassium, which help support healthy immune function and promote heart and muscle health. Eat them in slices or cubes, or add them to your favorite smoothie.



Recipe to try: Triple Melon Smoothie

1 cup cubed cantaloupe: 13 grams carbs, 53 calories.

100 grams: 8 grams carbs, 34 calories.

4. Peach

Peach & Roasted Beet Salad

Peaches taste like the epitome of summer. With only 15 grams of carbs per one medium peach, it is delectably sweet and juicy while being low in carbs. Enjoy it as sweetness or add it to a rainbow fruit or leafy green salad for extra sweetness.



Recipe to try: Peach & Roasted Beet Salad with Hazelnut-Yogurt Dressing

1 medium peach: 15 grams carbs, 63 calories.

100 grams: 10 grams carbs, 42 calories.

5. Raspberries

Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries

Don't underestimate these tiny berries. Raspberries are a nutrition powerhouse, providing close to 10 grams of fiber and two-thirds of your daily requirement of vitamin C per cup. Their tanginess is perfect for adding flavor to your morning oatmeal or parfait.



Recipe to try: Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries

1 cup raspberries: 18 grams carbs, 78 calories.

100 grams: 12 grams carbs, 52 calories.

6. Orange

Orange-Walnut Salad with Chicken

Oranges are a popular snack choice, and that's for a good reason. They are accessible and easy to find at most grocers, and they are perfect for those watching their carb intake like those with diabetes. One medium orange contains 16 grams of carbs and 70 milligrams of vitamin C (116% of your daily needs).



Recipe to try: Orange-Walnut Salad with Chicken

1 medium orange: 16 grams carbs, 62 calories.

100 grams: 12 grams carbs, 47 calories.

7. Blueberries

Purple Fruit Salad

While blueberries have slightly more carbs than raspberries, they are just as nutritious as their red-colored counterparts. They help promote heart health, support healthy again and can even help improve your memory. Eat them as they are or add them to desserts, salads and more.



Recipe to try: Purple Fruit Salad

1 cup blueberries: 22 grams carbs, 86 calories.

100 grams: 15 grams carbs, 57 calories.

8. Pineapple

Pineapple & Avocado Salad

One cup of pineapple has 22 grams of carbs. This tropical fruit provides minerals like copper that helps with forming and strengthening bones, alongside ample vitamin C and fiber. Eat them in slices, cubes, in salsa or grilled.



Recipe to try: Pineapple & Avocado Salad

1 cup cubed pineapple: 22 grams carbs, 82 calories.

100 grams: 13 grams carbs, 50 calories.

9. Mango

100+ Kid-Friendly Snack Ideas

Mangoes are slightly higher in carbs, with 25 grams per cup, but that doesn't make them any less nutritious. Loaded with vitamin A, mangoes can help keep skin healthy and promote healthy aging. Enjoy the healthy fruit in one of our mango recipes.



Recipe to try: Limey Mango Chunks

1 cup chopped mango: 25 grams carbs, 99 calories.

100 grams: 15 grams carbs, 60 calories.

10. Cherries

Cherry-Berry Oatmeal Smoothie

Depending on the variety and ripeness, cherries can be sweet and tart. They are so versatile that you can eat them alone or add them to savory or sweet recipes. Cherries are packed with nutrients that may help regulate blood pressure, keep your skin and immune system healthy and many more.



Recipe to try: Cherry-Berry Oatmeal Smoothie

1 cup cherries: 24 grams carbs, 95 calories.

100 grams: 16 grams carbs, 63 calories.

11. Apple

Apple Mini Fruit Pizzas

Despite being a higher-carb fruit, apples are a low-glycemic food that offers four grams of fiber. The fiber present in apples doesn't only fill you up, but it also slows down the absorption of carbs, preventing the sudden spikes, making apples a perfect healthy mid-afternoon snack.



Recipe to try: Apple Mini Fruit Pizzas

1 medium apple: 28 grams carbs, 104 calories.

100 grams: 14 grams carbs, 52 calories.

12. Banana

Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana

Though they may be high in carbs, bananas are a highly nutritious fruit. Bananas contain fiber, potassium and some magnesium, phosphorus, vitamin B6 and vitamin C. Not to mention, bananas are the top-selling fruit in the US. Their affordability is one of the reasons why people add them to their grocery cart.



Recipe to try: Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana

1 medium banana: 29 grams carbs, 112 calories.

100 grams: 23 grams carbs, 89 calories.

13. Grapes

Chicken, Fennel & Grape Quinoa Salad

While grapes might have the highest carb content of any fruit on this list, they are full of polyphenols, a group of antioxidants that may fight off free radicals that can damage body cells. Don't let their high carb content deter you from enjoying them; if you are watching your carb intake, eat them in smaller portions to reap their potential protective benefits for the heart and eyes.



Recipe to try: Chicken, Fennel & Grape Quinoa Salad

1 cup: 27 grams carbs, 104 calories.

100 grams: 18 grams carbs, 69 calories.

Bottom Line