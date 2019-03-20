3-Day Clean-Eating Kick-Start Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

Ditch the crazy-restrictive cleanse and instead kick-start healthy eating habits with this easy-to-follow and satisfying 3-day diet plan. If your eating habits have felt a little heavy recently, think of this clean-eating meal plan as a way to hit the reset button to help you get back on track. At the end of these three days, you should feel refreshed, energized and motivated to keep on with your healthy habits.

The meals and snacks are all planned out for you and feature whole foods that help to fuel your body naturally. You'll find plenty of nutrient-packed fruits and veggies, heart-healthy fats, satisfying lean protein and high-fiber whole grains. What you won't see: foods with added sugar, too much salt and alcohol-all of which you'll want to limit to eat clean for the next three days.

Meal-Prep Tips for the Week:

Prep the Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries in the evening of Day 1 and refrigerate for a quick grab-and-go breakfast on Day 2. Cook a hard-boiled egg for a snack on Day 2. Make the quinoa for lunch on Day 1 ahead of time and cook an extra 1/2 cup to have for dinner on Day 3. As you're chopping your veggies for dinner on Day 1, prepare the veggies you'll need for the Veggie Sandwich on Day 2. Prep the White Bean & Veggie Salad in the evening of Day 2 so it's ready to go for lunch on Day 3.

Day 1

Roasted Chicken Thighs, Potatoes & Scallions with Herb Vinaigrette

Start your 3-day reset with a delicious bang! Today's food is full of flavor to keep things exciting.

Breakfast (321 calories)

White Bean & Avocado Toast

1 slice sprouted-grain bread*, toasted

3 Tbsp. white beans, mashed

1/2 avocado, mashed

1 tsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

Toast bread and top with white beans, avocado and a drizzle of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and top with cilantro.

*Sprouted-grain bread is made without added sugar.

A.M. Snack (201 calories)

1/2 cup plain kefir or plain yogurt

1/2 cup no-sugar-added muesli

1/2 cup pomegranate seeds or other fruit

Combine kefir (or yogurt) and muesli and top with pomegranate seeds (or other fruit).

Lunch (388 calories)

Black Bean-Quinoa Buddha Bowl

1/2 cup black beans, rinsed

1/2 cup cooked quinoa

3 Tbsp. hummus

1 Tbsp. lime juice

1/4 avocado, diced

3 Tbsp. pico de gallo or fresh salsa

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

Combine beans and quinoa in a bowl. Stir hummus and lime juice together in a small bowl; thin with water, if necessary, to desired consistency. Drizzle the hummus dressing over the beans and quinoa. Top with avocado, pico de gallo (or salsa) and cilantro.

P.M. Snack (87 calories)

1 medium plum

1/3 cup pistachios (measured in the shell)

Dinner (516 calories)

1 serving Roasted Chicken Thighs, Potatoes & Scallions with Herb Vinaigrette

2 cups mixed salad greens

2 Tbsp. crumbled goat cheese

3 tsp. sunflower seeds

2 Tbsp. All-Purpose Vinaigrette

Combine greens, cheese and sunflower seeds and dress with vinaigrette.

Daily Total: 1,514 calories, 63 g protein, 155 g carbohydrate, 40 g fiber, 78 g fat, 1,618 mg sodium

Day 2

Spicy Weight-Loss Cabbage Soup

This high-protein, high-fiber day of eating (thanks to chia seeds, beans and sprouted-grain bread) will leave you feeling super-satisfied all day long.

Breakfast (324 calories)

1 cup Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries

1 medium pear, sliced and sprinkled with cinnamon

*The chia pudding recipe calls for 2 tsp. maple syrup. If you'd prefer to exclude sugar, try adding 2 tsp. all-fruit raspberry jam (without added sugar) as a naturally sweet alternative.

A.M. Snack (94 calories)

1 hard-boiled egg with 1 tsp. hot sauce and freshly ground pepper

1 cup cucumber seasoned with a pinch each salt and pepper

Lunch (387 calories)

1 serving Veggie Sandwich (*use sprouted-grain bread)

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (200 calories)

1 medium apple, sliced

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (511 calories)

3 cups Mexican Cabbage Soup

2 cups mixed greens

1/4 cup frozen corn, thawed

1/4 cup chopped red bell pepper

1 Tbsp. Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette

2 Tbsp. unsalted roasted sunflower seeds

Combine greens, corn and bell pepper in a bowl and toss with vinaigrette. Top with sunflower seeds.

Daily Total: 1,515 calories, 54 g protein, 215 g carbohydrate, 63 g fiber, 58 g fat, 1,802 mg sodium

Day 3

3-Day Kick-Start Meal Plan

Finish your reset with these fast and easy meals and snacks.

Breakfast (339 calories)

1 serving Avocado & Kale Omelet

A.M. Snack (185 calories)

3 Tbsp. unsalted roasted almonds

1 medium plum

Lunch (360 calories)

4 cups White Bean & Veggie Salad

P.M. Snack (150 calories)

1 cup raspberries

1/2 cup pistachios (measured in the shell)

Dinner (457 calories)

1 serving Chickpea Curry

1/2 cup quinoa

1/2 cup Simple Sautéed Spinach

Daily Total: 1,491 calories, 48 g protein, 125 g carbohydrate, 42 g fiber, 96 g fat, 1,302 mg sodium

