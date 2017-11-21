30-Day Self-Care Challenge
Our best tips to take care of yourself and find joy during this uncertain time.
Your whole being—think mind, body and spirit—deserves some TLC this time of year. Take time everyday this month for self care. We'll offer foods and recipes to feel good from the inside out and also tips and ideas for taking care of yourself—whether that's a DIY cranberry face scrub or a 5-minute meditation.
Here are some of our calendar tips with more detail for those of you following along with the challenge:
Self-Care 101
Related Items
I Practiced Self-Care Every Day for a Month—Here's What Happened
Turns out, I went about it all wrong.
Bringing It Home
Related Items
Smart-Eating Strategies for Healthy Holiday Parties
Guilt is not a holiday gift you should give yourself this season. Here, a dietitian's survival guide to enjoying your favorite holiday foods without regret.
Whether you're having some trouble catching shut-eye, or you just want to wake up feeling more refreshed in the morning, check out these foods that help you sleep.
5 Reasons Cheese is Actually Good For Your Health
It's the research we've all been waiting for: five amazing health benefits of cheese, according to science.
6 Ways Stress Can Mess with Your Digestion
There could be more of a connection between stress and digestive health than you were aware of. We have the details, along with how to relieve stress for a healthier gut.
December Destress
Related Items
DIY Spa Treatments You Can Make at Home in 10 Minutes
Welcome to the aromatic garden of homemade body products you can make in 10 minutes with what you already have in your kitchen.
Stress can take a toll on your body's natural defenses, but eating the right foods can offer relief.
Self-Care In The Kitchen
Related Items
How to Make Chamomile Health Tonic
This health tonic is packed with immunity-boosting ingredients—ginger, lemon and rosemary—to help keep you from getting sick. Simple, healing and a hint of sweetness, perfect for the morning or to wind down at night.
4 Super Spices: Health Benefits of Ginger, Cinnamon and More
Research on the health benefits of ginger for burning calories, cinnamon for muscle recovery and more.
3-Day Clean-Eating Kick-Start Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
Kick-start healthy eating habits with this 3-day clean-eating meal plan