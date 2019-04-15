7-Day Meal Plan: Light & Easy 500-Calorie Dinners

Hit the reset button this week and get back to eating healthy with help from these delicious 500-calorie meals.

When schedules get busy, healthy eating is one of the first things to fall by the wayside. Hit the reset button this week and get back to eating healthy with help from this 7-day dinner plan. Coming in right around 500 calories, these full-flavored meals are ones everyone will love.

Plus, if you're working on weight loss or simply trying to maintain your current weight, these 500-calorie meals make it easy to keep track of how much you're eating—no calorie counting required, as we've already done that piece for you. And with each meal having healthy amounts of fiber and protein per serving, these 500-calorie dinners will keep you feeling full and satisfied all evening long. Looking for meals under 500 calories? See these healthy 400-calorie dinner recipes.

Day 1: Curried Cauliflower Steaks with Red Rice & Tzatziki

Curried Cauliflower Steaks with Red Rice and Tzatziki

Curried Cauliflower Steaks with Red Rice & Tzatziki: In this healthy vegetarian dinner recipe, the aromatic flavor of red rice (or brown basmati, if you can't find red rice) works deliciously with the fragrant curry powder used to season the cauliflower steaks. Served on top of a creamy and cooling yogurt tzatziki, this simple dinner packs in a ton of tasty flavor for a healthy Mediterranean-inspired meal.

Make It a Meal: Top this dish with 1/3 cup chickpeas, to add a little extra protein and give this meal more staying power.

Total: 504 calories

Day 2: Spaghetti Squash with Roasted Tomatoes, Beans & Almond Pesto

spaghetti squash with roasted tomatoes beans and almond pesto

Spaghetti Squash with Roasted Tomatoes, Beans & Almond Pesto: Looking at a tangle of spaghetti squash tricks your brain into thinking you're about to eat a serving of eggy noodles, when in fact you get a nice calorie and carb savings with this healthy recipe. Topped with roasted tomatoes, flavorful pesto and protein and fiber-rich beans, this complete dinner will hit the spot.

Make It a Meal: Serve the spaghetti squash with a side salad. Combine 2 cups mixed greens with 2 tsp. each olive oil & red-wine vinegar.

Total: 502 calories

Day 3: Salmon with Roasted Red Pepper Quinoa Salad

Salmon with Roasted Red Pepper Quinoa Salad

Salmon with Roasted Red Pepper Quinoa Salad: This zesty quinoa salad is delicious all on its own, with some serious Mediterranean flair. (Pro tip: Make a double batch for lunches later in the week!) Pre-cooked quinoa and simple sautéed salmon means this healthy and delicious 500-calorie dinner can come together in just 15 minutes.

Total: 481 calories

Day 4: Loaded Spinach Salad

Loaded Spinach Salad

Loaded Spinach Salad: This loaded spinach salad combines fresh spinach, shredded carrot, sliced beets and hard-boiled egg tossed with a homemade blue cheese dressing for a healthier take on a traditional chopped salad. This satisfying spinach salad has 23 grams of protein to help you feel full, while keeping the calories in check.

Make It a Meal: Serve the salad with a whole-wheat dinner roll with an olive oil dipping sauce. Combine 1 Tbsp. olive oil with salt, pepper and dried Italian seasoning.

Total: 484 calories

Day 5: Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas

Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas

Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas: One sheet pan is all you'll need to whip up these zesty veggie-heavy chicken fajitas. They're quick and easy to make and cleanup is even faster!

Make It a Meal: Serve the fajitas with a side salad. Combine 2 cups mixed greens with 2 Tbsp. pico de gallo, 1/4 cup corn kernels and 2 tsp. each olive oil & lime juice.

Total: 505 calories

Day 6: Curried Scallop-Apple Salad

Curried Scallop-Apple Salad

Curried Scallop-Apple Salad: Curry complements seared scallops, tart apples and sweet dried cranberries, while toasted almonds add crunch, in this quick dinner salad.

Make It a Meal: Serve this salad with a whole-wheat pita round, brushed with 1 tsp. olive oil and toasted.

Total: 487 calories

Day 7: Taco Lettuce Wraps

Taco Lettuce Wraps﻿

Taco Lettuce Wraps: Don't limit yourself to lettuce for this taco lettuce wrap recipe-any fresh green sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works. Try it out with kale, chard or even cabbage.

Make It a Meal: Top the lettuce wraps with 1 Tbsp. each shredded Cheddar cheese. Serve with 1 serving of whole-grain tortilla chips and 1/4 cup salsa.

Total: 510 calories