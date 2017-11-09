A Very Festive Hanukkah Dinner Menu for the Festival of Lights

Our Hanukkah dinner plan, including crispy latkes and pavlovas, is the perfect amount of healthy and traditional.

We've planned out your Hanukkah feast, filled with festive and delicious recipes, such as root vegetable latkes and pavlovas with cranberry-ginger sauce. This menu features two Hanukkah food traditions-latkes and salty cheese. Save yourself time the day of and make the gougères and pavlovas up to three days ahead.

On the Menu:

herb cheddar gougeres

Don't let the fancy French name for these cheese puffs mislead you-this is an easy appetizer recipe. They're traditionally made with Gruyère or Comté; we couldn't resist turning to our Vermont roots and using good old Cheddar instead.

latkes

Swap the potatoes for other root vegetables, such as parsnips and celery root, and you'll be rewarded with fewer calories and more fiber than in traditional latkes. Excellent served with sour cream and applesauce.

salad

The bold, peppery bitter greens in this simple side offset the sweet honey vinaigrette. Make the dressing up to a day ahead.

salmon

For this simple baked salmon recipe, just order the right size whole salmon from your grocery store or fish market and have them clean and scale it. You can also use two smaller fish (1 to 2 pounds each) and reduce the roasting time by about 10 minutes. If you like, you can opt for other species, such as striped bass, snapper or tilapia. We love the slightly sweeter and complex flavor of Meyer lemons, but regular lemons work too.

This healthy, gluten-free dessert has everything-crisp-on-the-outside, gooey-inside meringue base, whipped cream, tart cranberry sauce and toasted nuts. Plus, you can make everything ahead of time, then simply assemble and serve.

Wine Pairings

2016 Commanderie de Peyrassol Rosé, Côtes de Provence, France, $20